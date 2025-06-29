‘Don’t Mess with the Zohran’ (or spoiled brats will burn your city down) Also, how was this not his campaign slogan?

After years of senseless riots, ever-increasing taxes, free-roaming criminals, and more senseless riots, New York City lies in relative ruins. New Yorkers are crying out in need of change—a fresh approach to reverse the once-great city’s terrifying plummet into chaos and disorder.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No! It’s a trust-funded socialist cosplaying a proletariat revolutionary! It’s Zohran Mamdani!

So much for a political trend reversal, right?

Not so fast. A closer look at Mamdani’s win reveals something very interesting about the current state of the Democrat Party—and sends a foreboding signal about the party’s chances in upcoming national elections.

Extracting Something Useful from Mamdani

Primary elections are decent indicators of the general health and cohesion of a given political party. In a closed primary, the ideal situation (in terms of maximizing the party’s chances of winning the subsequent general election) is for a single candidate to garner an overwhelming majority of the vote, as those voters are maximally likely to vote for that same candidate in the general. Additionally, alignment behind a single candidate/ideology indicates party cohesion and potentiates the power of party-adherence on election day.

What you don’t want is for the primary vote to be splintered among two (or worse, three) candidates with irreconcilable views and platforms. Even more concerning is the scenario where the winning candidate has alienated or failed to appeal to entire target demographics (e.g., Hispanics didn’t like Kamala Harris). This increases the likelihood that primary voters who backed the losing candidate will, in the ensuing general election, either not show up to vote for the ‘other guy’ or, worse still, end up voting for the opposing party.

As well as unifying their own party, the ideal candidate in a general election will hold views that are centrist enough to exploit divisions or weaknesses in the opposing party’s coalition, enabling said candidate to ‘peel off’ dissatisfied voters (e.g., working-class union workers that shifted toward Trump in 2024 due to economic discontent). So, a successful primary candidate will tailor his/her rhetoric to appeal to the more radical wings of the party, while avoiding becoming ‘unelectable’ in the eyes of opposing party voters.

In summation, the ideal victor in a political primary will:

1) ‘Unite the party’ – An overwhelming portion of the intra-party vote is allocated to a single candidate (or at least a single ideology);

2) ‘Avoid splintering’– Does not alienate entire voter demographics; and

3) ‘Appeal to the opposition’ – Holds a viewpoint palatable enough to the opposing party to peel off some portion of their constituency.

In a high-profile primary with a decently large sample size, these metrics are useful in assessing a party’s general level of cohesion and likelihood of future success—indicating whether voters have formed consensus on key issues, and how the party’s platform might appeal to the broader population in a general election.

Thus, as a high-profile closed primary in a diverse, high-population city, the NYC Mayoral race is a decent (though imperfect) indicator of the Democrats’ current nationwide state of health. It is, however, worth noting that only about 30% of registered NYC Democrats voted in the Mayoral primary, and there is always the possibility that the results were skewed by a certain highly-motivated demographic or sub-group which doesn’t reflect the party’s views at large.

With that caveat in mind, let’s use the aforementioned metrics to see how the Dems might fair in upcoming national elections…

How United is the Party?

While Zohran Mamdani received about 43.51% of the vote, his main challenger, Andrew Cuomo, received around 36.4%—a sizeable split for a Democrat primary in a blue city. This doesn’t necessarily spell danger in and of itself: as long as the two candidates’ platforms are sufficiently compatible, one would expect the vast majority of Cuomo-backers to ultimately support Mamdani in a general election. Unfortunately for Dems, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Cuomo ran on ‘a return to normality’—avoiding promises of sweeping tax increases and radical economic reforms and instead focusing on maintaining fiscal responsibility and appealing to private business interests, promising to stabilize City Hall after Eric Adams’ chaotic tenure. Cuomo attacked Mamdani’s platform as being economically unfeasible (particularly Mamdani’s proposals like free buses and rent freezes) and strongly opposed Mamdani’s mission to Defund the Police. On foreign policy, Cuomo criticized Mamdani’s anti-Israel views and his language around Gaza—likely to appeal to NYC’s strong Jewish population.

