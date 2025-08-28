Prior to last year’s election, the Mainstream Media spent significant time and effort concocting the ‘perfect’ angle from which to slander the Trump campaign and incite fear among the voting public. The “Bumbling Buffoon” categorization had already largely been disproven by Trump’s first term, while the “Russian Stooge” accusation had worn off (among most of the population) by then, so they needed a new reason why Donald Trump posed an existential threat to American civics and values alike. By March of 2024 they landed on Trump the Dictator. The big pre-election prediction was that Trump, if elected, would end America through simple fascism—he would put his political enemies in chains, deploy martial law to pervert federalism, and deport half of the able-bodied workforce. It should thus come as no surprise that, as President Trump deploys federal troops to control crime in Washington, D.C. and potentially Chicago, the likes of CNN have come out in full force to revive the dictatorial accusations.

Except, as Trump deports millions of illegal aliens, seeks to indict several high-ranking Obama officials, and all the Media’s other ‘worst fears’ come true—the only issue that has had a palpable, negative impact on Trump’s popularity has been the Epstein saga. In other words, the only thing Trump voters are unhappy about is a distinct lack of political enemies in chains. More dictator, please.

MSM vs America

Earlier this week, Trump jokingly hinted that the American people might finally be warming to the idea of centralized federal power, stating “A lot of people are saying maybe we'd like a dictator.” This is clearly another instance of Trump’s infamous rage-baiting (that, to this day, the media all too ravenously consume). But, in all seriousness, why aren’t people turned off by the ‘Dictator’ label like they used to be? We see two main reasons for this. The first is Trump’s established familiarity on the political scene. Since 2016, the public has learned when to take Trump literally and when to discount his more outlandish statements as ‘kayfabian’ political theater. No longer can the media claim he is anything resembling an ‘unknown quantity’ or a political wildcard. The second reason the American People haven’t latched onto the ‘Dictator’ moniker the way the Media would like is because… ba-da-ba-ba-ba. We’re lovin’ it. The truth is that, when push comes to shove, most voting Americans don’t really care about the constitutional debates or ideological sub-plots underlying policymaking. They just want the problems solved.

Let’s look at Trump’s deployment of federal troops in D.C. and Chicago, for example. While D.C. is a federal district (meaning Trump can mobilize the National Guard for crime crackdowns without local or state approval), Chicago is another story. Unlike D.C., the President cannot unilaterally deploy federal troops to a state without evidence of an insurrection, rebellion, or a severe breakdown in law enforcement.

Does the crime situation in Chicago warrant such intervention? It’s certainly debatable. Just as the level of due process owed to illegal gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia prior to his deportation is debatable. But on both questions, despite the Media’s attempts to create a hubbub, the answer from the American people has largely been: Who cares? For years, the American Psyche has been filled with images of riotous, crime-ridden cities in which figures like Daniel Penny can be charged for preventing crimes and criminals are released on cashless bail mere hours after being apprehended. For years, our front pages have been riddled with stories like that of Laken Riley—the 22-year-old nursing student murdered while jogging by an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela. Against this backdrop, short of an actual authoritarian seizure of power, the people are generally unconcerned about the supposed ‘controversy’ around the President’s ability to operate within constitutional grey areas. In fact, by doing things like advocating for the rights of Abrego Garcia and vociferously disputing Trump’s law enforcement power in D.C., the Media have only succeeded in erecting a wall between themselves and the American public. And it’s clear what side of that wall Trump is on.

Live & Learn

The thing is, the ‘Dictator’ label only works as a deterrent if things are generally going ‘ok’. When the status quo is less-than-enviable, then the public will accept greater centralization of power to improve the situation. It’s the reason Rudy Giuliani was famously able to expand his policing power as Mayor of New York City—such power was seen as key to reducing crime and improving the city's quality of life, so people tolerated Giuliani’s aggressive approach to law enforcement, a departure from the city’s usual philosophy.

Some have expressed concerns that any expansion of federal police power by Trump is unwise, such that it will be wielded against Republicans as soon as their counterparts are elected to office. We’ve heard this argument for years and, at this point, it’s a ‘busted flush.’ After years of uncoerced, unwarranted norm-violating by Democrats, the idea that Republicans can police or restrain Democrat behavior by agreeing to play nice is laughable. Democrats will do whatever they want, when it suits them.

And, if January 6th, 2021 taught him anything, Trump would be well-advised to do the same. On that day, the day of the dreaded ‘Insurrection’, Trump’s offer to deploy the National Guard was rebuffed by then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Trump obeyed Pelosi’s instructions and withheld the Guard, only to be accused of inciting the Capitol Riot and essentially manufacturing the “darkest day for our democracy.”

So now? He probably figures screw it. Send in the troops.