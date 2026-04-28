On March 31, 2026, former Congressman Matt Gaetz gave one of the weirder interviews of our time when, on the Benny Johnson Show, he declared that he had been briefed during his time in Congress on secret “hybrid breeding programs” involving captured aliens and abducted humans, perpetuated by the U.S. Government.

The briefer—a uniformed, senior member of the U.S. Army—purportedly informed Gaetz that there were 6 to 12 locations across the country where “captured aliens were breeding with humans” that had been abducted from war zones or migrant caravans.

Some have claimed Gaetz is the unfortunate victim of deliberate misinformation, while others surmised that Gaetz himself was spreading uncorroborated claims designed to distract and entertain the public. Others believe we are breeding with aliens.

The next day, Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) was asked directly about Gaetz’s claims and did nothing to discredit them, stating “Well, I’m still a member of Congress, so I can’t really comment too much on what Matt said.” If Burchett had no knowledge of any allegations of such programs, he could have said so (there being nothing classified to protect), and almost certainly would have, given that, in past, he hasn’t been shy about pushing for disclosure or contradicting claims he thinks are off base.

We’re not saying Gaetz’s claims are true. After all, multiple Congressmen have stated that, for various reasons, Congressional briefings often involve fabrications and nonsense which, despite being fabrications and nonsense, are still considered ‘classified information’ by nature of the briefing itself.

But believe it or not, it gets weirder.

Burchett went on to speak about extraterrestrials more broadly, stating without prompting that the truth “just keeps getting covered up and covered up. And the people that know are dying or disappearing, as the case may be.” Burchett is referring to the string of scientists, engineers, and researchers in sensitive national-security-related fields that have mysteriously died or disappeared since mid-2024, including (among others):

· Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland - former UFO-related program insider with expertise in particle beam technology who disappeared in February 2026 under unusual circumstances (reportedly leaving with only boots and a revolver)

· Monica Reza - rocket scientist who collaborated with McCasland and invented a breakthrough rocket-engine alloy while working with NASA; she vanished in mid-2025

· Nuno Loureiro — Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center; world-renowned expert in plasma physics and nuclear fusion energy. Shot multiple times (chest, abdomen, legs) in his home by the infamous Brown University shooter

· Melissa Casias - Administrative professional at Los Alamos National Laboratory (nuclear/defense research ecosystem). Disappeared June 2025, while walking in New Mexico. Left her phones behind, which had been wiped clean.

· David Wilcock - famed UFO researcher and author whose death by apparent suicide on April 20, 2026, added to the growing tally amid the federal probe into these cases.

Burchett also said that “if they would release the things that I’ve seen,” the country would “come unglued.” In our opinion, this is the truly scandalous part.

Burchett simply iterated the rarely admitted—yet widely known—perspective of too many of our elected and unelected leaders: that if the public had full access to the truth, we would lose our minds and the very fabric of our society would tear.

But ask yourself:

What are we Really Preserving?

Today’s young Americans were introduced to international geopolitics with the tragedy of 9/11, and the Middle Eastern Quagmire that followed. This tragedy was soon seized upon by our own government in the form of the Patriot Act, which restricted (AKA eliminated) much of our privacy and civil liberties. As a result, it has become common knowledge that no American can ever truly be safe from the prying eyes of the government.

Then, not a decade later, the economy collapsed, families were torn asunder, and lives were ruined in the financial crisis of 2008. The public was given a story about the sub-prime mortgage crisis—an organic, unfortunate confluence of factors that indelicately yanked the Jenga brick that was apparently the foundation of our economy. In hindsight, this ‘organic financial crisis’ was not just foreseeable, it was promulgated and capitalized upon by firms like Goldman Sachs, who sold toxic, high-risk CDO’s (without disclosing the risk) and then shorted those very CDO’s via credit default swaps for massive profits. In other words, they knew exactly what they were doing and what the result would be. Despite this information being verifiable in the emails of the CEOs and other executives responsible for these transactions, exactly 0% of them were criminally prosecuted.

Fast-forward to 2020, and our lives were once again upended by the wisdom of the powers that be, as COVID-19—an artificial virus manufactured using our own tax dollars—gave control-hungry bureaucrats and politicians an excuse to bring the entire country to a standstill. Rather than face retribution or provide explanation, Fauci and the other individuals responsible were pardoned by our puppet President and now face less chance of an indictment than Mr. Rogers.

And those are just the headliners.

Beyond this, the country has, over the last decade, been goaded and prodded into a quasi-civil war, characterized by complete and utter mistrust of institutions, foreign powers, and most alarmingly, our fellow citizenry. The terrifying part is that, as their rhetoric shows no sign of softening, the boorish pundits and conspiratorial commentators partly responsible for this schism don’t seem to realize how close the country is to actual civil conflict. This past week we witnessed Trump Assassination Attempt #4 (or is it 5?) If this, or any of the previous attempts had been successful, one can only imagine the social unrest and political chaos that would have resulted.

Not to mention the Fake Impeachments, the Russia Hoax, George Floyd Riots, the Somali Fraud Schemes, the Epstein Files, or Charlie Kirk’s Public Assassination.

After all of this, would revelations of little green men truly serve as the tipping point that sends this house of cards tumbling? And, if it did, would that really be the worst thing?

Our Saving Grace

This is not to say that America is ready for the scrap heap—far from it. However, the ‘best parts’ about America and the West have already been stress-tested by the cavalcade of catastrophes already listed (and many more). All its other components are superfluous and, if not resilient enough to withstand reality, should be cast aside anyway.

Specifically, the American attributes truly worth preserving are as follows:

- Freedom of Speech – At least for now, the USA remains the gold standard for freedom of speech and thought among the general public (although, admittedly, humans have historically set a fairly low bar in this regard).

- Social Mobility – Contrary to what you may have been led to believe, the United States remains the best place for people of all colors and creeds to change their social standing through belief, hard work, and courage.

- The Family Unit – Despite constant attack and erosion over the past 2 decades, the family unit has consistently served as Americans’ central adaptive institution for child-rearing, emotional bonds, and mutual support.

- Christian Values – Again, despite the best efforts of detractors, most of the country remain committed to faith in God/Jesus and family as a core institution. Where other religious teachings and philosophies have led to moral decay and social stagnation, Christian values have provided the foundation for Western morality and achievement.

- Self-Reliance – Despite decades of government expansion and cultural pressure toward dependency, Americans still largely prize the old-fashioned conviction that a person should be able to provide for themselves and their family through hard work, ingenuity, and personal responsibility.

How many of these attributes are likely to be significantly shaken or threatened by pure transparency from our elected government? None, I would think. Contrary to Mr. Burchett’s prognostications, Revelations of Aliens won’t un-glue our national societal fabric—it has long since frayed, and what remains of it has already been tested to the absolute limit.

This reveals the true motive of the ‘altruistic’ few attempting to shield us, the ignorant masses, from the truth about aliens, and about all other government lies and fabrications that are clearly not what they seem. Their real concern in maintaining the status quo is not to protect societal cohesion and harmony but to preserve the consumerist economy fueled by the superficial, individualist mentality of a population with no higher calling and nothing more profound to consider than their own contentment.

And yes, Aliens might just jeopardize that.