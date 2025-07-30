A man named Spencer Pratt (apparently a former reality TV star) has been making waves on several internet platforms for “exposing” the charity concert known as LA FireAid as a “scam,” and sharply criticizing Gavin Newsom and other high-profile names for their involvement in the scheme. Pratt, whose home was one of around 16,000 to be completely destroyed by the LA Fires, claims that not a single dollar of the $100m raised by LA FireAid has actually been distributed to victims of the disaster.

FireAid took place on January 30, 2025, and featured performers like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. It was intended to be a small-scale version of Bob Geldof’s LiveAid scheme from 1985 but, according to Pratt, has turned out to be more like Chuck Ponzi’s investment scheme from 1920.

Is he right? Has the $100m+ raised by the high-profile concert simply vanished into thin air (or worse, into someone’s thick pocketbook)? LA FireAid organizers have responded to Pratt’s claim, explaining that, "Because FireAid [is] a newly formed 501(c)(3) organization, it was never the plan to distribute funds directly to individuals." Instead of distributing to affected victims directly, FireAid funds have been distributed to 160+ “highly vetted” nonprofit organizations, for a more targeted approach to “rebuilding the city.” It was all a misunderstanding!

But hang on. In the lead up to the concert, FireAid billed itself as a charity event that would provide "immediate financial assistance" and "direct relief to 2,500 individuals." That doesn’t sound like it would involve deference to the decision-making of 3rd party nonprofit organizations, nor is it what the original donors envisaged upon their participation in the event. At the very least, this chosen method of distribution would delegate authority over the funds to unknown private actors and would require extensive oversight to ensure the funds reached the intended recipients.

But OK: Perhaps the stated purpose of the concert was slightly misleading, but if this is the most practical and efficient way to provide relief to the fire victims, and as long as the money is spent in good faith, it shouldn’t be a huge scandal.

So Where Did the Money End Up?

For us, this is where the trouble really starts.

For those who are unaware, to maintain their tax-exempt status, the IRS mandates that 501(c)(3) nonprofits use their funding solely for activities that align with their stated missions. So, to get a more expansive and accurate picture of the intended purpose of the funds, we researched the mission statements of each 501(c)(3) organization listed as a recipient of FireAid funding and categorized them based on their avowed missions.

Unsurprisingly, the largest category of recipients—comprising over 20% of organizations to which FireAid funds were allocated—was the “Civil Rights, Advocacy, and Voter Engagement” category (groups focused on providing services to a specific racial, ethnic or religious minority group). Among these are organizations such as the “NAACP of Pasadena,” the “Black LA Relief & Recovery Fund,” the “LA Black Worker Center,” the “Latino Community Foundation,” and “Asian Americans Advancing Justice.” These don’t sound like even-handed charitable organizations designed to provide indiscriminate relief to fire victims, these sound like civil rights activist groups, in the mold of Black Lives Matter…

For additional context, the neighborhoods affected by the fires are predominately white (the Pacific Palisades and Eaton communities are around 80% and 43% Caucasian, respectively). Laughably, two of the organizations who have received LA FireAid grants are the “CA Native Vote Project” (the mission of which is to “achieve justice… for Native American Communities through multigenerational power building, organizing, and civic engagement”) and “United American Indian Involvement” (formed to “promote and support the physical, behavioral, and spiritual well-being of American Indian and Alaska Natives”)… The estimated Native American Population in Pacific Palisades is .1%.

While we are not attempting to racialize a natural disaster, this is direct proof that the money is not going to the intended recipients.

What’s Really Going On

Spencer Pratt’s digital virality can mainly be attributed to his criticism of CA Governor Gavin Newsom, and Pratt’s claim that “CalVolunteers” (a nonprofit for which Newsom’s wife serves as honorary chair) supposedly received a hefty portion of FireAid funds. While we have been unable to verify this (CalVolunteers is not listed as a grantee on FireAid’s website)—even if true, Pratt’s claim is somewhat of a red herring. The real scandal is out in the open.

LA FireAid is a microcosm of the nationwide phenomenon that spread like wildfire in 2020—a group of leftist activists attempting to redistribute American wealth to achieve their ‘equitable’ goals. They’ve essentially admitted as much, with Lisa Cleri Reale, a FireAid advisory board member, defending their chosen method of distribution by claiming “We can’t rebuild the same way…” Another attempt to Build Back Better, perhaps?

This certainly wouldn’t be the first time that leftist ideologues have capitalized on a largescale catastrophe for political gain. We saw the same kind of attempts in the aftermath to COVID-19, during which federal COVID relief funds were specifically allocated to “female and minority-owned businesses and farms”, becoming the subject of a series of successful lawsuits by Stephen Miller and other ‘America First Legal’ groups. Not to mention the discriminatory manner in which FEMA rendered aid following last year’s Hurricane Helene—deliberately skipping over homes inhabited by Trump supporters.

So, even if FireAid turns out not to be a major money-laundering scheme for Gavin and Jennifer Newsom, the LA Fire Victims still have every right to be angry.