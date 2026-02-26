On February 20, 2026, SCOTUS struck down Trump’s broad tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), ruling 6-3 that the IEEPA does not authorize the President to impose tariffs.[1] The tariffs—which included a 25% duty on most Canadian and Mexican imports, a 10% duty on most Chinese imports (for drug trafficking threats), and additional duties on all trading partners for trade deficits (“reciprocal tariffs”)—were invalidated as exceeding executive authority. Chief Justice Roberts (yes, a conservative) wrote for the majority, and was joined by Justices Sotomayor, Kagan and Jackson (the three SCOTUS liberals) as well as Justices Barrett and Kavanaugh.

The Court held that tariffs are a form of taxation under Article I of the Constitution, which is a power reserved for Congress, and that IEEPA’s grant of power to “regulate . . . importation” during national emergencies does not include an implicit delegation for unbounded tariffs in scope, amount, or duration—even with Trump’s declared national emergency. The Court emphasized that when Congress delegates tariff power (as it does in other statutes), it does so explicitly, with limits and procedural safeguards which the IEEPA lacks. The IEEPA, broadly written, makes no reference to tariffs, duties or taxation.

This SCOTUS ruling does not, however, affect Trump’s ability to pass tariffs under other laws.

Same Tariffs, Different Authorities

Alternative legal authorities the President may constitutionally use to impose identical tariffs, through explicit delegations from Congress, include:

Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 : Allows tariffs/quotas on imports threatening national security, following a Commerce Department investigation (e.g., Trump’s prior steel/aluminum tariffs).

Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 : Permits tariffs for unfair trade practices (e.g., intellectual property theft, subsidies), after USTR investigation (used for China tariffs; Trump initiated new probes post-ruling).

Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 : Authorizes up to 15% tariffs or quotas for 150 days (extendable by Congress) to address “large and serious” balance of payments deficits (Trump invoked this post-ruling for a new 10% global tariff aimed as reciprocity).

Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 : Allows safeguard tariffs for surges causing serious industry injury, after ITC investigation (temporary, up to 4 years)

Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930: Permits up to 50% tariffs on countries discriminating against U.S. commerce, after ITC investigation.

Other alternative trade structures Trump can implement for tariff-like effects include implementing import quotas (limiting the volume of a product allowed into the country), increased licensing requirements (with highly restrictive approvals), voluntary export restraints (through foreign agreements to limit exports), or sanctions/embargoes under the IEEPA (blocking transactions or property entirely, without tariffs, per SCOTUS limits) or the Trading with the Enemy Act of 1917 (which, during wartime, permits total trade embargoes and asset seizures).

Following this decision, Trump complied same-day by issuing Executive Order 14383, rescinding all the “unconstitutional” IEEPA tariffs, but maintaining the underlying emergency declarations on which they were based. He also same-day passed a new 10% global tariff on all imports for all countries (which was since raised to 15%) relying on the alternative authority of the Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which authorizes such tariffs for up to 150 days (subject to Congressional extension beyond that).

So, in other words, this SCOTUS decision does not really do much to prevent Trump from carrying on with his foreign policy aspirations, at least for the time being. The coverage of this decision is mostly just a whole lot of hyped-up nothing.

The Real Takeaways: Financial Chaos and Political Clarity

What is truly interesting about this decision is its political significance, as well as the impossible game of financial hot potato it will prompt.

I. The Financial Chaos

Having ruled the tariffs were improper, SCOTUS neglects to clarify what refund mechanisms, if any, should be used to correct $150-175 billion in “unconstitutional” tariff collections that may need to be reimbursed to importers. If you ask us, this isn’t a clear winner for importers. The whole point of lawsuits is to return an aggrieved party to the same position they would have been in had they not been improperly harmed by the at-fault party. Here, Trump could have, can, and apparently will still use tariffs under alternative powers to have the same effect on importers . . . meaning that any funds generated by tariffs improperly under the IEEPA would just have been generated anyway under a different statutory authority. In other words: here, “to return the aggrieved party to the same position they would have been in” would just be to return the importers to the position of eating the cost of the same tariffs, just under an alternative authority.

Since the Administration has not signaled there would be any voluntary refunds, businesses will be forced to litigate this issue . . . beginning an unwinnable game of financial hot potato in the event that the importers are successful. Essentially, if corporations charged higher prices to consumers in order to avoid additional costs from the tariffs, then these corporations will be looking to “double dip” if they now sue the Government to collect for those same additional import costs—that’s a bill that the consumer already assumed for them. But there is a lot of nuance that must go into this analysis.

As an initial matter: we must distinguish between two types of businesses. The first type is the (likely large) corporations whose bottom line was never seriously threatened by this tariff fiasco, and who may be now trying to “double dip” through higher prices and rebates, so as to profit twice: once off of their consumers through higher prices, and then again off of the American Taxpayer who will fund Government’s tariff rebates. The second type is the (likely small) businesses which may have been too overburdened by tariffs to do anything but raise prices, and which still failed to reach their expected annual returns or bottom line as a result of related issues, like lost sales volume. These businesses should not be viewed as trying to “double dip” if they raised prices to survive, but then still experienced true, tariff-caused revenue losses.

