The Cash-Cow of Ever-Rising College Tuitions

The One Big Beautiful Bill (‘BBB’), signed into law on July 4th of this year, has taken a good amount of flak since being introduced back in May—and much of it for good reason. Certain aspects of the bill—its $300b increase in military funding, for example—have been rightly criticized by the likes of Mike Lee and

(who claims the military funding was secretly added by the military industrial complex). And then there are the BBB’s classic “pork-barrel” provisions, things like the Alaska-specific tax deductions, which appear to be specifically tailored to capture Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski’s often-slippery vote.

However, many of the BBB’s more favorable aspects have been ignored or, in the case of the Mainstream Media, warped and repurposed as anti-Trump weaponry. One such favorable element is that pertaining to Federal Student Loan offerings, by which the BBB aims to reduce federal spending on higher education while encouraging more cost-conscious decisions by students and institutions.

The Message > The Effect

The BBB primarily affects two types of Federal Student Loans: Unsubsidized Direct Loans and Grad Plus Loans. The key difference between the two types of loans is the interest rate—Unsubsidized Direct Loans have a lower interest rate than Grad Plus Loans. As described in our table below, the BBB lowered the aggregate cap on Direct Unsubsidized Loans from $224k to $200k and introduced a lifetime cap of $257k on total Federal Student Loans of all kinds (subsidized, unsubsidized, Grad Plus). Previously, Federal Student Loans were uncapped, meaning it isn’t uncommon to see students with federal student loan debts of $400k or more, across their undergraduate and graduate studies. As for Grad Plus Loans, these were eliminated entirely—meaning that, from July 2026 onward, this type of higher-interest rate loan will no longer be available.

Although the resulting reduction in federal expenditures is a relative ‘drop in the bucket’ as far as the federal deficit is concerned, the hope is that these changes will send a message to universities and eventually compel them to reduce tuition rates and abandon their current method of existence—marked by the encouragement of usury and an abundance of debt enslavement.

In fact, this article isn’t really about the BBB at all. It’s about the fact that institutions of higher education have, in recent years, happily accelerated down a spiraling path of bloated administrations and obscene tuitions.

The College Experience

It’s no secret that higher education is increasingly becoming a major rip-off. Between 1980 and 2023, university tuitions skyrocketed, increasing by around 1200% among both private and public 4-year institutions. In a similar time-frame, the student population increased by a paltry 78% (not much higher than the overall US population increase of ~50% during that time). So where is the money going? Well, from 1976 to 2018, the number of full-time administrators grew by 164%, while the number of non-faculty professionals grew by 452%!

As any recent college graduate will know, many of these positions are wholly unnecessary for the actual academic success of the student body—outgrowths of the woke revolution that first infiltrated higher education in the 1990s and has been growing ever since. During this time, new roles were invented and have proliferated, including positions such as “student success managers”, “student accountability coordinators”, and entire departments devoted to promoting and celebrating diversity and inclusion. In the private sector, these roles have recently been referred to as “Pink Collar Jobs”, i.e. effeminate, HR-type roles that are occupied largely by women, or a ‘certain type’ of man… Talk about “pork-barrel” spending.

Meanwhile, the actual value of a college degree is reaching all-time lows, with majors such as Fine Arts, English, Education, Psychology, and even Biology producing an overall negative return on investment in recent years. And the public is becoming increasingly aware of this trend—half of US adults consider a 4-year degree less important in securing a well-paying job than 20 years ago.

In terms of sheer supply and demand, the only reason that universities have afforded to continue this paradoxical trajectory is because the student body itself has been increasingly burdened by unsustainable and unwarranted levels of debt. Federal student loan programs have been a major part of this cycle, facilitating continuous tuition hikes by offering uncapped student loans which bear no relation to the increase in profit potential from the underlying degree they’re being used to fund.

The Leftist Response

Leftists have decried the BBB’s changes with respect to Federal Student Loans as cynical and oppressive, claiming they will result in a shortage of professionals in key areas like healthcare and the legal profession. Instead, as enrollment numbers dwindle, perhaps the institutions themselves will be forced to re-examine their own policies and administrations. Perhaps they will embark on a DOGE-type fat-trimming spree, beginning with the DEI departments and ending with everything that doesn’t actually educate students and prepare them for the workforce.

While the BBB’s changes are probably insufficient for these purposes, it may develop the ever-growing conversation about the ever-declining value of Bachelors’ and Graduate-level degrees.