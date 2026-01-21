The Whole Truth Substack

Caleb Ironscribe
5d

Substantiated by numerous past & recent events, this and other propaganda tactics (5GW) only erode public trust, polarize publics & achieve geopolitical goals below war thresholds. ￼The relative risk trick fits as a micro-tactic within this 5GW battle, distorting perceptions for narrative dominance. Countering requires critical literacy: demand baselines, scrutinize frames & recognize when media blurs into warfare.

This particular tactic’s effectiveness lies in its subtlety—it doesn’t fabricate data but instead omits context, aligning with propaganda models where media filters stories through ownership biases or advertiser interests. And it’s effective because it feeds on the public’s existing cognitive biases. Good work bringing this to the forefront. Awareness is critical to countering its effects.

James M.
3d

I try to teach my students some basic media literacy. I've been instructed to show them CNN 10 every day (more like 2-3x per week in practice), and I use the exercise to illustrate narrative-building and omissions and dishonest reframing. Since this is a CNN program specifically aimed at children the examples of these things are myriad.

Soon I will write about all of the shameless and poorly disguised propaganda that I have observed on this program.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/media-guide-part-1-the-invisible

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/media-guide-part-2-narrative-uber

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/media-guide-part-3

