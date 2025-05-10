The Dude Abides

As some of you may have heard, the Trump Administration took an unexpected ‘L’ this week as Edward “Ed” Martin, President Trump’s appointment for U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, failed to achieve the required Senate confirmation to turn his interim role into a permanent one. Trump appointed Martin to this position on January 20th, 2025, upon the resignation of Matthew M. Graves, who was Biden’s choice for the role. Because Martin failed to garner the required votes to become Trump’s permanent U.S. Attorney for DC, Trump was forced to appoint a new interim appointment, choosing Fox News Host and former Prosecutor Jeanine Pirro as Martin’s replacement.

The ‘holdout’ responsible for Martin’s withdrawal was Republican Senator Thom Tillis (NC), who claimed he was unable to get past Martin’s staunch defense of January 6 rioters and Martin’s belief that the DOJ over-prosecuted those who breached the Capitol that day.

At this point, it should come as no shock that Congressional Republicans are more than willing to shamelessly sabotage their own party’s agenda. What is interesting though, is that January 6th is still invoked as some kind of unspeakable tragedy (or is even mentioned at all) over 4 years later.

We know with near-factual certainty that, by now, no politician in their right mind has any kind of genuine negative emotion directed at the January 6th rioters. Further, Trump has already pardoned the lot of them, making the J6 prosecutions a ‘dead issue.’ Clearly, Tillis’ January 6th language is a red herring—a ‘law and order’ type excuse for the Establishment-led opposition to Trump’s appointments.

Which begs the question: Why does the Establishment care so much about who becomes U.S. Attorney for DC? Answering this question requires a vague understanding of the recent history of this position and the importance of the role itself.

U.S. Attorney for DC - Overview

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia is a position of distinctive political import. For starters, their office oversees all federal prosecutions in the nation's capital, handling cases involving national security, public corruption, and crimes affecting federal interests. D.C.'s unique jurisdiction includes high-profile cases with government officials, foreign diplomats, and major political events, making the role pivotal in shaping legal precedents and public trust in federal law enforcement.

Secondly, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia collaborates closely with the FBI—the FBI gathers evidence and builds cases, while the U.S. Attorney’s office decides whether to prosecute, what charges to file, and how to proceed in court. Essentially, an administration’s FBI is only as effective as the U.S. Attorney prosecuting the cases themselves.

The Ballad of Jessie Liu

Trump’s decision to appoint Ed Martin—a man with no federal prosecutorial experience—to this important role makes a lot more sense when viewed in the context of Trump’s first term.

During his first term, Trump’s choice for this role was Jessica “Jessie” Liu, who many believe was recommended by Jeff Sessions. Liu had all the “right” credentials—she previously served as a federal prosecutor under President George W. Bush and later worked as a litigator at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Sadly, for the Trump Administration, Jessie Liu ended up being more of a nuisance than an asset.

You see, Ms. Liu had this unshakeable habit of prioritizing the opposition’s agenda over that of the Trump Administration. Liu’s office oversaw the prosecution of cases related to the now infamous Mueller Investigation (AKA the Russia Collusion Hoax). It was Liu herself that aggressively prosecuted Trump associates such as Roger Stone and Paul Manafort for obstructing the ludicrous investigation. Liu also prosecuted Mike Flynn—which ultimately culminated in Flynn’s termination—in a trial criticized by many for relying on entrapment and procedural abuses.

Meanwhile, Ms. Liu refused to prosecute former Obama FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe—despite the Office of the Inspector General’s findings that McCabe intentionally leaked stories to the press ahead of the 2016 Presidential Election, and lied multiple times under oath about his role in authorizing the leak.

If the term “Deep-State Stooge” is coming to mind, you’re on the right track.

Remember the Words of Cicero

So then, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia is a position of unique importance due to its crucial role in prosecuting public corruption and federal government officials… … Who, then, might be interested in interfering with such an appointment?

In the words of Cicero (or The Dude): “Find the one who will benefit”.

I think it’s safe to assume the pressure to oppose Martin’s appointment comes from the corrupt government officials who feared Martin’s literal and stringent application of Trump’s agenda.

And, as the case of Jessie Liu shows, this opposition is political capital well-spent. After all, even a single bad nomination can derail the progress of a dozen “good” ones. This probably explains why Trump chose Ed Martin in the first place, and why he’s now pivoting instead to Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as Martin’s replacement. Both Martin and Pirro are outspoken Trump loyalists and personal friends of the President. For Trump in this second term, Loyalty > Everything Else (even experience).

We shall have to wait and see whether his priorities will be vindicated.