We, the authors of The Whole Truth, are a group of practicing attorneys who met during law school at the Ivy League institution we attended (but please don’t hold that against us). We initially bonded over our shared interest in politics and continued to regularly discuss current political events well into our legal careers, working at some of the top-ranked law firms in the world. What compelled us to compound our substantial workloads, and start a free, subscription-based publication on a fledgling social media platform? Madness. And of course, The Truth!

Over the last decade, mainstream media has become increasingly abject in its duty to provide truthful, objective reporting to viewers/readers. While American media has long been heavily biased, the Trump Era has exposed its truly nasty side—one which they’d hitherto been able to mask with some level of plausible deniability.

From the Russia Hoax to the baseless Impeachments, the media have been a necessary and willing participant in the establishment’s vendetta against Trump and his grassroots movement, often relying on total distortions of factual occurrences as well as the law itself. Being lawyers and avid political enthusiasts, we were well aware of the danger and severity of these distortions—and were in a position to do something about it. All we needed was an avenue to employ our legal knowledge to ‘fill the gaps’ left by the mainstream media’s narrative-driven reporting—exposing their corruption and their penchant for blatant lies and half-truths. Inspired by the rise of other non-traditional media outlets, The Whole Truth was born.

Where Do We Go Now?

In all honesty, we never expected to be noticed by any sizeable contingent of Substack readers. We simply wanted to objectively analyze and deconstruct the sociopolitical deviations we were regularly witnessing, and to ensure that, at least somewhere in this digital cacophony of competing ‘experts’ and bullshi**ers, the Truth existed.

Instead, we have been pleasantly surprised (nay, shocked) by the rapturous outpourings of support and enthusiasm we’ve received. Within a month of our first post, we passed 1000 subscribers, and in less than 4 months, had amassed over 2000. The question now becomes: where do we go from here?

It would seem we are faced with two options: To continue at our current pace and allow the pressures of full-time legal work to overcrowd and diminish our journalistic endeavors, or to embrace this opportunity and redouble our efforts, ensuring that, for the foreseeable future, there will remain at least one true, grassroots legal publication competing against the noise. Last week, we decided to do the bold thing.

Helping TWT Grow!

As you probably haven’t noticed, we recently made the decision to monetize The Whole Truth. This decision was a result of much internal deliberation, as we severely disliked the idea of a paywall coming between our beloved readers and our articles, which are intended for mass distribution. Our reason for doing so is twofold. Firstly, we learned that Substack (understandably) promotes paid publications more willingly than it does free ones. The second reason is one of necessity, as one of TWT’s authors recently made the decision to resign from his prestigious top 10 law firm job, choosing to devote substantial effort to this publication over traditional legal work (and the security of a stable income).

However, have no fear! In the spirit of truthful and unencumbered journalism, our articles will continue to be available to all subscribers for free. We are however offering additional benefits to our paid subscribers, including:

Q&A Function!

Paid Subscribers will be able to access the Chat function to ask and discuss questions on politics, legal issues—anything! Each of our responses will be balanced, thoughtful, and well researched.

Each month, we will compile and publish these discussions in a ‘Monthly Round-Up’, which will hopefully answer many of the nagging questions that I’m sure many of you share.

Monthly Article Reviews and Shout-Outs!

Paid subscribers can submit their articles to us (regardless of topic) and, each month, we will publish an article reviewing and recommending our favorite submission!

Additional Benefits to be Announced - Assuming sufficient interest, we are planning a weekly TWT audio podcast… And, if none of these are tempting you: Our first 50 paid subscribers will be entered into a raffle to receive a month’s supply of Cymbiotika Hydrogen Tablets - a high-quality bio-hack supplement recommended by Gary Brecka, Joe Rogan, and others!!!

For those of you willing to spare the $5/month (or $40 annually) required to become a paid subscriber, we assure you we are good value for that money. We offer the professionalism, dedication, and expertise of a major publication. But unlike CNN, NPR, or those other Soros-backed manipulators, our articles aren’t concocted in dark boardrooms—they are lovingly crafted in screen-lit bedrooms, by two people who will pursue one thing above all else: The Truth. The Whole Truth. And Nothing but the Truth…

Enjoy some cold Truth…

