Ruth H
Jun 24

Nice summary. For all those screeching on both sides, just remember President Trump has more information about what’s going on and what’s at stake than any of these sideline quarterbacks. We elected Trump because we trust him to make the right decision and use his position and power to do so.

1 reply by The Whole Truth
Joseph Kaplan
Jun 24

In my view as an old Jew who doesn’t know much I think the missing piece in this very interesting analysis is the nature of the Arab/islamist mind. I believe this analysis starts with the assumption that all the players are rational actors in a western sense. The mullahs are not rational actors. Among other things they come from a core belief that the death of any all infidels is a righteous act. And any lie is justified to obtain the death of infidels especially of course Jews and Christians. Therefore agreeing to a ceasefire is playing Trump. It is meaningless.

9 replies by The Whole Truth and others
15 more comments...

