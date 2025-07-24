“There will be no amnesty.” Last week, in typical Homan-esque fashion, Border Czar Tom Homan bluntly addressed the furor and uncertainty around whether the Trump Administration would keep its promise of deporting all undocumented illegal immigrants—or whether it would grant amnesty to non-criminal illegal aliens unlawfully residing in the United States. And so began Chapter 2 of Trump’s immigration policy.

Chapter 1 largely centered around the deportation of known undocumented criminals and was characterized by bad-faith (if facially legitimate) arguments regarding the amount of Due Process owed to criminal aliens such as Kilmar Abrego-Garcia. The Trump administration largely dominated this Chapter in terms of optics—forcing Democrats to choose between siding with Trump or defending the indefensible. Crazed leftist apologists like Sen. Chris Van Hollen ravenously took the bait—revealing a Party so infected with TDS that it would rather protect known rapists and wife-beaters than accede to a Trump policy.

Importantly, Chapter 1 also ‘set the stage’ for Chapter 2 which, consistent with Trump’s avowed campaign promise, will focus on illegal aliens more broadly—including those employed in the agricultural and hospitality sectors. Fortunately, the atrocious optics of Chapter 1 have already revealed the true intentions of the anti-deportation/pro-amnesty crowd. It really isn’t about empathy—it’s about disdain for Western values and a desire to replace them with a new-world Globalist philosophy. A philosophy currently on its last legs.

Share

The New Amnesty Argument (Ewww)

Curiously, rather than pluck the heartstrings of the American middle class with tales of wailing Honduran children watching on as Papá is handcuffed by masked ICE officers, the majority of Democrats have employed a new approach to criticizing Homan’s enforcement of Trump’s immigration policy. And, when you think about it, it’s pretty disgusting.

In an obvious attempt to stoke the fires of threatened American Abundance, many Leftists from both Parties (not a typo) have pointed to the economic impact of largescale deportations of immigrant workers.

This argument comprises two related but distinct sub-arguments: The first is that we simply need cheap labor (people willing to work for less than minimum wage) to perform jobs that Americans just don’t want to do themselves. The second is that, following these deportations, the agricultural economy will collapse—the fruit trees will go un-picked, the harvests will go un-harvested, and Johnny may not even have a pumpkin to carve this Halloween…

To illustrate this argument, Leftists disingenuously conjure images of unpicked fruit and overripe vegetables rotting in the ground—neglected and wasted for want of under-compensated, sun-beaten illegals to harvest and transport them forthwith to the American pie-hole. What they failed to realize (or perhaps hoped we wouldn’t) is that they’ve effectively co-opted and manicured two of the primary arguments against ending slavery in the Antebellum South.

First, with respect to the “we need cheap labor” argument: many pro-slavery advocates pointed to the reluctance of free, white southerners to perform the wage-less work of enslaved black people as a primary reason that the termination of slavery would yield unthinkable negative consequences for the American workforce. Secondly, regarding the downstream economic effects of deportations: anti-abolitionists like James Henry Hammond commonly argued that the economic ‘benefits’ that slavery provided were essential to the Southern agricultural infrastructure, and that abolition would equate to an aggressive dismantling of the Antebellum economy.

“Our vegetable prices will rise if we deport underpaid illegal farmworkers!” -vs- “Our textiles will become unaffordable if we have to pay our workers to pick our cotton!” Spot any differences? I can’t.

While we are certainly not arguing that sub-minimum wage employment is akin to enslavement (the extent and nature of abuse is clearly much different), the response in both cases is the same: it is simply wrong to argue for conservation of an immoral and exploitative status quo simply to preserve the prosperity of the non-suffering segment of the public.

Share

Why these Arguments Fail

Even leaving morality aside, these arguments are intentionally ignorant of economic reality. Why? Because, by their very nature, capitalist economies adapt to changing conditions. The post-Civil War South was able to cope with abolition, and our vegetables will do the same.

If it is true that there are simply no able-bodied Americans willing to perform the labor required for largescale agricultural production (which would make the modern United States an anomaly in international and historical terms), then perhaps this is the incentive needed to transition to fully-mechanized agriculture. Perhaps by 2030, rather than dehydrated Mexicans, we will see hoards of semi-autonomous machines traversing the corn rows and strawberry fields of Central California. Or perhaps Guest Worker Programs allowing legal, temporary workers to enter the U.S. for seasonal agricultural work will be expanded—addressing any labor shortage without facilitating permanent settlement. Regardless, it is both disingenuous and obtuse to view the economics of the issue in a vacuum—as if adaptation were not a primary attribute of human intelligence.

Now Who’s the ‘Progressive’?

Again: The Bottom Line™ is that we cannot permit a sub-optimal status quo to prevail simply due to the hardship of adjustment. The situation is similar to the initial adverse reaction to Trump’s global tariff policies. Disruption and uncertainty are relatively small prices to pay for justice—whether economic or sociological.

Or, for a less controversial analogy: drug addiction. No one would encourage a heroin addict to continue in the same vein of behavior (pun intended) simply because the immediate effects of cessation would be extremely unpleasant.

Currently, pro-amnesty Leftists want America to be that drug addict. A more prudent and morally-sound course of action would be to address the withdrawals as they come—instead imagining the brighter life that will flow after the pall has been lifted.

And it’s time the pall was lifted.