Meanwhile, Mamdani has fully embraced the ‘socialist radical’ tag—advocating for rent freezes, free public transport, abolishing prisons, universal childcare, City-run grocery stores (yes, Kamala, with price caps), and free tuition at CUNY (City University of New York). To finance these initiatives, Mamdani advocated raising taxes on the wealthy and increasing the corporate tax rate by (a massive) 2%, framing it as ‘redistributing resources to benefit the majority.’ Yep, he’s full-on socialist.

Indeed, given this clear ideological split, it’s difficult to think of a candidate that could generate excitement from both wings of the party simultaneously. In a post-Trump world, this schism looks even more perilous—as the Democrat establishment will no longer be able to demand unity on the basis of an irrational yet persistent hatred of the President.

Splintered DEMographics

Mamdani’s 43.5% was certainly not distributed evenly among either race or age demographics. Among Black voters, Cuomo blitzed Mamdani, receiving approximately 44% as opposed to Mamdani’s 21%. Likewise, among Hispanics, Cuomo received around 50% while Mamdani came in with 30%. Combined with the sizeable rightward shift we saw from these groups during the 2024 election, these numbers indicate the Democrats continue to move away from the minority groups on which party formerly relied.

Even more stark was the generational split between Cuomo and Mamdani. Shockingly, Cuomo won comfortably with every age group apart from 18-29 year olds and 30-44 year olds. This is telling in that older Democrats are generally thought to be more moderate than their younger counterparts—providing further evidence for an intra-party radical/progressive split.

Bernie Sanders and others have framed Mamdani’s campaign as a victory for the people, suggesting the country is experiencing the start of a ‘Workers’ Revolution’. Unsurprisingly, that’s a total lie. In fact, some sources indicate Cuomo led Mamdani by over 10-20 points among low-income voters (earning <$50,000/year).

By far, Mamdani’s biggest supporter group were young, high-earning, white brats people; presumably current and recent indoctrinees of higher education. This group likely flocked behind Mamdani due to his socialist rhetoric (which remains trendy amongst liberal Gen Z’s), and his pro-Palestine, anti-Israel stance. So, if he’s ultimately elected, New Yorkers will have to thank the same types of people that burned the country down in 2020, and have spent the last few years yelling at police and ‘occupying’ buildings in their own schools. They’re the gift that just won’t stop giving.

No Appeal to Peel Off Voters

This final prong is fairly easy to analyze. Even if, somehow the Democrats were able to coalesce behind a single candidate, the type of candidate able to do so would have to be either a softcore Socialist, or a moderate progressive with some far-left viewpoints. In either case, it’s hard to imagine such a candidate appealing to any of the 77.3 million people who elected Donald Trump just 7 months ago.

Between a Rock, a Hard Place, and Another Hard Place

So yes—while ‘historic’ that a full-on socialist has a good shot at becoming Mayor of America’s largest city, the numbers behind Mamdani’s primary win spell danger in terms of party alignment. In fact, the data seem to indicate the Democrat Party is not simply bi-furcated but tri-furcated.

On one side are young, college-educated white liberals, whose naivete and idealism are the intended result of a shoddy, propagandistic education system. Then there are older ‘traditional Democrats’—a group reluctant to embrace the loonier, ultra-progressive policies of their party but unwilling to shift rightward, such is their reliance on the televisual media networks which they’ve not yet learned to distrust. Finally, there are African-Americans—a group whose social values and beliefs contradict the modern platform of the Democrat Party, but who do occasionally vote in large numbers for a Dem candidate of their own race.

The frailty of this untenable coalition is obvious but has been masked in recent years by a combination of anti-Trump fearmongering and the unique racial draw provided by Barack Obama and his progeny. Given these widening divisions, in the next Presidential election, Democrats will be forced to concoct a candidate who is sufficiently radical (and socialist-y) to attract the young pseudo-revolutionaries, while still appealing to the older pro-union types that rallied behind Joe Biden. Oh, and they’ll probably have to be black.

Good luck with that.