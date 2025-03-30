As much as we all may have hoped, no one was truly surprised that the recently declassified JFK files contained no ‘smoking gun’ evidence of the CIA’s involvement in the Kennedy assassination. After all, even the CIA wouldn’t be so inept as to house conclusive proof of their own treasonous corruption. (Probably).

Indeed, there are many on both sides of the political spectrum who have dismissed the release of the files as a waste of time. Some have even claimed that, even if the files had revealed the CIA orchestrated the assassination, it was so long ago that the whole incident is now irrelevant. Even setting aside the inherent importance of ensuring maximum transparency around a Presidential assassination, these claims couldn’t be more wrong.

While the JFK files didn’t contain any direct evidence of CIA involvement in the assassination, they did shed light on a litany of other clandestine CIA operations—including the funding of anti-Castro political groups and costly subversion tactics in Cuba, international arms smuggling, illegal surveillance of foreign embassies and UN conferences, and numerous instances of foreign election interference in Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The list goes on. (Actually, I’m not even sure why a lot of it was in the file in the first place, but hey).

It’s bad enough these operations were enacted by unelected bureaucrats, whose policy objectives seemed to often explicitly contradict those of our visible, elected government. But what’s worse is that hardly any of these ‘secret plans’ actually worked. And, for those that did, it’s hard to see how they helped further U.S. interests abroad. After all, Castro remained in power for another 50 years, while the Soviet Union survived for another 30. The ‘covert ops’ in Asia helped to foment the Vietnam War (a stain on this country’s history), while Latin America and Africa remain the same unpredictable maelstroms they were back in 1963. To say the least, the image of the CIA that one forms upon reading the files is anything but flattering. It's no wonder they didn’t want them declassified…

So Why Does This Matter?

It’s no mere coincidence that these files were released concurrently with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)’s exposition of the wasteful, misguided, and even subversive foreign operations of the entity formerly known as U.S.A.I.D.

You see, back in the 1970’s, the CIA’s covert operations came under increasing scrutiny from within the U.S. government, culminating in a number of reforms designed to constrain the CIA’s autonomy and curtail their ever-growing control of U.S. foreign policy. But they never stopped. They simply reorganized under a less nefarious-sounding agency: the United States Agency for International Development. Sound familiar?

For the last 40+ years, U.S.A.I.D. has increasingly stepped into roles previously dominated by the CIA, particularly in the areas of covert political influence and destabilization (i.e., the same types of things in the JFK files).

Unlike the CIA, U.S.A.I.D.’s foreign interference efforts are classified as “discreet action”—meaning they require only intra-agency oversight and approval. This explains how the organization became what it is today (or was, until recently): a ‘free-for-all’ of money-laundering and useless foreign influence ops, and a haven for subversive domestic corruption.

The JFK files are thus very important—they are the first piece of a nauseatingly long puzzle revealing just how far the Federal Bureaucracy has strayed from its original purpose (to be seen and not heard). Indeed, it would have seemed odd if President Trump had suddenly and inexplicably dismantled U.S.A.I.D., without any kind of evidentiary showing or concrete explanation. The JFK files’ exposition of the CIA’s imbecilic, costly, and anti-Democratic activities, and DOGE’s publicization of U.S.A.I.D.’s comical levels of waste and corruption, provide both. They also served to restrict (to the extent possible) the mainstream media’s ability to reframe the disintegration of U.S.A.I.D. as anything but a good thing.

It's a clever strategy, and it gives us a glimpse into the Trump Administration’s game plan in other arenas.

For example: Last week, President Trump signed an Executive Order titled “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections,” aimed at addressing election fraud and enhancing voter integrity. That same week, Trump announced he will be declassifying all documents relating to Crossfire Hurricane—the FBI investigation that started the years-long Trump-Russia Hoax. These files will contain explicit evidence of U.S. Intelligence efforts to paint President Trump as a ‘Russian stooge’—a blatant example of nefarious election interference that will pair nicely with Trump’s Executive Order encouraging fair and transparent elections.

There are some who claim the Crossfire Hurricane files will also conclusively prove that Donald Trump did in fact win the 2020 election. I wouldn’t be at all surprised…