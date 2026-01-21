What’ll it be this week?!

In the NFL, the “Tush Push” (often also called the “Brotherly Shove”) is a highly effective, controversial variation of the quarterback sneak, popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles. It involves the quarterback taking a snap in a tight formation, while teammates directly behind him push him forward for short-yardage situations, typically 3rd or 4th-and-1. The move—which had a 90% success rate for the Eagles when they debuted it—is highly controversial, at least in part, because other teams have (1) failed to replicate the play as well for themselves, and (2) failed to learn how to successfully defend against it. Basically: the Eagles are too good at it.

What does this have to do with The Whole Truth?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you don’t trust everything you watch or read. Sometimes the hyperbole and political gamesmanship is laughably obvious. Other times, you rely on a reflexive trust or distrust of a source to determine how heavy a grain of salt you take your headlines with, until you have time to sort through the noise.

But what if we were to tell you that there are clear “plays” that political commentators and reporters rely on to manipulate their base? That—Like the Tush Push—there are certain repeat moves, with absurd success rates, that we should be becoming aware of, raising controversy over, and learning to defend against?

That’s where we come in. In part one of this article series series we will take on one of the more common propaganda moves that we have identified in the last few years of new cycles: the trick of Relative v. Absolute Risk.

Because just like the Eagles and their trusty Tush Push—which is allegedly down to a 82.4% success rate by 2024—political plays stop working quite so well when you learn to anticipate them.

Lets enter the new year a bit wiser to some of the same old tricks.

The Data Trick of Relative v. Absolute Risk

Imagine hearing “you are 100% more likely to die if you do X instead of Y.” For the average person, this is a clear indication that you’d be a fool to not do Y, because of the relative risk between the two.

But is that always true?

Think of a big jar of 100,000 marbles. If 99,999 are white, but 1 is red, your chance of blindly reaching into the jar and picking up a red marble is 1 in 100,000, or 0.001%.

Now, imagine there are 2 red marbles in the jar instead of one. Your odds of picking a red marble is still extremely unlikely: only 2 in 100,000, or 0.002%. Yet, when comparing the two jars, you could truthfully say “the odds in picking a red marble out of the second jar are 100% higher than the odds of picking a red marble out of the first jar.” After all, the 2 is 100% greater than 1.

Does this mean you are remotely likely to pick out a red marble from either jar? No, of course not. The relative risk between the two jars makes one jar seem to have significantly different marble-picking odds than the other jar, even though the total risk of picking a red marble in either case was effectively nonexistent.

Now imagine this trick in the world of reporting.

The Data Trick in Action

The misuse of relative risk data (e.g., “X% increase” or “doubles the risk”) without providing absolute risk (the actual baseline probability or small overall chance) is a common way media and advocacy reports amplify perceived threats. It makes rare events sound imminent or dangerous, even when the absolute increase is tiny (e.g., from 0.1% to 0.2% is a 100% relative increase but still very low absolute risk).

You may recall hearing, reading, or even vaccinating based on the impressive conclusion that the Pfizer vaccine had “100% efficacy” against COVID.

What if we were to tell you that the in 6 month clinical trial that Pfizer used to justify the COVID vaccine, only one person more died of COVID in the control group (i.e., the unvaccinated group) than the similarly sized vaccinated group? In the 22,000 person control group, a total of two (2) COVID deaths were reported, while in the similarly-sized vaccinated only one (1) COVID death was reported.

In other words, Pfizer was able to represent that their vaccine has a “100% efficacy”, because 2 COVID deaths is 100% more than 1 COVID death.

But, despite the seemingly extreme differences in relative risk between vaccinated and unvaccinated groups, the total risk of a COVID death in either group was between 0.00004% and 0.00008% . . . effectively nonexistent.

They were able to do “the marble trick”.

A better and more honest way to report on this Pfizer study would have been to say “the clinical trial showed that vaccines risk the absolute risk of death from COVID by less than 1%.” And, when taken with the conveniently omitted independent risks posed by the vaccine—without any accurate depiction on what classes of people actually were at risk of death from COVID to begin with—that slight edge on a COVID death makes even less sense.

