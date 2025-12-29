The recent US-Venezuelan ‘conflict’, which has resulted in multiple strikes on alleged Venezuelan drug boats and the seizure of Venezuelan oil tankers, is weird. The rapid escalation of the conflict, which seemingly bypassed all diplomatic levers in favor of military intervention, seems to contradict the Trump administration’s stated preference for “peace through strength,” as well as its recent obsession with ending current foreign conflicts rather than starting new ones. It’s weird.

For its part, the Trump admin has proffered a dual motive in pursuing the conflict. The first stated reason is to combat ‘narcoterrorism’. Supposedly, the tanker seizures and drug boat-strikes are aimed at dismantling the Maduro regime’s ‘narcoterrorist’ network, which uses oil revenue to facilitate large-scale importation of illicit drugs into the US. The problem with this explanation is that Venezuela isn’t really one of the ‘major players’ when it comes to importing illicit drugs into the US. Fentanyl, the primary drug responsible for the US’ recent overdose pandemic, is mainly produced in and distributed from Mexico using Chinese ingredients—Venezuela doesn’t appear to be involved at all. While Venezuela does serve as a minor transit hub for Colombian cocaine headed to the US and Europe, there is no pressing ‘cocaine crisis’ that would justify this level of military action (this isn’t the 80’s). Nope, the narco-justification appears to be largely ancillary, if not completely pretextual.

The second stated reason for the conflict is to enforce sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports. Sanctions are a tool for exerting economic pressure on regimes accused of human rights abuses or supporting terrorism, etc., including Venezuela, Iran, and Russia. But, typically, the US’ preferred method of enforcing such sanctions is by economic, rather than military force—freezing the assets of any US person that deals with a sanctioned country and enforcing penalties and fines on non-US parties that choose to do so.

The Dark Fleet

Like other countries subject to oil sanctions, Venezuela has employed a “Dark Fleet” to allow the Maduro regime to sustain oil revenues despite the sanctions. The Dark Fleet is a fleet of aging oil tankers which evades detection through tactics like disabling AIS transponders, spoofing vessel identities and locations, using false flags, and conducting ship-to-ship transfers in international waters to obscure cargo origins. This enables Venezuela and similar nations to bypass sanctions by smuggling oil to buyers such as China and India without triggering US enforcement mechanisms. Other key countries involved include Russia, which operates the largest Dark Fleet with over 1,900 vessels as of Q3 2025, and Iran, often using networks that also support allied groups like Hezbollah.

You may be wondering why any of this is the US’s problem. The answer lies in the distinctive position of the US Dollar. The Dollar has been the global reserve currency since the end of WWII, giving the US a unique interest in enforcing economic sanctions as well as the ability to do so. Most international trade, even between non-US parties, is conducted in dollars, often routing through US correspondent banks or the Federal Reserve, making it subject to US regulations. Thus, when a state-owned Chinese conglomerate purchases $100m of Venezuelan oil from an Iranian tanker, the US is justified in sticking its nose in. And rest assured, we probably will.

However, Venezuela is far from the biggest sanctions violator (that would be Russia), and at least 6 other major nations engage in similar significant sanctions evasion on a systemic level. So the question still stands: Why Venezuela? And why now?

The realistic answer is not because President Trump has a personal vendetta with Maduro (probably), but because the Venezuelan Dark Fleet is part of a larger, interconnected Shadow Fleet, which facilitates global sanctions evasion not just for Venezuela but also for major players like Russia and Iran, who rely on these ‘dark’ networks to sell oil to China and other non-Western buyers. By targeting Venezuela’s segment of this Shadow Fleet through tanker seizures and interdictions, the US aims to disrupt the broader system and signal a ‘crackdown’, thereby indirectly exerting pressure on Russia and China—key supporters and beneficiaries of these evasion tactics—without direct confrontation.

Venezuela serves as a local, low-cost, low-risk proxy in this strategy, allowing the US to test and implement enforcement measures against sanctions evasion while avoiding the escalatory dangers of engaging more powerful adversaries like Iran, Russia, or China head-on.

Depriving China and Russia, Part MMXXVI

So (based on what little information we have on this topic) this whole Venezuelan escapade probably has little to do with Venezuela—Russia and China are likely the primary intended targets. Which is unfortunate for Venezuela but alas—when one plays stupid games, one wins stupid prizes.

As noted, Russia is the operator of the world’s largest “Dark Fleet”—a significant economic asset which has served a key role in the country’s ability to sustain the war in Ukraine. And China is the main recipient of Venezuelan oil, receiving around 80% of Venezuelan crude exports annually. By targeting Venezuela’s Dark Fleet, the US disrupts these supply chains, raising costs and risks for Chinese imports and complicating Russia’s ability to fund its military through oil sales.

Logically, one would assume that this is simply another ‘lever’ for the US to utilize in the quest to repair apparent trade imbalances with China, address semiconductor and related tech issues, and reduce China’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, simultaneously pressuring Russia to negotiate an end to the conflict and comply with energy sanctions. And, if the economic squeeze is tight enough to end the Maduro reign, the ensuing regime change would deprive both China and Russia of a key ally in Latin America, while presumably harming China economically.

For Trump, the cherry on top is that the past six years have seen the Trump Administration consistently at-odds with the Maduro regime amidst longstanding (and increasing) accusations of election fraud, Trump’s recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president, and Maduro’s 2020 indictment on narcoterrorism charges.

I suppose there is a bit of ‘vendetta’ about this after all.