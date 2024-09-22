Access to information should not be a partisan issue.

Objective media plays a vital role in a healthy democracy. Optimally, it should arm the people with the information they need to vote in pursuit of their ideal way of life in the realms of safety, economic security, and individual freedom. That means not only reporting unbiased fact, but also interrogating our leaders and stress-testing our policies through constant critique and challenge, providing the masses with answers to questions that they can’t ask themselves.

So what happens when the media becomes an incestuous echo chamber that dictates which matters are of national concern, rather than just investigating the questions and issues prioritized by the public? For one thing, the people are told what to fear and what to hate by the media’s chosen coverage, and the angle from which it is covered. Even more significantly, the masses are often ignorant of information which, under normal circumstances, would be crucial in determining their political priorities and furthering those priorities through civic action. In short, when the media fails in their vital role, the masses are robbed of the dignity of voting in their best interests.

So perhaps a more pressing question is: How pervasive is this infection? Just how screwed are we?

In reply, we submit for your consideration a snip of the web that is “the American oligarchy” and pose three additional questions to you: Why have the only two formal debates in the 2024 election cycle been with CNN and ABC? Why have Kamala Harris’s only two “sit down interviews” been with CNN and a local station owned by ABC? And will we really be that surprised if the ABC whistleblower affidavit is proven accurate?

Before you answer—scroll back up to the flow chart, start anywhere, pick a name, and see where the connections take you!