To be clear: this example is not meant to say that all vaccines are always bad for everyone, but merely to show how tenuous your informed consent may be when doctors and experts play propaganda games. More importantly, this type of propaganda game can be played on almost any political topic.

Other Examples of “Relative Risk” manipulation:

DEI Games: For example, reports might say women and minorities are “severely underrepresented” if they comprise 20-30% of hires in a certain field, despite making up >50% of the total population. This relative comparison amplifies perceived unfairness and necessity for quotas. In absolute terms, low percentages can still mean substantial numbers (e.g., thousands hired annually) and applicant pools often don’t perfectly mirror population demographics due to factors like field interest, education pipelines, and geography. Even with the above data being ‘accurate’, it’s possible that 100% of the women/minorities that applied for roles in that field were hired—the “low” hire figures relative to population share are less indicative of deliberate exclusion than the relative framing suggests.

Vilifying natural supplements: Headlines often cite relative risks from studies on vitamins or herbs. For example, reports on processed meat or certain supplements (like antioxidants) might say “increases cancer risk by 18%” (relative), but the absolute lifetime risk rise is small (e.g., from ~5% to ~6% for bowel cancer in high consumers).

Vilifying Sunlight : Skin cancer stories frequently use relative risks, e.g., “sunbed use increases melanoma risk by 20%” or “intermittent sun exposure triples risk.” These are relative; absolute lifetime melanoma risk remains low (~2-3% in fair-skinned populations), even with exposure. Headlines emphasize multipliers without noting most people never develop melanoma, making moderate sun exposure appear a lethal weapon rather than a modest contributor among many factors.

Vilifying Raw Milk/Cheese : studies and CDC/FDA reports state that raw milk/cheese causes illnesses at rates hundreds of times higher—e.g., one analysis found raw dairy ~840 times more likely to cause illnesses and ~45 times more likely to cause hospitalizations from key pathogens like Campylobacter, Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli (after adjusting for consumption patterns). Headlines and warnings emphasize “raw milk is one of the riskiest foods” or “causes outbreaks linked to serious illness/death.” This relative framing makes raw milk sound imminently hazardous. However, absolute risk remains slim because raw dairy consumption is rare (~3.2% of the population reports drinking raw milk, ~1.6% raw cheese in surveys). Outbreaks, while serious when they occur, affect small numbers overall (e.g., hundreds of illnesses over decades across millions of servings), and most consumers never experience issues—making the everyday probability very low despite the high relative multiplier.

Climate Change Threat: Headlines often stress “2024 was the hottest year on record, up ~1.5°C from pre-industrial” or “annual records broken repeatedly,” framing recent rises as alarmingly high and unprecedented in human timescales. This relative emphasis (e.g., “fastest warming in history”) amplifies urgency. In absolute historical context, Earth’s temperature has varied far more dramatically over geological time—e.g., swings of 5-10°C or more across ice ages/interglacials, or millions of years with averages 10°C+ warmer than today—making the current ~1-2°C anthropogenic rise small relative to the planet’s full known history (though rapid compared to recent millennia). The relative “record” framing makes modern changes seem more existentially proximate than the modest absolute shift (still within Holocene variability) might indicate for many low-probability tail risks. Absolute global risks from specific events remain low in probability for most individuals/locations, despite amplified relative odds in models.

Again, not to say that there are no real risks associated with the above examples, but just that risks are often greatly exaggerated for political ends, rather than being communicated in such a way that allows consumers to individually perform a clear and prudent risk-reward calculus.

The Key Takeaway

When you see headlines comparing datasets—anything sounding like “X is 100% safer/stronger/more effective than Y”—take a beat. Identify the total risk of X or Y in general before you assume there is a value to the relative risk claim. Commonly politicized data-centric topics susceptible to “relative risk” manipulation include: pharmaceutical/medical product claims, claims on increased/decreased crime, violent crime, abortion or abortion risks, wrongful detainments, deportations, etc.

Stop getting Tush Pushed around. Don’t let this play work on you anymore.

Part 2: Selective Data Omissions . . . Coming Soon!