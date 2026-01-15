Yesterday, former President William Clinton was subpoenaed to attend a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee to testify about matters related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. As some of you may have learned, he refused to appear. Today, Hillary Clinton did the same, declining to appear for her own closed-door deposition before the committee.

Instead, Bill and Hillary released a joint statement on social media decrying the validity of their subpoenas and accusing James Comer and Republicans of using them to “embarrass political rivals” and “punish [their] enemies” at the direction of President Trump. Their attorneys insist the Clintons have no pertinent knowledge about Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell’s cases, as they were private citizens during those investigations and did not oversee them.

A snapshot of that letter is below:

To be clear, these aren’t politicized subpoenas. This is no Witch Hunt. This is a classic Democrat Two-Step.

Step One: The Provocation

Although the Clintons have framed this as Step 69 of Trump’s plot to ‘dEsTrOy DeMoCraCy’, it just isn’t. The Clinton subpoenas were issued by the House Oversight Committee and unanimously approved by bipartisan vote in July 2025, with support from both Republicans and Democrats. The subpoenas pertain to credible allegations of serious criminal activity (at least tangentially) involving Bill Clinton, for which there is substantial credible evidence. The Epstein Investigation is of fervent, bipartisan, national interest. In other words, this isn’t a Republican smear campaign; everyone wants to hear what Billary have to say for themselves.

To bolster their claims of innocence and victimhood, the Clintons have attempted to invoke the same protection relied on by President Trump in 2022, when he refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee in their investigation of the January 6th “Insurrection.” And, indeed, both are Congressional subpoenas of former Presidents issued during the Presidential term of their political opposition. But that’s really where the similarities end.

While the Clintons’ subpoenas were voted upon by members of both parties, Trump’s was issued by a temporary select committee formed by partisan Democrats specifically to publicize January 6th, with only two Republicans (Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger) participating after GOP leadership boycotted the committee. Where Trump’s defiance of his subpoena was based on a good faith Executive Privilege argument, the Clintons have admitted that the conduct about which they were subpoenaed to testify mainly occurred while they were private citizens—erasing any Executive Privilege issue. Make no mistake: Trump’s subpoena was the product of political gamesmanship. The same cannot be said about the Clintons’.

Step Two: The Larger Game Plan

If and when the Clintons are convicted of Contempt of Congress for not complying with their subpoenas, the DNC and major media outlets will decry the oppressive Trump regime’s war on its political opponents.

This argument is both boring and predictable in equal parts.

But what is interesting is that the Clintons’ response to their subpoenas echoes the broad Democrat playbook in Trump’s second term. Essentially, the game plan is to break the law in quasi-heroic fashion and, when prosecuted for doing so, to use that retributive action as evidence of Trump’s vindictive political tactics. Step 1 is the provocation. Step 2 is the “STOP, FASCIST!!”

This tactic was the preliminary cause of the Renee Good shooting. It’s the reason that protesters are encouraged to obstruct and disrupt ICE operations and federal law enforcement efforts in every major city, at every turn. Such demonstrations put federal law enforcement in a position where they have two options: 1) to endure and accept the protests and disruptions and thus appear weak and ineffectual, or 2) to attempt to maintain law and order and in so doing supply ammunition for the media to fabricate authoritarian labels.

Incidents like the Renee Good Shooting aren’t a ‘bug’ of this dirty political strategy—they’re a feature. For the politically uninformed, who live at the mercy of the mainstream narrative, this sort of conflict is proof that Trump is a Nazi/Facsist and ICE are the modern American version of the Brownshirts.

Laughable Both Sides-ism

The insane reversal of reality is the real crime here.

The Clintons have painted themselves as political prisoners, rather than establishment hacks that, through their corrupt non-profit and rampant cronyism (which may or may not have involved a global sex trafficking ring), took advantage of the American people at every available opportunity.

This dramatic distortion of reality is nothing new.

Remember Kyle Rittenhouse—the then 17 year old accused of murder? Rittenhouse was labeled a white supremacist for using deadly force to defend himself while being assaulted during the George Floyd Riots. Far-Left influencers wanted him dead. Even most ‘moderate’ Democrats agreed Rittenhouse should have just stayed home that night, and was guilty of murder simply for putting himself in that situation. Yet those same people frame Renee Good as Gay Rosa Parks, commending her fearless activism and anointing her with the title of political martyr. While Rittenhouse’s actions were motivated by a love of his community, and a desire to protect its small businesses during a period of destructive riots and dangerous public unrest, Renee Good is a political indoctrinee who thought it sensible to ram a law enforcement officer with her car.

Tim Walz commonly refers to ICE as the “Modern Day Gestapo”—claiming that ICE Officers, many of whom previously participated in the arrest and extrajudicial deportation of millions of illegal immigrants during the Obama and Bush presidencies, are the “strong-arm” secret police of the current strongman President. Yet, in 2020, Walz himself authorized the deployment of state police to comb through neighborhoods and enforce COVID stay-at-home orders, mask mandates, and gathering limitations. This is the same man who infringed the rights of actual, lawful Americans by implementing a “snitch” hotline for reporting COVID restriction violations, along with penalties including citations, fines, and 90-day jail terms. Are these hypocrisies really so hard to discern?

This is perhaps the weirdest thing about the Trump era. Our morals are dictated to us, even when they produce wild, irreconcilable inconsistencies such as those we’ve mentioned.

So no, the Clintons are not ideological heroes. There is nothing authoritarian about a bipartisan Congressional Committee voting to quiz a former President about his extensive relationship with a prolific pedophile. An independent Congress using its subpoena power to investigate a former President for his well-publicized and barely concealed criminal sexual malfeasance is not a threat to Democracy. The real threat to Democracy is when that former President defies a bipartisan subpoena and uses the media to run cover for doing so.