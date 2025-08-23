Unless you’ve (understandably) checked out of politics these past couple weeks, you’ve probably caught some portion of the Great Gerrymandering Debate of ‘25. To briefly summarize: Texas Republicans were looking to redistrict, and Texas Democrats were looking to do what they do best: turn the issue into a big performative ‘resistance movement’ with merchandise and probably some catchy name. Very heroic. Now, California’s Governor Newsom is threatening to do a little redistricting-showmanship of his own—pushing for a special CA election to approve a more favorable House map for Democrats in time for the 2026 midterms.

The broad situation is nasty (silly) politics at its best (worst), but the Bottom Line™ question to ask is: Who has deviated from the norm? Gerrymandering has been a facet of US Politics for a very long time, so is anything inordinately ‘unconstitutional’ taking place? Let’s take a look.

Gerrymandering Broadly

Firstly, how much of a gerrymandering problem do we have in this country, and is one party more blameworthy than the other?

For those who don’t know, gerrymandering is named after Elbridge Gerry, who created a salamander-shaped district in 1812 as Massachusetts governor to maximize his party’s congressional seats. Thus “gerrymandering” is the political act of redrawing the boundaries of voting districts to give one’s own political party an unfair edge in elections, often by cramming opponents into a few districts or spreading them thin across many. This act is generally considered ‘dirty politics’, and the US Constitution limits its use by requiring districts to have roughly equal populations (to ensure fair representation) and banning maps drawn mainly to discriminate against racial groups. However, it doesn't directly prohibit purely partisan gerrymandering to favor one party over another, so federal courts won't step in to stop those cases. As a result, both parties tend to play games, concocting creatively drawn district shapes to maximize their number of seats in the House of Representatives—and since the “fairest” way to draw district lines in order to impartially represent the will of each individual state is inherently a highly subjective endeavor, it’s hard to really scrutinize when one party steps too far out of line.

In theory, if one party has even a slight overall majority in a state, it’s possible for that party to win every district if its voters evenly dispersed across the state’s district lines. The reason the issue is coming to the fore now is because House seats are at a premium, with Democrats desperate to regain their House majority in the 2026 mid-terms, and turn Trump’s last two years into a ‘Lame Duck’ Presidency. The Mainstream Media (and some twits in our comments sections) would have you believe that Texas, after their latest redistricting effort, have ‘crossed the Rubicon’—committing some great, novel gerrymandering sin to give Republicans a few extra seats and optimize the efficacy of Trump’s Presidency.

But is it really true? We ran the numbers to find out, comparing each state’s popular vote percentages (Republican v. Democrats) for the 2024 Presidential Election with that state’s allocation of district seats (Republican v. Democrat).[1]

To do this right, we crunched the numbers by determining each state’s "ideal" seat allocation in relation to the vote split—for example, a 60-40 vote gets one party roughly 60% of the districts. Then we measured how far off the state’s actual district map was from its corresponding vote count. Obviously, total fairness isn’t always possible, particularly in low-number district states. For example, in a 3-district state with a 50% vs. 50% popular vote split, the fairest possible allocation of districts is unavoidably 2-1, making 67% to one party and 33% to the other the fairest, ‘ideal split’. Thus, we flagged a misallocation as ‘suspicious’ only if the mismatch in district allocation exceeded the following generous thresholds from the ‘ideal split’ tailored to state population size (to account for the law of small numbers[2]): complete inversion of the majority for 1-2 district states, 40% off the ideal district split for 3-5 district states, 30% off the ideal for 6-9 district states, and 20% off the ideal for the states with 10+ districts. Unless there was a shocking anomaly in the statistics to justify greater scrutiny, we assumed anything underneath these thresholds was statistically insignificant.

Following these metrics, we concluded the following:

All fourteen 1-2 district states were insignificant. [3]

For the ten 3-5 district states: 5 states had insignificant gerrymandering statistics [4] , but 3 states suspiciously favored Republicans [5] and 2 suspiciously favored Democrats. [6]

For the fourteen 6-9 district states: 11 states had insignificant gerrymandering statistics [7] , 1 state suspiciously favored Republicans [8] , and 2 suspiciously favored Democrats [9] .

For the thirteen 10+ district states: 8 states had insignificant gerrymandering statistics[10], 1 state suspiciously favored Republicans[11], and 4 suspiciously favored Democrats[12].

The Final Tally? Including D.C., 38 states had insignificant statistics on gerrymandering, 5 states favored republicans, and 8 favored democrats. Further, 4 of the 8 states favoring democrats were large, 10+ district states with massive voting populations being disenfranchised. Notably, Texas’s current map is extremely close to the ideal…

The Moral of the Story

So, many states do practice gerrymandering, and it is quite an unfair political practice. But probably fewer than people think, and probably not enough to make a big fit about.

Texas is not close to the worst culprit, so what has gotten Democrats so hot and bothered this time around? If it’s not the practice of gerrymandering, then why are we hearing the all-too-familiar cries of “HEY! UNCONSTITUTIONAL!”?

