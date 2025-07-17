A couple weeks ago, the Supreme Court gave us a slew of decisions addressing hot topic issues: separation of powers, religious freedom, and the first amendment. In Part One of this article series, we addressed the big decision with respect to separation of powers, hoping to combat a lot of the misinformation and slant already dominating news and media coverage of the case. Here, we give you Part Two of the series, in which we take on the infamous case on LGBTQ+ books in public schools. As we did in our first article, we will break down what you need to know about this case, what common misconceptions we predict will take over public understanding, and the relative weaknesses in this decision which might still be exploited—both to pacify our liberal readers (if any) and caution our conservative ones.

MAHMOUD v. TAYLOR

The basic premise in this case is that Christian and Muslim parents in Montgomery County, Maryland sued their local schoolboard for revoking an opt-out option for kids when LGBTQ+ themed story books are used in elementary school classrooms. In other words, the school board were going to force all kids in their public elementary school to listen to some pretty intense LGBTQ+ culture books without notifying parents or giving them the possibility of an opt-out: parents would not be notified when such books were going to be read in class and parents would not have to opportunity to have their kids removed from such readings or lessons. As a result, the Christian/Muslim families sued, alleging violating of their freedom of religion. Their argument is essentially that these forced lessons do not actually just teach kids that LGBTQ+ people exist and are allowed to exist under the laws of this nation, but actually encourage a particular moral point of view about LGBTQ+ behavior that may be at odds with the religious practice of the parents.

Justice Alito delivered the opinion of the Court in another 6-3 decision (the standard conservative v. liberal appointee split), saying: “The Board of Education of Montgomery County, Maryland, has introduced a variety of LGBTQ+ inclusive story books into the elementary school curriculum. These books and associated educational instructions provided to teachers are designed to disrupt children’s thinking about sexuality and gender. The board has told parents it will not give them notice when the books ae going to be used and that their children’s attendance during these periods is mandatory. . . . Today, we hold that parents have shown they’re entitled to a preliminary injunction. A government burdens the religious exercise of parents when it requires them to submit their children to instruction that poses a very real threat of undermining the religious beliefs and practices the parents wish to instill. And a government cannot condition the benefit of free public education on parents acceptance of such instruction. Based on these principles, we conclude the parents are likely to succeed in their challenge to the board’s policies.”

Translation: the Parents obviously win this one, you cannot force parents to have to choose between paying for private school or accepting that their kids will learn content that directly controverts their religious beliefs.

Justice Alito explains: “To begin, we hold the parents are likely to succeed on their claim the boards policies unconstitutionally burden their religious exercise. We start by describing the nature of the religious practice at issue here and explaining why it is burdened . . . At the heart, the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment protects ‘the ability of those who hold religious beliefs of all kinds to live out their faiths in daily life through performance of’ religious acts. . . . And for many people of faith across the country, there are few religious acts more important than religious education of their children.”

Translation: if you allow the public school system to forcibly contravene the religious teachings of a child’s parents—by telling parents that they actually cannot morally educate their kids as they see fit through the public school system and cannot opt their children out of politically charged material like this—that’s a violation of the First Amendment right to freely exercise your religion because it interferes with the religious development of people’s children.

Justice Alito explains: “In light of the record before us, we hold that the board’s introduction of the LGBTQ+ inclusive story books, combined with its decision to withhold notice to parents and to forbid optouts substantially, interferes with the religious development of their children and imposes the kind of burden on religious exercise that the Supreme Court has previously found unacceptable.”

Translation: if you want to teach LGBTQ+ content to children in public school, you have to at least let parents opt out of those lessons.

Justice Alito goes into detail about the content of the books that these Maryland parents did not want their children forcibly taught a value system on. These books covered topics like sexual fluidity, gender identity, same-sex marriage, and all the rest, and did so in way that was very clearly aimed not just teaching children these practices and beliefs exist, but that these practice and beliefs were moral goods—all without giving parents the choice to opt their elementary school aged child out of such lessons. Justice Alito explains: “Like many books targeted at young children, the books are unmistakably normative. They are clearly designed to present certain values and beliefs as things to be celebrated and certain contrary values and beliefs as things to be rejected.”

Speaking on one such storybook on same-sex marriage, wherein “a young reader is guided to feel distressed at the prince’s failure to find a princess, and then to celebrate when the prince meets his male partner” and “on the two men’s wedding day, the air filled with cheer and laughter, for the prince and his shining knight would live happily ever after,” Justice Alito explains: “For young children to whom this and other story books are targeted, such celebration is liable to be processed as having moral connotations. If this same-sex marriage makes everyone happy and leads to joyous celebration by all, doesn’t that mean it is in every respect a good thing? High school students may understand that widespread approval of a practice does not necessarily mean that everyone should accept it, but very young children are most unlikely to appreciate that fine point.”

Translation: Children’s storybooks, including these LGBTQ+ story books, which guide elementary-aged kids to learn that certain practices are cause for celebration and will make everyone cheerful and happy, obviously and inherently teach kids certain value systems about those practices being moral goods.

Now, the Dissent’s angle on this is to argue that if you allow parents to religiously raise their children without public schools teaching a competing moral value system, then you will not be able to teach kids about evolution and the likes. While we can certainly appreciate the concern, that’s a pretty dishonest slant on the facts of this case, which is not at all considering whether it is appropriate to teach purely factual matters to children. The Court did not consider the issue of whether it’s constitutional for public schools to teach kids that in the United States it is the law of the land that men can marry men and women can marry women, without providing parents an “opt out” option; rather, the Court considered whether it was appropriate to teach elementary-school children that it is a positive, good, moral thing for boys to marry boys and girls to marry girls, and for boys to become girls and girls to become boys, without providing parents an “opt out” option. Obviously, there is a highly significant difference between these two things, which is why Justice Alito called the latter “a chilling vision of the power of the state to strip away the critical rights of parents to guide the religious development of their children.”

Translation: right now, it is the Trump administration and the conservatives on the Court that are standing between the people and a tyrannical overreach of the state to strip parental rights . . . oh, the irony . . .

Key takeaways:

This case was NOT about keeping LGBTQ+ books out of schools or in any way censoring LGBTQ+ content . The parents (wrongfully, in our opinion) completely conceded that these books should be in elementary-aged children’s public education, and merely were fighting for the parental right to opt their children out of content which conflicts with their religious beliefs.

This case did NOT decide whether it is appropriate to teach factual matters about the LGBTQ+ community (e.g., that gay people exist, that men are legally allowed to marry men, etc.) to children of any age in schools. Thus, there is a workaround that may be exploited in more liberal public school systems—where they might still want to teach the factual information to young children, even if they can’t “normalize” that information and treat it as objectively “good.” Ironically, this will be possible in part thanks to Trump’s efforts to reduce the DoEd and return public education curriculum and processes to the state and local level, which the Left was hysterically upset about at the time.

Stay tuned for Part Three, which takes on a significant First Amendment case and analyzes some key takeaways about the significance of these cases altogether!