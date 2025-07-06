Last week, Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) surprised voters by declaring that he will not be seeking a 3rd term and will retire following the 2026 Congressional elections. This news came just hours after President Trump lambasted Tillis via Truth Social, calling him “a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER”. Unsurprisingly, Tillis was one of three Republican Senators who voted against the Big Beautiful Bill—the latest in a string of party ‘deviations’.

To be clear: Intra-party diversity of viewpoints is a GOOD thing. The problem with Tillis’ brand of dissent is that it appears disingenuous. On one hand, Tillis theatrically decided to ‘take a stand’ on the BBB, and to oppose confirmation of Ed Martin (Trump’s nominee for Attorney General of D.C.). On the other hand, he infamously broke party lines to support Democrat-backed legislation such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (which some refer to as a “$1 trillion money laundering Bill”) and the Respect for Marriage Act (deeply unpopular with North Carolina’s Conservative base), while willingly confirming (horrible) Biden appointments such as Antony Blinken and Janet Yellen.

Thus, our objective is certainly not to suppress all perspectives that fail to align with those of the President, nor is it to punish principled ‘minority’ views for dissenting against the party line. Our goal is to root out the ‘Bad Apples’—internal saboteurs whose personal interests diverge from those of their voters, and whose socioeconomic principles have stymied the Party’s progress away from the NeoCon and RINO-ism of the early 2000s.

As a reminder—or for those of you who missed Parts I and II—each article in our 5-part series will examine Republican incumbents in 10 different US States, providing biographies for the 5 Congressmen from those States whom we believe are most deserving of “Primarization.” Our analysis will be based upon the following criteria:

- General RINO-ness: Disloyal or weak Voting Behavior (voting across party lines without justification)

- Naivete/Stubbornness: Inability to compromise with Party members on key issues when necessary to ‘get things done’ (even if it means you can’t get everything you want)

- Establishment Ties: Proof of loyalty to Establishment over constituents/country/party

- General Problematic Nature: like, Matt Gaetz would score very low here…

- Sliding Scale: How well their stances align with their constituents (i.e. a Republican in a purple district can afford to be a lot more moderate than one from a deep-red district)

But we need your help! To form a consensus, we’ve included a poll at the end of the article, asking which of the “All-Stars” on this week’s list is the MVP. At the end of our series, we should have a sense of where to focus our efforts during upcoming Congressional primaries and conventions.

So, without further ado: Here are the top contenders from Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, and New Jersey!

Appears to have recently done something sneaky…

1. Tom Emmer (MN-06)

Background: Elected in 2014, Emmer represents a strongly Republican district in central Minnesota. A former D1 hockey player, Emmer served as chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee from 2019 to 2023 and has served as House Majority Whip since 2023. Emmer is a strong advocate for the cryptocurrency industry, co-chairing the Congressional Blockchain Caucus, and has sponsored legislation to loosen crypto regulations. Emmer was considered for Speaker of the House in 2023 but faced opposition from Trump.

Lowlights:

- Emmer voted to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, despite objections from many Republicans who questioned the election’s integrity. He also condemned the January 6 Capitol riot as “an unacceptable display of violence that runs counter to everything we stand for as a country.”

However, he did sign an amicus brief to the Supreme Court, seeking to invalidate Electoral College votes from several states, citing “questionable election practices”.

- Voted for the Respect for Marriage Act, which codified federal recognition of same-sex marriage, reversing his earlier opposition as a state legislator when he sponsored a 2007 amendment to ban it in Minnesota’s Constitution.

- Has been accused of being unduly influenced by Israel (having received $559,686 from AIPAC and the Israel Lobby), and unverified sources have claimed he’s backed by George Soros. Has also been labeled a Trump-hater by Laura Loomer and others.

- Voted for a 2023 Biden-backed deal raising the debt ceiling, which was criticized by fiscal conservatives who opposed adding to the national debt without significant spending cuts.

- Won the GOP nomination for House Speaker but withdrew hours later after Trump called him a “RINO” and said he was “out-of-touch with Republican voters”, citing Emmer’s 2020 election certification vote. Over 20 Republicans opposed him, including Trump allies who saw him as insufficiently loyal.

Label: Wishy-Washy (make up your damn mind man).

Verdict: Relatively unconcerned but if the Soros thing is true, he’s #1. Apply pressure accordingly, for verification purposes?

The White Kamala Harris??

2. Ann Wagner (MO-02):

Background: Ann Wagner is a former diplomat serving as the U.S. Representative for Missouri’s 2nd District since 2013. Wagner held management roles at Hallmark Cards and Ralston Purina before entering politics. She chaired the Missouri Republican Party from 1999 to 2005, becoming the first woman to do so, and served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee from 2001 to 2005. Under President George W. Bush, she was U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg from 2005-2009. Wagner is considered a moderate Republican, representing a wealthy, suburban St. Louis district.

Lowlights:

- In 2024, Wagner voted for a foreign aid bill providing lethal aid to Ukraine, which much of Missouri’s Republican House delegation opposed. She also expressed support for Ukraine’s potential NATO membership, aligning with establishment foreign policy over the America First skepticism of interventionism.

- Wagner voted to remove Civil War-era statues from the U.S. Capitol

- Voted for legislation sponsored by Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) to condemn the term “Chinese virus” as racist.

- On January 4, 2021, Wagner publicly opposed efforts by other Missouri Republicans to object to 2020 electoral votes, stating that Congress should not “unconstitutionally insert” itself into the presidential election.

- Voted against both impeachments of Trump, but in 2021, acknowledged Trump’s role in ‘inciting’ the January 6 Capitol riot, supporting a censure rather than impeachment

- In 2022, Wagner broke with most Republicans by voting to protect same-sex and interracial marriage.