Right now, it is in the fact that Texas is ‘unfairly’ redistricting out of turn. Under Article I, Section 2 of the US Constitution, to determine the apportionment of congressional seats, districts must be redrawn, and the population of each state recounted, every 10 years. The next such ‘decennial census’ isn’t due until 2030, so Texas is acting 5 years early—presumably to capitalize on the masses that have moved to TX from liberal states in the past 5 years.

Is it uncommon? Yes. Is it unreasonable or unconstitutional? No and no.

The ‘decennial census’, like so many other of the promises within the Constitution, operates like a “floor” rather than a “ceiling”. Meaning, that re-districting every 10 years is the bare minimum for constitutional compliance—states are free to re-district more often than that if their constitution allows it and they feel so inclined. Here, Texas’s constitution allows the state to re-district anytime. What’s more—Texas has pretty good reason to redistrict early given that the DOJ is threatening legal action if they do not redistrict the suspicious blue districts that were unconstitutionally created along party lines. Indeed, despite the reasonably fair district split Texas has compared to other states, democrats have to admit that the blue districts drawn much less resemble natural, organic community shapes than attempts to snake through conservative districts to force a concentration of (demographically-likely) liberal voters to form blue districts . . .

So despite the noise coming from the Left: Texas is constitutionally permitted to redistrict more frequently than decennially where necessary, and they have plenty of cause to reexamine their districting at the moment. Again, there’s nothing to see here.

Except . . . guess which state doesn’t have a constitution that allows for mid-cycle redistricting? California.

That’s right. Article XXI of the California Constitution mandates that CA’s redistricting and state census occur once per decade—in the year following the national census (2030). That’s why Newsom is calling for a special election this November to pass a proposed constitutional amendment (the "Election Rigging Response Act") that would temporarily allow redrawing congressional maps.

An entire state constitutional amendment for the sake of a single election? TDS knows no bounds. Especially when Newsom’s dramatic performance to prevent ‘Election Rigging’ is belied by his refusal to address the millions of (theoretically nonvoting) illegals counted in California’s census, and made the more hilarious by the fact that the current redistricting was facilitated by the hundreds of thousands of citizens that’ve moved to Texas from Newsom’s own state. Hehe.

Look What You Made Us Do!

In case the situation isn’t yet clear, this is where things stand:

1. Thousands of people move to Texas to escape liberal policies

2. TX population goes up

3. TX Constitution allows it to redistrict to get more seats in Congress

4. CA tries to do the same but will enact an entire constitutional amendment to do so

5. Somehow, Trump’s fascism is to blame.

It feels like we’ve been here before, eh? Republicans, for all their faults, are decent at achieving unexpected Political W’s while staying within the confines of political norms and rules. Lately, Democrats can only respond by breaking them.

And, given the relative popularity of Newsom and his gerrymandering plans, it does not appear any return to fair play politics is near on the horizon.

[1] As a proxy for the “fairness” of a state’s congressional district split, compare popular will of the people and congressional district representation.

[2] For example, a 10 district state with a 50%/50% red-blue popular vote split, the fairest potential district split is 5-5, so if the actual break down is 6-4 or 4-6, we might hesitate to scrutinize a single seat misallocation as foul play rather than normal variation. A 10% district misallocation (1/10 districts) should not automatically be treated as ill-gotten, but perhaps a 7-3 split, representing 20% district misallocation, should . . .

[3] For all single congressional district states (Alaska, Delaware, D.C., North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming) the majority party in the 2024 popular vote always was predictably the party of the congressional district representative. For all 2 district states (Hawaii, Idaho, Maine. Montana, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and West Virginia), no variations were significant.

[4] No significant district seat misallocations for the following: Arkansas (4-0 split is a 25% seat misallocation from 3-1 ideal ); Kansas (0% seat misallocation from 3-1 ideal); Mississippi (0% seat misallocation from 3-1 ideal); Nebraska (3-0 split is a 33% seat misallocation from the 2-1 ideal); and New Mexico (0-3 is a 33% seat misallocation from the 1-2 ideal).

[5] Oklahoma: The 2024 popular vote split was 66.2% republican and 31.9% democrat. Since Oklahoma has 5 congressional districts, we’d ideally expect the popular vote split to reflect 3.3 red and 1.6 blue districts, so with rounding a 3-2 split. Instead, we have a 5-0 split, which is 40% off the ideal.

Iowa: The 2024 popular vote split was 56% republican and 42.7% democrat. Since Iowa has 4 congressional districts, we’d ideally expect the popular vote split to reflect 2.4 red and 1.6 blue districts, so with rounding a 2-2 split. Instead, we have a 4-0 split, which is 50% off the ideal.

Utah: The 2024 popular vote split was 59.4% republican and 37.8% democrat. Since Utah has 4 congressional districts, we’d ideally expect the popular vote split to reflect 2.4 red and 1.5 blue districts, so with rounding a 2-2 split. Instead, we have a 4-0 split, which is 50% off the ideal.

