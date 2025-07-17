The Whole Truth Substack

Ronda Wells MD
1d

What’s telling is the three liberal Leftist justices saw no problem with governmental tyranny in public education.

2 replies by The Whole Truth and others
Steven Work
2d

If you allow, I have some supporting points to add.

If you allow, I argue that over generations have been forced to accept-insanities as normal and it has broken our minds and poisoned all major institutions that once were supportive of Truth, Justice, good-Ordering, Prudence, Charity, .. and instead of real thinking we have been indoctrinated to Feminized feelie-thinking complete with injected positions that as Golems we are best serving the Synagogue-of-Satan and their minions & goals.

The first and most significant idea to communicate is formed as a Letter to a Bishop and uses two arguments based of Modern Psychological and Catholic Theology and show what I hope is a good example of the change to the world and us all.

---

1. Raised to be insane:

Ever wonder Why is this world insane and most of some group, women for example, of many topics and often on most, are so Sick?

AI generated audio overview of article;

https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/dcc1110c-6fdc-4966-a0a6-10948155a59c/audio

"Multiverse Journal - Index Number 2220:, 9th July 2025, A Letter to Traditional Catholic Bishops, Calling for Champions."

https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2220

2. Corporations working together:

I've tracked down the information to argue that since 1979 Gov and corp have been silencing and impoverishing regular people. If Synagogue of Satan Zionist and other minions had left well enough alone, you would not believe how much better we all and our nation would have been. Listen for taste, read for truth.

AI generated audio overview of article;

https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/9fc1b713-4c44-49bd-9c29-04fc3fe09744/audio

"Multiverse Journal - Index Number 2223:, 14th July 2025, State's Organized Planned Disempowerment of the American Citizen"

htto://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2223

3. Entire once life, family, truth, justice, ordering, prudent, charitable, .. systems have become insane and dangerous:

A legal argument I have not seen before. Is it new?

I generated audio overview of this article;

https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/0a0572a6-8c54-4bbf-a3eb-829aae5e81e4/audio

"Multiverse Journal - Index Number 2222:, 12th July 2025, State's Monopoly on Violence is unLawful by it's own Actions and Laws"

https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2222

===

Feedback very welcome.

God Bless., Steve

2 more comments...

