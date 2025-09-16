Convenient snapshot… Coming to a television near you!

However much you hate the Mainstream Media, it is not nearly enough.

Last week, when Charlie Kirk’s body was still warm and while his killer was still at large, numerous news outlets, including the New York Times, the Guardian and others, released reports suggesting it was actually a far-right Trump fanatic who murdered Charlie for being insufficiently radical. Never mind the fact that authorities had already discovered the murder weapon along with shell casings containing left-wing political messages, including lyrics to the song Bella Ciao, the anthem of the ignorant reprobates known as Antifa. Never mind the fact that, on one of the bullets, the shooter had scratched the words “Hey Fascist! Catch!”, which immediately and definitively precluded any possibility the shooter was a fellow right-wing activist. Never mind the fact the story made no sense on its face. The media had a job to do.

We now know the killer was another left-wing loser—22-year-old Tyler Robinson—a radicalized leftist who lived alone with his transgender boyfriend. In other words, the killer was exactly the type of evil, bitter deviant we knew he would be.

So then how did the media come to their bizarre, erroneous initial conclusion (that this was some kind of internal far-right feud)? Simple: they didn’t. They lied. No one, not even the most deluded NYT editor or MSNBC anchor, had any doubt about the motive and political identity of Charlie Kirk’s killer. We know this because they use the same contemptible tactic after every newsworthy event that doesn’t comport with their desired narrative. Here are a few especially memorable and egregious examples from recent years:

- Origin of COVID-19: The Mainstream Media swiftly dismissed reports of a possible lab leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology as a xenophobic conspiracy peddled by far-right Trump supporters, while aggressively promoting the natural zoonotic origin from a wet market as undisputed scientific consensus. 30% of Americans still believe this lie.

- Trump Assassination Attempt: After the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, several prominent news networks highlighted the gunman's status as a registered Republican, implying it could be fallout from intra-conservative tensions. We now know Crooks had actually donated to Democrat PACs, and had no discernable right-wing inclinations.

- Murder of Minnesota Politicians: As news broke of the slayings of Democratic lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, initial broadcasts from cable news speculated about rising far-right vigilantism against "RINO" moderates in the party, even before any details had emerged. We now know the killer was a far-left ‘progressive’ and former staffer for Tim Walz.

- Israeli Hospital Bombing: In the immediate aftermath of the explosion at Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in October 2023, major news outlets like CNN and the BBC rushed to report it as an Israeli airstrike based on unverified Hamas claims, disregarding U.S. intelligence and forensic analyses indicating it was caused by a misfired rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihadists themselves.

Not a ‘Bug’ but a ‘Feature’

On this occasion, culpable media outlets will claim they misinterpreted the messages left by Charlie’s killer, or that they’d received bad intel, but here’s the thing: conveniently, the “errors” only ever go in one direction. These aren’t errors at all—they’re Machiavellian manipulation tactics designed to poison the public discourse and prevent the brainwashed liberal hoards from having to re-examine their own beliefs and morals. Let us explain:

One would presume it would be against the best interests of the Mainstream Media to continually lie to the public, given that their credibility dissipates with each retraction printed and each lie exposed. However, this conclusion assumes the media’s goal is to inform, when that hasn’t been the case for some time. No, the goal of the Mainstream Media is to inculcate, and to obfuscate the public’s clarity around any issue that exposes the derangement of their worldview. In printing the story that Kirk’s murderer was a right-wing extremist, the NYT and co. were fully aware that, if and when the killer was apprehended, they would be forced to admit their previous reporting was incorrect and to relay some degree of truthful reporting to the public. But, by that point, the damage has already been done.

This is due to three related but distinct psychological phenomena. The first is the Primacy Effect, which states that individuals place greater emphasis on the initial information they receive about an event or news story, causing them to remember and believe their initial impression more strongly than subsequent details. This is because early details anchor our mental framework, making it harder for subsequent information to override it. The second phenomenon is Confirmation Bias—the tendency of humans to seek out and retain information which confirms their pre-existing beliefs, and to disregard or ignore information that contradicts their “known” facts. Finally, we have the Isolation Effect, where people are more likely to remember a distinctive, novel, or outrageous element in a set of information—such as the most sensational detail in a news story—over more mundane aspects.

In combination, these three known psychological tendencies explain why CNN and co. seem to ‘get it wrong’ on every news story or political event that doesn’t suit their belief system. The effect is highly visible when applied to the story at hand. Some percentage of the public will believe the initial reporting that Charlie Kirk was the victim of far-right extremism and, due to the Primacy Effect, retain this perception to some degree even after receiving contradictory (truthful) info. Thanks to Confirmation Bias, the Leftist who would have had to confront the fact that the ‘Party of Empathy’ has become the Party of Murder and Hate, can instead cling to the absurd contention that Charlie Kirk’s assassination is a product of right-wing extremism. And finally, the Isolation Effect ensures that members of the public that don’t closely follow political events are potentially more likely to latch onto the Right-Wing Terror narrative (which is highly memorable for its counter-intuitiveness) than the true narrative: Kirk was assassinated by a sad, demented Leftist who, like all Leftists, became embittered and violent from living a life at odds with reality.

Where We Go from Here

This is the service our Mainstream Media now provides. They muddy the waters on issues that should be crystal clear. They give their acolytes a lifeline that allows them to refrain from examining their own morality and confronting their own ignorance. And they push false narratives to obscure the evil of their own ilk.

This time last year, I was filled with optimism that the rise of the new Alternative Media would herald a new era of truth and accuracy from news outlets. But I now realize that was a naïve and misguided hope. If the reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death has taught us anything, it’s that simply ‘getting the truth out there’ isn’t enough—there will always be a CNN or a NY Times to counter it with lies and deceit, and a million Tyler Robinsons all-too-eager to gobble it up. The result will be a society of adversaries, in which the facts and morals of one side are completely irreconcilable with those of the other.

This is a war that can’t be won by outcompeting these media institutions. After all, their feigned incompetence and willingness to lie are their greatest assets, allowing them to continually placate their base and preserve their frail ideology while remaining unaccountable to reality. No, our media institutions must be destroyed through advertiser and consumer boycotts, defamation lawsuits, legislative enactments, whistleblowers and, yes, exposing their deception at every turn.

Let’s do this thang.