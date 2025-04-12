The Whole Truth Substack

Tom Slick
Apr 12

The immigration judge ruled this afternoon that he can be deported. His attorney has said that he’d appeal the decision in the next week. If it were my choice, he’d have left the courthouse for the airport to be immediately deported. He can appeal from Syria!

Bob
Apr 12

I think a lot of people lose sight of the fact that these people entering this country should show respect for this country.

You want to be educated, work, live here, so why cant the people respect this country for what it is?

If you dont like what we the USA stands for then dont come here

It is simple

I do NOT want to go to Gaza, Syria, Iran or anywhere else and protest for any reason.

I think if that happened I would expect to get thrown out of those countries

Throw them out of this country with a lifetime ban!!!!

Tell them to go back where they came from and protest there!!!!!

