The Classic Democrat to Democrat Handoff

The Democrats’ primary tagline going into the 2026 midterm elections, and presumably the 2028 general election, is: “Affordability.” Despite the fact that Republicans have had control for less than a year, the claim will be that they’ve reverted to type—favoring the interests of the corporate elite over those of the common man—and as a result, the Democrats deserve yet another chance to bring down costs for things like housing, healthcare, and utilities.

The biggest problem with this argument is not even that, again, we are less than a year out from the Biden Presidency, which was responsible for the highest inflation in roughly 40 years and record levels of Federal spending. No—the real ‘giveaway’ is that, on one hand, Democrats are scream-crying about an Affordability Crisis, while on the other hand doing everything within their power to exacerbate such crisis.

Take Mikie Sherrill’s New Jersey, for example. In 2 days, Sherrill will become the state’s 57thGovernor, taking over from fellow Democrat Phil Murphy. Sherrill literally ran aCampaign of Affordability—vowing to reverse the rising costs caused by the “chaos coming out of Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Washington.” She bills her election as a fresh start for a state where the economy is of foremost importance to a majority of voters.

But how fresh can this new era really be, given that Democrats have totally dominated elective office in New Jersey for the past 25+ years? In other words, to the extent New Jersey is facing some existent Crisis of Affordability, it is of Sherrill’s party’s own makings. And Chris Christie’s.

There is concrete proof that the Affordability Crisis is merely a political talking point for Democrats. Where, you ask? In the legislative records—where Democrats have continually enacted policies that directly increase taxes, fees, and costs for residents while blaming Republicans for the resulting unaffordability.

1) Codifying NJ’s Sanctuary City Status

On January 12, 2026, the NJ Legislature voted to pass a trio of bills aimed at enshrining the state’s Sanctuary City status (providing protections and concessions for illegal immigrants) into law. As ‘kind-hearted’ as this gesture may appear, it certainly isn’t helping New Jersians afford groceries. A 2024 report from New Jersey Assembly Republicans estimated the state’s annual cost of services for undocumented immigrants (including education, healthcare, and public safety) at $7.3 billion, or about $2,100 per household.

2) Property and Income Taxes

In 2025, New Jersey’s average property tax bill reached a record high of $10,095, and New Jersey has an Overall Tax Competitiveness Ranking of 49th out of 50 states (2nd-worst, behind only New York). If Sherrill truly wanted to raise Affordability, this might be a good place to start, given that 86% of voters rated tax affordability as "very important" to their vote (and 11% as "somewhat important").

Instead, further property tax increases are anticipated in 2026 due to ongoing assessment hikes, while Sherrill has vowed to ensure the wealthy "pay their fair share" through loophole closures and enforcement. This would all sound valiant and great, but for the fact that New Jersey already has the nation’s 5th-highest top marginal income tax rate of 10.75%, while also ‘boasting’ the highest effective property tax rate in the U.S. at 2.23%. Meanwhile, as taxes climb and affordability falls, the state’s Department of Human Services budget, which covers health services for low-income residents, has more than doubled since Fiscal Year 2010.

But, instead of considering a change in approach, New Jersey voters have once again put their eggs in the redistributionist basket. And, instead of realizing that her citizens are drowning in a tax-fueled sea of subsidies and welfare expenditures, Sherrill and co. appear determined to double-down on a tax system already heavily geared toward the reallocation and erosion of wealth, while lamenting an Affordability Crisis.

3) More Taxes

For anyone who believed New Jersey’s ever-deteriorating tax situation was only of import to the high-earning homeowner: think again. In the past year, the NJ legislature has passed the following tax increases, each of which will deal a palpable blow to the wallet of the common man.

On January 1, 2026, New Jersey’s petroleum products tax increased by 4.2 cents per gallon, raising the rate for gasoline from 34.4 cents to 38.6 cents per gallon. This will raise both travel costs and upstream transportation costs.

Effective July 10, 2025, New Jersey implemented a graduated realty transfer fee (a “mansion tax”) for certain property sales, with rates ranging from 1% to 3.5% of the sale price, shifting payment responsibility from buyer to seller.

On August 1, 2025, the cigarette tax rose by 30 cents per pack to $3.00 (from $2.70), while the tax on liquid nicotine increased from 10 cents to 30 cents per milliliter.

Tolls increased by 3% on January 1, 2026, for the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, and Atlantic City Expressway, with average hikes of about 16 cents per trip on the Turnpike (e.g., from $4.95 to $5.10 for a typical E-ZPass car toll).

4) Government Officials Receive Massive Raises

Beginning this month, certain NJ government officials will receive salary increases as part of New Jersey Assembly Bill A5910. This will include the NJ Governor, who will receive a 20% increase (from $175,000 to $210,000), as well as all NJ State legislators, whose salaries will be raised from $49,000 to $82,000 (a 67% increase). To be clear, these are part-time politicians—meaning that, for most of them, politics is simply a source of supplemental income. While these expenditures represent a mere drop in the bucket where state spending is concerned, it’s difficult to take Sherrill’s Affordability Crisis seriously when her state sees fit to allocate precious budgetary space to this type of frivolity.

5) Electricity

Another major source of Unaffordability in New Jersey comes in the form of the state’s ever-rising energy costs—with Residential rates increasing by 17-20% in 2025 alone. These increases stem primarily from surging energy demand amidst a dwindling supply, which can at least partially be attributed to the state’s commitment to “Green Energy” and its obsession with phasing out Fossil Fuels. Meanwhile, New Jersey’s in-state electricity (generated by Natural Gas and nuclear power) is insufficient to meet the state’s energy demands, such that it imports 20-35% of its electricity from neighboring Pennsylvania. Ironically, Pennsylvania does not share New Jersey’s climate concerns, ranking 49th nationally for renewable energy growth—exposing the performative nature of New Jersey’s “Clean Energy Commitment.”

Conclusion

It’s unclear whether the “Affordability Crisis” is severe or overblown. But what is clear is that the Democrats are using it for political purposes by attributing blame to their opponents. Affordability is just a talking point, an angle of attack. The feigned concern is not—and could never be—uttered with any real sincerity, as it is belied by the fact that they relegate economic prosperity below all of their ‘radical’ priorities.

The federal government has undoubtedly made errors in this and previous years. But any crisis must be at least partially attributed to Leftists of past and present who tirelessly control the governments of these states. Yet they continue to reign supreme.

The mind boggles.