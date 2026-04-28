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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
Apr 28

I have no idea what’s going on with the missing or dead scientists, but I don’t believe in aliens (except illegal aliens). The missing scientists is not good, for any reason, and scary.

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Dan Boehm
Apr 28

Not to suggest that I believe this... But if the most unhinged theories that Angels are really aliens and Christianity is really just an ELI5 of some vast alien galacto-political situation is revealed to be true, then it could actually unravel one of the core tested aspects of American society you outline. Weirdly, you've just made the best possible argument for that insane idea being true.

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