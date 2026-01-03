In an overnight operation on January 2–3, 2026, American special forces successfully captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, extracting them from Caracas and bringing them to the United States to face long-standing federal charges of narco-terrorism, including for narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns/destructive devices, and related weapons conspiracies. A conviction on these counts carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison. Per Trump’s speech this morning, the U.S. maintains a nonviolent presence in Venezuela to help oversee the transition of their leadership.

If you’re anything like us, as you were reading reports on the capture you were already envisioning the slew of news headlines and scream-cry tirades on Trump to come—without a whisper about how Maduro is an illegitimately elected brutal dictator, widely accused of running a narco-state, whose capture prompted Venezuelans to celebrate in the streets.

We all know the script.

Since, without a doubt, we’re going to be hearing A LOT about whether Trump acted constitutionally in Maduro’s capture, let’s get ahead of that noise . . .

General Requirements of The War Powers Resolution of 1973

The War Powers Resolution (WPR) of 1973 (Public Law 93-148, 50 U.S.C. §§ 1541–1548) was designed to reassert congressional authority over the commitment of U.S. armed forces to hostilities abroad, addressing perceived executive overreach during the Vietnam War era. Congress passed the WPR over President Richard Nixon’s veto, reflecting bipartisan frustration with unilateral presidential actions. The Resolution establishes key limits on presidential use of military force without congressional approval.

The WPR was justified to restore constitutional balance, ensuring that Congress maintains Congressional power to declare war (Article I, Section 8), while the President is not handicapped by long, public congressional debates when he must make a highly classified, time-sensitive military decision as Commander-in-Chief (Article II, Section 2).

The Key Provisions of the Resolution include:

Reporting Requirement : The President must notify Congress in writing within 48 hours of introducing U.S. Armed Forces into hostilities or situations where imminent involvement in hostilities is clearly indicated (50 U.S.C. § 1543(a)(1)).

60-Day Limit : Forces must be terminated within 60 calendar days after the report is submitted (or required to be submitted) unless Congress declares war, enacts a specific authorization (e.g., AUMF, which is a joint congressional resolution authorizing use of Armed forces against a specific threat), extends the period, or is unable to meet due to attack (50 U.S.C. § 1544(b)).

30-Day Extension: The President may extend this by up to 30 additional days if he certifies in writing to Congress that “unavoidable military necessity respecting the safety of United States Armed Forces” requires continued use for safe withdrawal.

How Presidents Tend to Avoid It . . .

Presidents across administrations interpret the WPR narrowly or claim it does not fully bind them.

Generally, presidents consistently fall back on their broad “Constitutional Authority” as Commander-in-Chief to allow short-term, limited or defensive actions without “triggering the clock”. Consider the language of the WPR: it requires Congressional notification within 48 hours of introducing forces into “hostilities” or imminent hostilities, and requires termination of operations within 60 days (plus up to 30 for withdrawal) unless Congress authorizes continued use of forces via declaration of war or a AUMF. In other words: if the President engages in any military strike, including an act defined as “hostilities”, but tells Congress within the 48 hours after engaging in the act and withdraws all militants within 60 days (2 whole months!) Congress has no basis under the WPR to intervene—in theory, even if the President does this over and over and over in the same region.

Consider, for example:

2009-Present, the series of drone and missile strikes in Yemen, Somalia, and Pakistan under Obama, Trump, and Biden administrations: Between all administrations, there were hundreds of strikes against al-Qaeda/Al-Shabaab affiliates which continued beyond 60 days cumulatively, but were frames as non-hostilities or consistent with authorities (even over years without new AUMF)

2017-2018 Syria Strikes: Trump ordered missile strikes in response to chemical weapons, each were limited to hours/days, Congress was notified after the fact, and no AUMF was sought. These strikes were repeated in the region without broader authorization.

2011 Obama strikes in Libya: initial strikes led to involvement exceeding 60 days, but the administration argued that post-60 days the involvement did not count as “hostilities” because the U.S. had a limited role (no ground troops, support only)

1999 Clinton’s 78 day bombing campaign in Kosovo: exceeded 60 days without AUMF, but framed as limited/NATO-led; Congress debated but did not enforce termination.

1989 Panama Invasion: George H.W. Bush invaded to remove Noriega, duration was 2 weeks, and no AUMF was sought. The invasion was to capture Manuel Noriega (indicted on drug charges), and justified as protecting U.S. citizens/canals and enforcing indictment. Courts deferred to executive.

1983 Grenada Invasion: Reagan briefly invaded Grenada (for days), withdrew forces quickly, no prior approval was sought but Congress was notified during/after.

Presidents commonly avoid triggering the WPR review through:

Defining “hostilities” very narrowly to exclude events like short strikes wherein no ground troops are at high risk (e.g., drone or missile attacks) as well as “sporadic military or paramilitary attacks”, “low-risk” operations or acts of self-defense. [1]

Claiming inherent constitutional power for limited actions defending national interests (basically, claiming power to do everything short of “war in the constitutional sense”), which allows for “one-off” operations without triggering WPR clock.

In-and-Out Missions with Post-Action Notification: WPR allows reporting after deployment for truly brief actions (completed in days/weeks), so pretty much any action wherein forces can withdraw within 60-days is allowable, and then the cock resets and the forces can be reauthorized for another operation (even in the same region) with a fresh 60-day limit.

No Automatic Enforcement: WPR’s termination provision has never been judicially enforced (as Court’s view it as a political question, which they abstain from answering) and so Congress rarely invokes mechanisms to force withdrawal—hence, Obama and Clinton’s respective 60+ day military action in Libya and Kosovo.

Here, Trump engaged in something that involved ground troops and risk, and the continued presence in Venezuela prevents classifying the event as “sporadic”. Trump can, however, construe the event as self-defense, given the narco-terror justification. After all, the 1989–1990 Panama invasion to capture and indict Manuel Noriega was justified as protecting U.S. citizens/canals and enforcing indictment.

Trumps’ action is definitely “short of war” and and “one-off” because it’s being construed as an extradition and peaceful transition mission, and Rubio indicated “no further action” was needed post-capture.

Further, Congress was definitely made aware of Trump’s attack within hours, and the attack was completely distinct from previous in-and-out 30+ strikes against Venezuelan drug ships. Since every previous attack—if even construed as a hostilities—stayed below their own individual 60-day limit, Trump now has 60 days to do what he wants to do in Venezuela.

If Trump ultimately stays past the 60 days, he may require congressional authorization, and with a Republican-led Congress, he should get it. But keep in mind, even if Trump were not to get authorization: in 2011, Obama led strikes in Libya and stayed past 60 days, successfully arguing that the post 60-days presence did not count as “hostilities” implicating the WPR because the U.S. was their supportively, not utilizing ground troops; and Clinton’s 78 day bombing campaign in Kosovo exceeded 60 days, but was framed as limited/NATO-led (which somehow was taken to mean WPR doesn’t matter) and Congress did not enforce termination under WPR. In other words, we typically give Presidents a lot of leeway here.

Verdict: Another “Get Trump” Narrative

Say what you want about the WPR, and whether you “like” what Trump decided to do with his authority, but Trump certainly hasn’t stepped out of any constitutional bounds. What else is new?

[1] 1980 OLC opinion “Presidential Power to Use the Armed Forces Abroad Without Statutory Authorization”