[6] Connecticut: The 2024 popular vote split was 41.9% republican and 56.4% democrat. Since Rhode Island has 5 congressional districts, we’d ideally expect the popular vote split to reflect 2.0 red and 2.82 blue districts, so a pretty exact 2-3 split. Instead, we have a 0-5 split, which is 40% off the ideal.

Nevada: The 2024 popular vote split was 50.6% republican and 47.5% democrat. Since Nevada has 4 congressional districts, we’d ideally expect the popular vote split to reflect 2 red and 1.9 blue districts (with rounding a 2-2 split). Instead, we have a 1-3 split, which is 25% off the ideal. This would typically be insignificant under our established metrics, but we would be remiss to ignore that this is the only state where the minority party somehow took more congressional districts than the majority party. This sufficiently warrants scrutiny of the suspicious favoring towards democrats.

[7] Arizona (6-3 split is a 17% seat misallocation from 5-4 ideal); Indiana (7-2 split is a 29% seat misallocation from 5-4 ideal); Tennessee (8-1 split is a 22% seat misallocation from the 6-3 ideal); Colorado (0% seat misallocation from 4-4 ideal); Maryland (1-7 split is a 25% seat misallocation from the 3-5 ideal); Minnesota (0% seat misallocation from 4-4 ideal); Missouri (6-2 split is a 12.5% seat misallocation from the 5-3 ideal); Wisconsin (6-2 split is a 25% seat misallocation from the 4-4 ideal); Alabama (0% seat misallocation from 5-2 ideal): South Carolina (6-1 split is a 29% seat misallocation from the 4-3 ideal); and Louisiana (0% seat misallocation from 4-2 ideal).

[8] Kentucky: The 2024 popular vote split was 64.6% republican and 41% democrat. Since Kentucky has 6 congressional districts, we’d ideally expect the popular vote split to reflect 3.4 red and 2.5 blue districts, so with rounding a 3-3 split. Instead, we have a 5-1 split: 30% off the ideal.

[9] Massachusetts: The 2024 popular vote split was 36.5% republican and 61.3% democrat. Since Massachusetts has 9 congressional districts, we’d ideally expect the popular vote split to reflect 3.2 red and 5.5 blue districts, so with rounding a 3-6 split. Instead, we have a 0-9 split: not only 33% off the ideal, but pretty egregiously robs 1/3 of the state of having a single district represent their interests.

Oregon: The 2024 popular vote split was 41.3% republican and 55.6% democrat. Since Oregon has 6 congressional districts, we’d ideally expect the popular vote split to reflect 2.5 red and 3.3 blue districts, so with rounding a 3-3 split. Instead, we have a 1-5 split: 33% off the ideal.

[10] Texas (25-13 split is a 10% seat misallocation from 21-16 ideal); Florida (20-8 split is a 14% seat misallocation from the 16-12 ideal); New York (7-19 split is a 15% misallocation from the 11-15 ideal, but also for a voting population of 8 million people, which is pretty uncool); Pennsylvania (10-7 split is a 5% seat misallocation from the 9-8 ideal); Ohio (10-5 split is a 13% seat misallocation from the 8-7 ideal); Georgia (9-5 split is a 14% seat misallocation from the 7-7 ideal); Michigan (0% seat misallocation from the 7-6 ideal); and Virginia (0% seat misallocation from the 5-6 ideal).

[11] North Carolina: The 2024 popular vote split was 51% republican and 47.8% democrat. Since North Carolina has 14 congressional districts, we’d ideally expect the popular vote split to reflect 7.1 red and 6.7 blue districts, or about 7 red and 7 blue with rounding. Instead, we have a 10-4 split: 21% off the ideal.

[12] California: The 2024 popular vote split was 38.3% republican and 58.5% democrat. Since California has 52 congressional districts, we’d ideally expect the popular vote split to reflect 20 red and 30 blue districts. Instead, we have a 9-43 split: 25% off the ideal.

Illinois: The 2024 popular vote split was 43.8% republican and 54.8% democrat. Since Illinois has 17 congressional districts, we’d ideally expect the popular vote split to reflect 7.4 red and 9.3 blue districts, or about 7 red and 9 blue with rounding. Instead, we have a 3-14 split: 50% off the ideal. Egregious.

Some suuuuper normal looking districts here . . .

New Jersey: The 2024 popular vote split was 46.1% republican and 52% democrat. Since New Jersey has 12 congressional districts, we’d ideally expect the popular vote split to reflect 5.5 red and 6.2 blue districts, or about 6 red and 6 blue with rounding. Instead, we have a 3-9 split: 25% off the ideal.

Washington: The 2024 popular vote split was 39.3% republican and 57.6% democrat. Since Washington has 10 congressional districts, we’d ideally expect the popular vote split to reflect 3.9 red and 5.8 blue districts, or about 4 red and 6 blue with rounding. Instead, we have a 2-8 split: 20% off the ideal.