Bad Apples… Get it?

We spend a lot of time ripping on The Dems on this account (they’re just so ripe for it), but—as Thom Tillis reminded us this week—Republicans are more than capable of inducing just as much anger and annoyance. Each time we’re reminded of this sad truth, Republicans’ lamentations are always along the same lines: “WHY DO WE KEEP ELECTING THESE PEOPLE?”

The answer? Information scarcity.

So, with Mid-term elections just around the corner, we thought it made sense to look at the ‘bad apples’ amongst the many Republican Congressmen up for re-election in 2026.

Each week for 5 weeks, we’ll go through 10 different US States and provide ‘biographies’ for the 5 Congressmen from those States we believe are most deserving of “Primarization.”

To make our determination, we’ll assess each incumbent Congressmen’s record over the last 10 years with respect to the following criteria:

General RINO-ness : Disloyal or weak Voting Behavior (voting across party lines without justification)

Establishment Ties : Proof of loyalty to Establishment over constituents/country/party

General Problematic Nature : like, Matt Gaetz would score very low here…

Sliding Scale: How well their stances align with their constituents (i.e. a Republican in a purple CO district can afford to be a lot more moderate than one from deep-red Arkansas)

Based on the above criteria, we’ll choose the five Republican incumbents who we think most deserve scrutiny, list some of their ‘lowlights’ from the past 10 years, and render a final, TWT-certified verdict (to primary or not to primary)!

But we need your help! To form a consensus, we’ve included a poll at the end of the article, asking which of the “All-Stars” on our list is the MVP. At the end of our Series, we should have a definitive sense of where to focus our efforts during the Congressional primaries/conventions, in the form of 5 names.

So, without further ado, let’s see what Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, and Georgia have to offer…

1. Mike Rogers (AL-03)

Background: Mike Rogers, U.S. Representative for Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District, was elected in 2002. Rogers is a senior House member, serving as Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee (2023–present).

Lowlights:

· Has consistently supported defense-heavy budgets and foreign aid packages.

· Has consistently supported the Patriot Act and warrantless surveillance programs, including those under FISA (the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act).

· As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, worked alongside Democrat Dutch Ruppersberger to oversee the Benghazi ‘investigation’. Some critics allege he helped protect Hillary Clinton by downplaying Obama administration failures.

· As Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Rogers has been accused of being “overly influenced” by defense contractors, with some populists arguing his push for military spending and programs like the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) prioritizes corporate interests over America First policies.

· May or may not (but definitely does) wear a wig (see photo above).

Label: Classic RINO.

Verdict: 86 (by which we mean challenge him in a primary).

2. Dan Sullivan (Senator, AK)

Has a bit of Chris Martin about him.

Background: Dan Sullivan, US Senator from Arkansas, was elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2020. Sullivan is a former Marine and Alaska Attorney General. He positions himself as a conservative focused on national security, energy development, and Alaskan interests like resource extraction.

Lowlights:

· Publicly endorsed Sen. Lisa Murkowski for 2022 re-election, despite her vote to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

· Condemned Senate Republicans who challenged electors in several states, arguing it endangered the constitutional system.

· Backed the 2015 FAST Act (highway funding) and other bipartisan infrastructure bills (highlighting the benefits for Alaska). These votes have been criticized as fiscally irresponsible and align with establishment priorities over limited government.

· Faced backlash during his 2020 re-election for accepting over $34,000 in campaign contributions from executives and lobbyists tied to the controversial Pebble Mine project, opposed by many Alaskans for environmental reasons. Called a “corporate shill” for not opposing the project earlier.

Label: Doesn’t seem that bad.

Verdict: Bigger Fish to Fry.

3. Steve Womack (AR-03)

A RINO if I’ve ever seen one…

Background: Steve Womack, U.S. Representative for Arkansas’s 3rd Congressional District, was elected in 2010. A former mayor of Rogers, AK, and a retired Army National Guard colonel, Womack has served on the House Appropriations Committee, emphasizing fiscal conservatism and defense priorities.

Lowlights:

· Was one of 35 House Republicans to join Democrats in voting for a commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol attack.

· Did not sign the amicus brief in Texas v. Pennsylvania contesting the 2020 election results and voted to certify Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s electoral votes.

· During the 2023 House Speaker election, backed establishment figure Kevin McCarthy and later supported Steve Scalise over populist favorite Jim Jordan.

· Voted for H.R. 550, the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act, which supports population-based vaccine administration databases.

Label: Liability.

Verdict: 86 (by which we mean challenge him in a primary).

4. David Valadao (CA-22)

Grin inspires little confidence.

Background: David Valadao, U.S. Representative for California’s 22nd Congressional District, was first elected in 2012, lost in 2018, but regained the seat in 2020. A dairy farmer and former California State Assemblyman, Valadao represents the San Joaquin Valley with a focus on agriculture and water policy.

Lowlights:

· Was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Donald Trump’s second impeachment following the January 6 Capitol attack.

· Voted with 34 other Republicans and Democrats to establish an independent commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol attack.

· Has consistently supported immigration “reform”, including protections for DACA recipients (Dreamers), and co-sponsoring the American Dream and Promise Acts.

· Was one of 13 House Republicans to vote for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

· Has taken moderate positions on issues like LGBTQ rights, such as voting for the Respect for Marriage Act in 2022, which codified same-sex marriage protections.

Label: Idiot.

Verdict: Get rid ASAP.

5. Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-26)

See ‘Creep’. See also ‘Weirdo’.

Background: Mario Diaz-Balart, U.S. Representative for Florida’s 26th Congressional District, was elected in 2002. A member of a prominent Cuban-American political family, Diaz-Balart has deep ties to Miami’s Cuban community. He previously served in the Florida House and Senate, focusing on education and budget issues, and currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee, emphasizing transportation, housing, and Latin American policy.

Lowlights:

· Was one of 35 House Republicans to support creating an independent commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol attack.

· Voted for the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a Biden administration priority.

· Has advocated for immigration reform, including co-sponsoring the Dignity Act (2023), which proposed a pathway to legal status for some undocumented immigrants.

· Supported a 2017 resolution limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, seen as pro-sanctuary city.

Label: Misguided, not malicious.

Verdict: Reprimand sufficient.