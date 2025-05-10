The Whole Truth Substack

Rebecka Vigus
12h

All the shenanigan of the Democrats who hate Trump and cannot see beyond their hate as well as the Republicans led by Senator Mitch McConnell...who has outlived his usefulness about 30 years ago...who hate Trump they are acting like 12, 13, and 14 year olds. The Democrats are so full of themselves that they don't think they need to listen to their constituents. They learned absolutely nothing from the last election. If the don't wake up, they are going to find they have lost the confidence of those who should believe in them. None of them would know the truth if it smacked them in the face. George Sosos is the traitor behind the January 6th episode. He paid for three bus loads of people to wear black Trump shirts and incite a riot. If the FBI did lie with every thing out of their mouths, this would be headlines. I have good friends who went to Washington DC that weekend. When the buses rolled in and people got off with baseball bats just looking for someone to swing at, Trump's supporters quietly made it to their cars and left town. My neighbors were already in bed before all that nonsense even started. That's why the President is doing so many executive orders, he doesn't have to deal the the infants in Congress. I really do not blame him. And you don't hear Congress squawking too loudly. Because they know he's holding all their crimes in a secret file cabinet to be pulled out at the appropriate time. I'd love to see the lot of them in jail. George Soros may own the Democratic Party but his is safe living out of the country. I think I heard Venezuela...no extradition for being a traitor. Maybe we will get lucky and the President will negate his citizenship. One can only hope. Since he is nothing more than a thug.

Ruth H
11h

Jan 6 was a planned event by Pelosi, Soros, and others (Ds and Rs) to take a genuine peaceful protest (no arms or guns) by Trump supporters who questioned the election and infiltrate with FBI agents and paid activists to stir up controversy and anger. Congress was safely moved from the Capitol while Cap Police held doors open for protesters. Ray Epps and John Sullivan, two of many, of the provocateurs kept insisting that people go inside. Any politician claiming emotional distress 4 years later is too weak-minded or a complete liar and shouldn’t serve in Congress. Thom Tellis needs a primary and replaced, along with several others. FBI under Garland could track down thousands to intimidate, indict, and throw in prison for a misdemeanor, but couldn’t find the person who set the ‘bomb’ at DNC and RNC. Heck, they walked right pass it at DNC several times. Jan 6 needs a commission to reexamine the whole event and finally show who brought in the activists, as they surely were not Trump’s supporters.

