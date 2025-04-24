The Whole Truth Substack

The Whole Truth Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerry's avatar
Gerry
2d

Just upgraded to paid!! 5$/month? Well worth the money in my opinion. People pay much more than that for a lot of the crap I read on here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Whole Truth
Maggie's avatar
Maggie
1d

Five dollars a month to support you is a small price to pay for the truth! I will upgrade today and look forward to your upcoming articles.

Thank you for devoting your time to this endeavor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Whole Truth
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Whole Truth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture