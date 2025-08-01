As you’ve no doubt heard, Senator Chuck Grassley recently released newly declassified information relating to the Obama Administration’s involvement in (now bordering on orchestration of) the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. Earlier this week, we posted a detailed timeline and analysis of the saga, the narrative of which is becoming clearer and clearer with each declassification.

This latest release was part of a trove of ‘hidden’ documents discovered inside of a ‘burn bag’ (a bag which stores documents prior to their destruction) inside of a locked SCIF (secure room) at the FBI HQ. Although it sounds like something out of a John Grisham novel, it’s all true—some have surmised that someone within the FBI was instructed to destroy the documents but, rather than implicate themselves in the cover-up to this nefarious scheme, chose instead to bundle them into these ‘burn bags’ and abandon them in a room deep within the recesses of the J. Edgar Hoover Building, where they remained until earlier this year. This secret ‘treasure trove’ was clearly what Kash Patel was referring to during his interview on the Joe Rogan Experience and, consistent with Patel’s statements about the discovery, they did in fact contain “a lotta stuff.”

The ‘bombshell’ document in question is a previously unseen annex to Special Counsel John Durham’s report on the Trump-Russia Investigation, which supplies important missing details about the Obama Administration’s knowledge of the Clinton campaign’s plan to paint Trump as a Russian stooge. Without re-hashing the full details from our previous article on this topic, we’ve laid out a summary of new information provided by the Annex, and its significance to the broader Russia Hoax scandal. And a scandal it certainly is.

Part I: The Russian Memos: Two Memorandums (the January 2016 Memo and the March 2016 Memo) which the FBI received in early 2016. The Memos are Russian Intelligence reports based on emails they obtained by hacking George Soros’ Open Society Foundation (“OSF”).

These emails detail confidential discussions between Debbie Wasserman Schultz (“DWS”)—current Florida Congresswoman and then-Chair of the DNC—and members of the OSF, including Jeffrey Goldstein (OSF’s senior policy advisor for Eurasia) and Leonard Benardo (Senior Vice President of the OSF).

The January 2016 Memo:

- DWS discusses the FBI investigation into the Clinton “Email Scandal,” which centered around Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server for official communications as Secretary of State, and the alleged deletion of incriminating emails proving Clinton had leveraged her government position to ‘reward’ Clinton Foundation donors. DWS says the FBI didn’t have a case against Clinton due to the "timely deletion of relevant data from mail servers."

- To avoid “darkening his Presidency” (with an exposé of the corruption of his own Secretary of State), Barack Obama pressured the FBI, via Attorney General Loretta Lynch, to limit their investigation into the Email Scandal.

Key Takeaways: The Email Scandal is as real as Trump always said it was. DWS essentially verified the veracity of the Scandal as well as the ensuing cover-up (deletion of incriminating emails). Crucially, and for possibly the first time, Obama is directly implicated in the cover-up—pressuring his own Intelligence Agency to ‘go easy’ on Clinton to save his own legacy (well that backfired) and to help preserve Clinton’s image prior to that year’s election. Even more importantly: how could DWS have been so certain the FBI didn’t have sufficient evidence on Clinton? The next Memo gives us a hint.

The March 2016 Memo:

- Obama had "sanctioned the use of all administrative levers" to neutralize FBI probes into the Clinton Foundation and State Department emails.

- The Clinton Campaign's political director, Amanda Renteria, was allegedly receiving regular updates from AG Lynch on FBI plans and intentions.

- Hillary Clinton approved (Clinton Campaign Advisor) Julianne Smith’s idea about Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections, designed to “distract people from [Clinton’s] missing emails."

- The “Clinton staff, with support from special services, is preparing scandalous revelations of business relations between Trump and the Russian Mafia." The term "special services" is analyzed as likely referring to US intelligence/law enforcement agencies (FBI/CIA).

- FBI involvement in the Russia Hoax is corroborated by an email stating “… [Julianne Smith] says it will be a long-term affair to demonize Putin and Trump. Now it is good for a post-convention bounce. Later the FBI will put more oil into the fire."

- Without “direct evidence” that the Russians were behind the DNC hackings of 2015/2016, CrowdStrike and ThreatConnect (two cybersecurity companies) would “supply the media” with information directly implicating the Russians.

