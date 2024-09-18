Today, the wreckage of the Titan submersible was captured for the first time in the below photo. It goes without saying that the event should be remembered as both a profound tragedy and an eerie cautionary tale. But, having not thought much about the Titan’s demise since the original news story aired last Summer, it strikes me that perhaps another lesson can be learned here.

In case anyone’s memory needs refreshing, the Titan implosion saga initially captured public fascination as a ‘race against the clock’ search for the crew who, the media told us, could well have been trapped within the submersible, gasping desperately for air as their oxygen supply ran ever lower. Our imaginations conjured images of the sub’s sole flashing beacon, meandering aimlessly amongst the ocean’s depths, its passengers scratching hash marks into the metal hull to tally their remaining hours of air.

The only problem is that all of that was nonsense. We now know the US Navy recorded the implosion[1] and had attributed it to the Titan submersible, but for some reason decided against informing the public. We also know the submersible sent messages to its mother ship that suggest the crew were aware something had gone wrong—almost two hours into its descent and thousands of meters below the surface[2]. Experts now agree there was never any chance they had survived the catastrophic loss of pressure[3].

Hmmm.

Perhaps my perspective has been skewed by how overtly agenda-driven and dishonest the media has been recently… but, does it not seem now that ‘the great search for the Titan’, with the accompanying days of copious news coverage and dramatic headlines, was just another merry-go-round concocted by the media for monetary gain?