In certain cases, in order to avoid unjustly enriching the corporations with double tariff coverage, the Government might even need to ensure the reimbursements instead returned to the consumer—telling the corporations “prove you didn’t unnecessarily recoup tariff costs from the consumer, or get lost.” But this also begs the question: should a consumer who knowingly agreed to pay more for a product impacted by tariffs reaIly be entitled to a reimbursement for that choice? Maybe for necessary expenses (medicine, water, etc.), but not for their 5th pair of sneakers, new iPad, and latest Labubu. And even if we wanted to reimburse this consumer, how would we? By again having these American Taxpayers eat the cost of hiring and paying thousands of IRS agents to audit individual Americans’ expenditures over the last year and determine on a case-by-case basis if they should’ve paid a $50 less for their goods?

In other words, the financial hot potato this SCOTUS decision creates is a billion-dollar ledger exploding with Government IOUs to ill-defined parties, with greedy corporations (that already found a way to reach their bottom line) standing to be the only true “winners” when all is said and done.

Our two cents? If the Government needs to engage in efficient and administratively-reasonable money returns to tariff-impacted businesses, they must (1) consider the size of businesses (who, for example, can order wholesale in large enough volumes to reduce tariff impacts, temporarily pause business to avoid losses, etc.), the industry-specific disparate impacts of tariffs, and the historical revenue/profit of a business and its projected returns in order to create a formula that reasonably approximates the tariff burden on any particular business, without employing tons of federal workers to review these claims and create individualized reimbursements on the Taxpayer’s dime; then (2) allow just those businesses dissatisfied with their estimated rebate an opportunity to file a claim proving additional losses through a claims process, employing a more modest quantity of federal workers to address these claims.

Setting aside that chaos, from a political standpoint this decision reveals three easy key truths, all of which are more important than the substance of the decision itself.

II. The Political Clarity

1. No SCOTUS Judge—yes, including the pure far-left activist in a robe that is Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson—truly indicates that Trump is unable to use tariffs generally.

The issue only lies in which authority Trump relied on when passing the tariffs originally, and you need to take a chill pill if your TV told you to have a meltdown over big bad Trump passing Tariffs when he’s not allowed to. Calm down, you look silly.

2. SCOTUS is not a pawn of Donald Trump and never has been.

This decision was a 6-3 decision, where three Democrats and three Conservatives crossed the aisle to find that Trump needed to rely on a different authority to actualize his tariff plans. If conservatives were blindly enabling Trump’s dictatorial ambitions, this would not happen. Pointing to a slew of party line split 6-3 SCOTUS decisions from the last year is not proof that Trump is being enabled by conservative justices, it’s proof of just how politically-captured the liberals of this Court have become when it comes to actualizing and protecting their far-left agenda from true constitutional scrutiny. Conservative Justices have sided with the liberal Justices on numerous decisions over the last few years, against their supposed political interests. See United States v. Rahimi, 602 U.S. 680 (2024) (an 8-1 decision upholding a federal law which disarms individuals with domestic violence restraining orders) or FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, 602 U.S. 367 (2024) (a 9-0 decision holding that anti-abortion doctors lacked standing to challenge the FDA’s approval of an abortion drug).

3. Trump complies with Court orders.

When SCOTUS released this decision, and said Trump’s IEEPA-related tariffs lack constitutional authority, he repealed them same-day. Trump listened to the Courts. Just like he has done a dozen times over . . . in 2017[1] . . . and 2019[2] . . . and 2020[3] . . . and 2025[4].

What a baaaad dictator.

[1] In 2017, Trump rescinded the DACA program termination order within 10 days of SCOTUS ruling that Trump’s attempts to terminate the program must be halted until proper rulemaking occurs. See Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California.

[2] In 2019, Trump announced he was abandoning his attempts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census within 2 weeks of SCOTUS ruling that his administration stop including such questions unless a valid reason was provided. The census forms were ultimately printed without the improper line of questioning. See Department of Commerce v. New York.

[3] In several instances in 2020, Trump fulfilled various subpoena requests after exhaustion of the lower court appeals process, after SCOTUS ruled that Trump could not claim any absolute immunity from state criminal subpoenas outside of the ordinary appeals process. See Trump v. Vance; Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP.

[4] In 2025, Trump halted deportation efforts via “roving patrols” and stops based on appearances in LA, consistent with a lower court’s temporary retraining order, until the day after SCOTUS stayed the restraining order. See Department of Homeland Security v. Perdomo.

In 2025, Trump did not end TPS extensions or proceed with related deportation proceedings for approximately 600,000 Venezuelans until October 4, 2025, the day after SCOTUS issued an order to stay the lower court injunction which was disallowing Trump from action. See Noem v. National TPS Alliance.

In 2025, Trump halted deportations to third countries (not their country of origin) absent individualized hearing, until the day after SCOTUS ruled such deportations were acceptable pending full review. See Department of Homeland Security v. D.V.D.

In 2025, Trump withdrew the National Guard from immigration duties in Illinois, shifting to ICE agents only, the day after SCOTUS denied a stay of the district court’s order which blocked the federalization and deployment of the National Guard for immigration enforcement in Illinois. See Trump v. Illinois.

In several instances in 2025, Trump halted removal attempts pending decision from SCOTUS on whether a firing was proper,[4] or otherwise did not implement the removal and replacement of various commissioners or agency workers until the day after SCOTUS granted respective stays of lower court orders which attempted to block Trump from their firings. See Trump v. Slaughter; Trump v. Boyle; Trump v. Wilcox.

[1] Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump

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