Key Takeaways: AG Lynch was not only pressuring the FBI to ease up on the Clinton investigation (under Obama’s orders), but also actively sharing confidential information about the FBI’s ongoing investigation—directly with the Clinton Campaign. Thus, confident the investigations would ultimately be fruitless, Clinton pivoted to distracting the public from the scandal entirely, fabricating the Russia Hoax to do so. A key part of this plan was to cause the public to believe the Russians had definitely hacked the DNC and released Clinton’s sensitive emails via WikiLeaks—indicating Russia was desperately trying to assist Trump. But, since US intelligence lacked “direct evidence” the Russians were behind the DNC hacking (which is seeming less likely by the day), the Clinton Campaign had their private cybersecurity companies “supply the media” with that information.

And, most shockingly, the emails explicitly implicate the FBI in allowing and/or assisting with the Russia Hoax.

Part II: The Carter Page FISA Warrant

A long-known but little-publicized aspect of the Russia Hoax saga involves a 2016 Trump advisor named Carter Page. It has long been known that the FBI obtained a FISA warrant to spy on Page (supposedly believing Page was a Russian asset), but the Durham Annex provides new, granular detail about the evidence on which the FBI based their warrant applications.

A FISA warrant is a type of warrant used to gather foreign intelligence info. It differs from a regular warrant in that the application and approval processes are generally kept confidential—for the reviewing Judge’s eyes only. In applying for a FISA warrant, an Intelligence Agency is required to include in the application facts supporting probable cause that the target is an "agent of a foreign power." Crucially, this includes exculpatory information about the target—information suggesting the target is not the “agent of a foreign power” that he/she is suspected to be, so that the judge can make an informed decision on whether to authorize surveillance of the target individual.

It was already known that, in October 2016, the FBI obtained a FISA warrant for Carter Page (which they renewed three times). Let us re-phrase: It was already known that Obama’s FBI used FISA to spy on a high-level advisor to a political adversary on the eve of a major Presidential election. This is scandalous. Watergate-level scandalous.

But what wasn’t widely known was how flagrantly the FBI omitted exculpatory information in obtaining their FISA warrant renewals. The Durham Annex reveals that, among other things, the FBI failed to include Page's consistent denials of meetings with Russian officials in sworn statements, including in a December 2016 FBI interview and his November 2017 testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Additionally, the Annex reveals a June 2017 FBI interview with a Russian contact, who essentially exonerated Page. The Annex notes that the FBI failed to interview Page until March 2017, choosing instead to covertly surveil him for several months, without success.

Their sole ‘basis’ for spying on Page (a political opponent and US Citizen)? Once again, the infamous Steele Dossier.

Key Takeaway: This wasn’t a good-faith investigation into a national security threat. This was an ‘October Surprise’ fishing-expedition, which, following Trump’s victory, became a method of substantiating a political smear campaign.

Part III: The FBI’s Selective Intelligence

Apart from being implicated in the Trump-Russia smear campaign, the Durham Annex displays the FBI’s alarming pattern of, shall we say, selectively applying standards of review. Upon receiving the aforementioned Memorandums, the FBI prematurely and without rigorous investigation, deemed the information therein as “not credible”—despite the CIA reaching the opposite conclusion, and despite key FBI personnel urging a thorough investigation into the claims.

The Durham Annex itself criticizes the FBI for not interviewing key figures implicated in the emails within the Memorandums, (Wasserman Schultz, Benardo, Goldstein) and for deciding not to pursue the alleged leaks from Lynch, revealing the agency’s unwillingness to probe Democratic-aligned misconduct.

Contrast their treatment of the highly-credible Russian Memorandums with their treatment of the Steele Dossier—a collection of spurious claims based solely on unverifiable information—on which they premised the entire Trump-Russia IC Assessment and the Page warrants. To compound this double-standard, consider the fact that, upon reviewing the Steele Dossier, they had already received intel informing them of the Clinton Campaign’s plan to fabricate the Trump-Russia plot. With each new piece of information that comes to light, Obama’s FBI is looking less like an incompetent circus and more like a calculating propaganda operation.

As for Obama himself—he might want to ask Ol’ Joe where he gets his Ambien prescription. Because we can’t imagine he’s sleeping very soundly these days…