- While Wagner has publicly advocated for stronger border security, critics like Democratic opponent Trish Gunby highlighted her voting record as insufficiently aggressive on immigration.

Label: Right-Wing Woke.

Verdict: Go back to Hallmark. Take your White Guilt with you.

Mr. Incredible’s less-incredible cousin

3. Ryan Zinke (MT-01):

Background: Ryan Zinke is a former U.S. Navy SEAL, retiring as a commander. A fifth-generation Montanan (??), he served in the Montana State Senate (2009–2013), as U.S. Representative (2015–2017), and as Secretary of the Interior under President Trump (2017–2019). He resigned from the Interior post amid ethics investigations and returned to Congress in 2023, representing Montana’s 1st District. A self-described “Reagan optimist,” Zinke has focused on energy, public lands, and national security, but his tenure has been marred by controversies.

Lowlights:

- Zinke resigned as Interior Secretary in January 2019 amid 18 separate ethics investigations, including misuse of office for personal gain (securing a Montana land deal with a major energy company) and lying to investigators about blocking a Native American casino license. The Interior Department’s Inspector General concluded he did violate ethical rules.

- As Interior Secretary, Zinke also faced scrutiny for three taxpayer-funded chartered flights, including a $12,000 trip on an oil executive’s plane, and for attempting to have his wife’s travel covered by taxpayers as a “volunteer.” He also brought campaign contributors on an official boat tour.

- Zinke faced accusations of not being a full-time Montana resident, as his wife, Lolita, designated their Santa Barbara, California, home as her primary residence. He used the CA address for fundraising and business, and critics noted he spent significant time there, raising questions about his actual commitment to Montana.

- Early in his career, Zinke was a moderate Republican, driving a Prius and courting conservationists as a state senator. In 2022, primary opponents labeled him “too liberal,” criticizing his insufficient support for Trump’s border wall and perceived softness on gun rights.

- Zinke voted against The Big Beautiful Bill, citing opposition to its provision to sell off 1.2 million acres of public lands. His criticism was more valid than most.

Label: The Republican Letitia James.

Verdict: A walking HR nightmare. Bad for optics.

A born politician. His dad’s smile was even brighter/more trustworthy. And you should have seen his granddad…

4. Tom Kean Jr. (NJ-07):

Background: Thomas Kean Jr. has served as U.S. Representative for New Jersey’s 7th District since 2023. A member of a prominent political family, his father, Thomas Kean Sr., was New Jersey governor from 1982 to 1990, and his grandfather, Robert Kean, was a U.S. congressman. Kean Jr. began his political career in the New Jersey General Assembly (2001–2003) and then served in the New Jersey Senate (2003–2022), where he was Senate Minority Leader from 2008 to 2022.

Lowlights:

- Kean is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group focused on compromise, which some conservatives view as diluting Republican principles. His stated commitment to “working across the aisle” has been criticized as RINO behavior, prioritizing Democratic agendas over conservative values.

- At a 2024 town hall, Kean claimed ignorance of Project 2025, a Heritage Foundation plan for a conservative overhaul of the federal government. After review, he called it “extreme” and opposed it.

- Kean endorsed Trump for president in 2024 and received Trump’s endorsement for his 2026 reelection. However, during his 2022 campaign, Kean was criticized for not fully aligning with the Republican agenda.

- Kean opposes a federal abortion ban, arguing post-Dobbs that abortion should be a state issue. He previously emphasized “women’s health and life” as paramount, which critics claimed contradicted his 2022 campaign stance.

- Kean has consistently pushed to restore the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction, capped at $10,000 under Trump’s 2017 tax law, arguing it burdens New Jersey families.

Label: Harmless RINO (a rare breed).

Verdict: Let him be until he really steps outta line.

His last name’s Smith but he has a certain mafioso vibe.

5. Chris Smith (NJ-04):

Background: Chris Smith has served as U.S. Representative for New Jersey’s 4th District since 1981, making him the longest-serving Congressman in NJ history, and is the dean of the state congressional delegation. Smith switched from the Democratic Party in 1978, and his district, which covers parts of Monmouth and Ocean counties, is one of NJ’s most conservative. Smith focuses heavily on human rights, authoring the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000, and is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, chairing the Africa Subcommittee. He is strongly anti-abortion, co-chairing the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus.

Lowlights:

- Smith was one of 13 House Republicans to vote for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a key Biden administration priority.

- Joined 10 other Republicans and all Democrats to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her House Education and Labor and Budget Committee assignments due to her controversial statements (Q-Anon and 9/11 conspiracy theories).

- Voted to certify Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s 2020 election results after the January 6 Capitol riot and did not join most House Republicans in supporting TX v. PA, a lawsuit challenging the election results in key states.

- Smith was one of eight Republicans to vote for the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, which aimed to expand background checks for gun purchases.

- Voted for a bill sponsored by Rep. Grace Meng condemning the term “Chinese virus” as racist, alongside other Republicans.

- Supported removing Civil War-era statues from the Capitol, a move tied to broader debates over historical monuments.

- Voted against a resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, opposing the majority of House Republicans.

- Smith’s focus on international human rights, including bills like the Restoring Sovereignty and Human Rights in Nicaragua Act (2024) and his role as Co-Chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, emphasizes global interventionism.

- Smith has a 62% lifetime score from the League of Conservation Voters (second-highest among Republicans as of 2020) and vocally opposes offshore drilling.

Label: Tedious Bleeding-Heart.

Verdict: Thank you for your service but get your head in the game.