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Tim Hartin's avatar
Tim Hartin
Feb 26

I had the impression that some/a lot of the Trump tariffs were memorialized in agreements with various countries. I’m not sure that those would count as tariffs imposed under this law, whether SCOTUS overturned them, or whether SCOTUS even could overturn them. Most of those agreements, if memory serves, drastically lowered tariffs on American exports. Did SCOTUS blow up those deals and clear the way for higher tariffs on American exports?

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