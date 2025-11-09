Beginning with George Washington’s in 1796, US Presidents have always used the Farewell Address as a platform to both reflect on their Presidencies, and to warn of coming dangers and potential threats. Washington warned about the divisive nature of political factions. Dwight D. Eisenhower famously and prophetically warned of the risks of the “Military-Industrial Complex” gaining unwarranted influence over politics and society—perhaps most visible in the early 2000’s War on Terror. Ronald Reagan spoke about “the eradication of the American memory”—warning that our failure to teach history, civics, and patriotism to the younger generation would lead to the ‘erosion of the American Spirit’—a fundamental misunderstanding of the West’s founding ideals and achievements. Reagan’s warning attained peak palpability last week, as young New Yorkers flocked behind socialist-immigrant Zohran Mamdani, ignorant to the well-established flaws in their idealism.

Richard Nixon never got a formal farewell address, but he gave one anyway, in an impromptu speech to White House staff on August 9, 1974, the day after he announced his formal resignation as President. In this speech, the main danger Nixon warned about was the ‘Media Elitist Complex’—the “liberal establishment’s” informational supply chain with unchecked power and unlimited self-righteousness. It’s clear why Nixon chose this as his farewell warning. After all, Nixon’s resignation was itself the result of a bureaucratic coup facilitated by this very group. Was there any outcry from the voters who had just elected Nixon in the biggest electoral college landslide since WWII? Nope. All it took was a few misleading Washington Post headlines and a flashy Hollywood film starring two of America’s leading male actors, and the public quickly came to view Nixon’s ‘scandal’ exactly as they were instructed.

Gov’t Shutdown

But why is this relevant today, you may ask? Because it never stopped. Even the internet’s recent introduction of “alternative media” hasn’t been enough to stymie the influence of this nefarious “imperial media” class.

For example, the Government Shutdown, despite the constant finger-pointing aimed in conflicting directions across the political aisle, is very simple to understand.

Let us explain in caveman terms: Senate sometimes need 60 votes to pass bill. Republicans no have 60 seats. Dems want healthcare credits. Republicans no want. Dems no concede issue. Dems shut down government. Huhh grr brhh. Yabba-dabba-f***ing-doo.

Essentially, the Democrats are unwilling to negotiate on the issue of extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits and don’t want to include rescissions cuts in any new spending bills. So instead, they have decided to dig their heels into the sand and falsely lament the 40 million-odd Americans that are apparently now starving due to those Republican meanies.

Now, there may even be arguments both ways regarding the ACA tax credits… but it usually goes without saying in a Democracy that, when you’re in the minority, sometimes you have to shut up and bear it. And if Democrats really cared about SNAP benefits and air traffic disruptions and starving 2 year-olds, they would have done so from the start.

However, as usual, they don’t have to play fair politics for the same reason that No Kings protests have comically erupted across the nation in the aftermath of a democratic election. It’s the same reason Nixon never got to give that Farewell Address. Because the imperial media has framed the issue such that public opinion is dictated by narratives, rather than facts.

Our Farewell Address

Now time for our farewell warning (but no, we’re not going anywhere): The left-wing is addicted to dirty politics. They’re addicted to distorting reality, indoctrinating our children, and generally just lying to our faces. As Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon foretold, they’ve been able to achieve this through a combination of historical and civics-related ignorance and total control of the media establishment. Like a true addict, each time it’s ‘just a little more.’

But where does it all lead? You tell me—below is a is a snip from Google Trends, showing a massive increase in online web searches for the term ‘Second American Civil War,’ which peaked in the days following Charlie Kirk’s assassination, was rejuvenated by the government shutdown, and has yet to decline to pre-assassination levels.

Charlie Kirk’s death should have been a stark warning to liberal politicians and a wake-up call for the millions of leftists baying for blood these past 10 years. But it wasn’t. Instead, we live in a time where our elected officials and their cronies in the liberal media (or is it the other way around?) are so hard-headed and mean-spirited that you’d struggle to find a true left-winger who could even accurately describe Charlie’s views with any remote accuracy.

As the political gap widens toward the possibility of an actual civil conflict, Democrats should ask themselves: Was it worth it?