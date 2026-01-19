The Whole Truth Substack

The Whole Truth Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Conservative View by Rob Kovic's avatar
Conservative View by Rob Kovic
4d

Great article!

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Whole Truth
BetterOffRed's avatar
BetterOffRed
6d

Excellent reporting.

Thank you.

Not gonna visit NJ, even if they do pump your gas for you. What happens when refineries are located in a state that's bankrupted by their govt?

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Whole Truth
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Whole Truth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture