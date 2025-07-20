The classic “Free Speech” Ace up every Liberal’s sleeve these days . . .

In this final article to our three part series on the need-to-know SCOTUS decisions of June 2025, we take on the SCOTUS opinion addressing the perpetually misconstrued First Amendment: Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton. As we did in our first two articles (taking on SCOTUS’s recent separation of powers decision and religious freedom decision), we will break down what you need to know about this case, what common misconceptions we predict will take over public understanding, and the relative weaknesses in this decision which might still be exploited—both to pacify our liberal readers (if any) and caution our conservative ones. If you want to see through a lot of the misinformation and slant already dominating news and media coverage of this case, you’re in the right place!

FREE SPEECH COALITION, INC., ET AL. v. PAXTON, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF TEXAS

This case centers around a 2023 Texas law that required websites to verify age for access if at least 1/3 of their content is deemed harmful to minors. The goal of this law was to prevent children from accessing porn. Some argued this amounted to censorship and violated of the First Amendment, arguing that since the law burdened a fundamental right (free speech rights under the First Amendment) it needed to meet the high constitutional standard of strict scrutiny review in order to be constitutional, and it failed under that standard of review. Defenders of this law counter that this law is not a content-based speech restriction, so the law need only survive review under the much more permissive standard of rational basis review, and it survived under that standard of review.

Basically: constitutional law evaluates whether government actions are allowed by applying a very strict standard of review for government action that may impair the exercise of any of our fundamental rights, and a much more permissive standard of review when our fundamental rights are not impacted by that government action. This process means the government is not handicapped from reasonable action when there’s nothing sacred to protect (like equal treatment under the law, fundamental liberties, etc.), while also ensuring that the government is very limited in their actions that impair those sacred fundamental rights.

When a fundamental right is impaired by government action, this strict scrutiny test applies: the government must have a compelling government interest in pursuing that action, and the government action must be narrowly tailored to meet that compelling interest—the government should address the discrete problem without burdening anyone or anything else beyond what is necessary to achieve their compelling interest. In contrast, when a government action does not impair the exercise of a fundamental right, the much more permissive rational basis test applies: the government need only have a legitimate purpose for the action or law, and the action or law must only be rationally related to furthering that purpose. For more on Strict Scrutiny/Rational Basis Review, check out our in-depth explanation and flow chart for it as it pertain to Due Process Rights in our article: What is Due Process Anyway?

In the First Amendment context, SCOTUS has found that struct scrutiny is usually triggered where government action regulates speech (including written/media content) based on its content or viewpoint, rather than just regulating the time, place and manner of speech. In other words, if the local government tells one ideological group that they can’t march down main street with their signs, flags and megaphones to lobby for their interests, but tells a different ideological group that they can . . . that government action is a content-based restriction and the government will be subject to strict scrutiny for that action (and likely fail). In contrast, if a local government tells all ideological groups that they must get a permit before doing their demonstration down main street, that megaphones and loud audio cannot be played outside the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., and that they cannot disrupt local traffic . . . that government action is merely setting time, place, and manner restrictions and will merely be subject to rational basis review (and likely succeed).

Now there are always exceptions, and recognizing these unprotected speech categories is highly important to the subject SCOTUS decision. Content-based restrictions do not require struct scrutiny if they ban or restrict unprotected categories of speech. Contrary to popular belief, free speech does not guarantee your right to say or do anything you want. There are categories of unprotected speech like obscenity, defamation, fighting words, true threats, speech integral to criminal content, and incitement to imminent lawless action. For one example, if you sought out to destroy a dentist’s career by posting signs and videos about how he caused all your teeth to fall out, even though that was factually false, you cannot claim free speech as the ‘ace up your sleeve’ defense when you are sued for defamation—and you absolutely can be compelled by the State to stop engaging in speech of that particular content without strict scrutiny review applying.

Justice Thomas wrote the deciding opinion in this case (another 6-3 split, conservative v. liberal appointees), recognizing that there is no content-based restriction at play to require strict scrutiny, and that rational basis review was appropriate because requiring all websites to implement age-restrictions where at least 1/3 of their content is harmful to minors does not target or suppress any specific viewpoint or content. The Court finds that because there is a compelling interest to protect children from harmful material online, and doing an age verification is narrowly tailored to achieve that compelling government interest without impairing access for those that are of age, the State of Texas wins this case.

Justice Thomas says: “Texas like many states prohibits the distribution of sexually explicit content to children, But although that prohibition may be effective against brick-and-mortar stores, it has proved challenging to enforce against online content.”

Translation: in the technology era, its hard for States to actually enforce laws which protect minors from those that would inappropriately distribute sexually explicit content to them. Real, in-person stores would be in big trouble if they were caught selling such material to children, and such stores can easily comply with the laws to refrain from doing checking I.D. For websites selling adult-only content, on the other hand, neither the Online Store owner or the State can as easily evaluate if a minor is being distributed content from behind a computer-screen.

Justice Thomas further explained: “In an effort to address this problem, Texas enacted HB1181, which requires certain commercial websites that publish sexually explicit content to verify the ages of their visitors. This requirement furthers the lawful end of preventing children from accessing sexually explicit content.”

Translation: Protecting children from sexually explicit content is a real government concern, and it is within the government’s authority to take action to address that problem—so we have a compelling government interest to satisfy the first prong of the rational basis test. Since this Texas law furthers the interest of protecting children from sexually explicit content, by introducing age verification restrictions on websites with sexually explicit content, the government action also satisfies the second prong of rational basis review by being rationally related to the compelling government interest. In other words: The analysis will turn on whether or not this action has to survive strict scrutiny, it passes rational basis review.

Justice Thomas considers: “It also burdens adult visitors of those websites, who all agree to have a First Amendment right to access at least some of the content that the websites publish. We granted certiorari to decide whether these burdens likely render H.B. 1181 unconstitutional. We hold that they do not. The power to require age verification is within a State’s authority to prevent children from accessing sexually explicit content. H.B. 1181 is a constitutionally permissible exercise of that authority.”

Translation: it is not a huge burden for an adult to to do an age verification before they watch their porn. The First Amendment is safe. Strict Scrutiny is really not necessary.

Addressing the three dissenters in this case, who really did try to argue that age-restrictions on porn somehow are content-based restrictions which burden core constitutional liberties and require strict scrutiny review, Justice Thomas states that the majority agrees the Texas law “targets speech that is obscene for minors based on its communicative content. But, where the speech in question is unprotected, States may impose ‘restrictions’ based on ‘content’ without triggering strict scrutiny . . . Because speech that is obscene to minors is unprotected, to the extent that the State imposes only an age-verification requirement, H.B. 1181’s content-based restriction does not require strict scrutiny. The law is content based in the same way the prohibitions of ‘defamation,’ ‘fraud’, and ‘incitement’ are.”

Translation: Explicit material that is accessible to minors is obscene, which is not a protected speech category, so laws restricting it need not survive strict scrutiny review.

Justice Thomas further explains: “When speech has both protected and unprotected features . . . ‘the unprotected features of the [speech] are, despite their [communicative] character, essentially a “nonspeech” element’ for the purposes of the First Amendment. With that principle in hand, H.B. 1181 fits comfortably within the O’Brien framework: the law directly regulated unprotected activity (accessing material that is obscene to minors without submitting to to age verification) while only incidentally burdening protected activity (ultimately accessing that material).”

Translation: it is occasionally the case that a form of speech in unprotected in some ways, and protected in others, as is the case here: porn is obscene material that is unprotected to the extent it is accessible by minors, but protected to the extent it is accessible by adults. The Court has addressed this type of speech before in O’Brien, finding that a law that aims to directly regulate an unprotected activity is acceptable so long as it only incidentally burdens the protected qualities of the speech. That is exactly what the Court does in this case: restricts the unprotected speech (porn for kids) and incidentally burdens adults with a mere age-verification in order to enjoy access to all that same protected speech for them (porn for adults).

Drilling home the point, Justice Thomas further reminds the court “The defendant in Ginsburg, after all, was an adult vendor of pornography, not an underage purchaser. It would be difficult, practically speaking, for States to restrict children’s access to pornography without regulating adult vendors. And, Ginsburg accordingly head that New York’s content-based restrictions on the rights of adult vendors triggered only rational-basis review. . . Thus, so long as the dissent accepts Ginsburg, it cannot deny the question before us is which content-based regulations States may impose on adults without triggering struct scrutiny, not whether they may do so.”

Translation: We decided a similar question in our Ginsburg decision, finding that State’s can pass regulations that burden those trying to make porn accessible to adults in order to ensure they do not make porn available to children, and finding that the appropriate standard of review for this analysis was just rational-basis review. Again, this is because we are similarly targeting a category of speech that is unprotected: porn for children, which is obscenity.

Justice Kagan, doing her best to dissent, says the Texas law counts as a content-based restriction, requiring Strict Scrutiny review, because content-based restrictions “imped adults from viewing a class of speech protected for them (even though not for children) and defined by its content . . .Texas’s law defines speech by content and tells people entitled to view that speech that they must incur a cost to do so. That is, under our First Amendment law, a direct (no incidental) regulation of speech based on its content—which demands struct scrutiny. . .

Translation: Ignore what the majority told you about how content-based restrictions on unprotected speech are an exception that do not require struct scrutiny review. Forget that right now. Just keep hearing ‘content-based restriction = not allowed.’

Since the dissent turns on the Texas law failing strict scrutiny review, and since the dissent concedes that the state does still have a compelling interest in keeping porn from minors, they must argue that the law fails strict scrutiny because it is not narrowly tailored to further the government interest in keeping porn from minors. In other words, they have to argue that this law unnecessarily and impermissibly impedes adult access to porn instead of just targeting minors . . . it is not clear how the Court believes a mere age verification requirement does that. Boldly, Kagan makes this point by saying: “The First Amendment prevents making speech hard, as well as banning it outright. So on all accounts the majority’s rational craters.”

Translation: La la la ignore decades of caselaw where we put restrictions on speech through time, place and manner restrictions or unprotected speech restrictions. . . la la la ‘content-based restriction = not allowed’ . . .

Her main argument here is to say that requirements to identify yourself at certain websites would dissuade certain adults from using those websites—even if we just ignored the applicable legal standard of rational basis review in order to engage in this hyperbolic hypothetical, the hypothetical is ridiculous on its face. While it is possibly a legitimate concern that adults could become dissuaded from accessing explicit websites that they have a First Fmendment right to access (maybe, no matter how secure a website claims to be, you forgo the search for ‘BDSM feeder furry porn’ before attaching your name to that search) it is a stretch to suggest that this is a slippery slope to one day forcing consumers of sexually explicit expression to openly identify themselves to the world, thus leading to an eventual stymy of sexually explicit expression altogether.

Personally, we would not mourn that outcome, but professionally and legally: of course this is an illegitimate concern anyways. If people so feared identifying themselves online when doing ‘embarrassing things’, no one would ever enter their credit card information to order weird sex toys and lingerie, ointments/medicine for more ‘personal’ medical conditions like STDs or erectile dysfunction, or even to DoorDash weed as a working professional that would not wish to known as a drug-user in his profession. The reality is, no one sees self-identification for private online activity as a slippery slope to complete loss of privacy for all such purchases and associated expression in the future.

What’s more, we already accept age verification in person for certain morally ambiguous behaviors: buying legal drugs, buying alcohol, drinking alcohol, going to a pub or club, going to a sex shop, going to a strip club, going to gamble. Is the shame of a self-ID really holding us back, or making us fear public humiliation for the public finding out? Or can we acknowledge that we all just shrug our shoulders and hope we don’t bump into anyone embarrassing if we choose to engage in these extracurriculars?

Key Takeaways:

This DID NOT require any state to implement age restrictions to porn access . This decision firstly did not affect porn in any state besides Texas. Secondly, this decision merely signaled to all states that, if they so choose, they can elect to pass age restrictions for porn access within their own borders—every state is empowered to proceed as they have been with regard to porn, no one is compelled to do anything.

This DID NOT ban any type of porn or prevent any adult from accessing the porn of their choosing in any state, including Texas . This opinion merely told Texas it was allowed proceed with its choice to require porn sites accessible by minors in Texas to implement age restrictions. This opinion in no way disallowed any type of porn from existing or being accessible by adults within Texas, and in no way empowered Texas to try to pass any law disallowing any type of porn from existing or being accessible by adults.

Liberal Judges lowkey hope you are stupid.

Breaking Down the June 2025 SCOTUS Opinions with your Lawyer BFF: Conclusion

Looking back on all three parts of this series, there is a clear moral of the story: Thank God Trump won the 2016 election. Regardless of how much you may dislike him or some of his first term policies, his victory in 2016 was of indescribable importance just because it ensured a conservative majority on the Supreme Court for these last few years. The three decisions subject to this article series—which take on relatively common-sense legal issues, but nonetheless fall strictly on party lines—reveal a very pervasive issue with liberal justices attempting to engage in progressive political activism from the bench, at whatever cost to two centuries of painstakingly constructed legal frameworks.

Indeed, across the last few SCOTUS terms, the Trump Administration’s appointees to SCOTUS have been pretty consistently standing on the the side of decentralization of government power—from getting rid of decades of Chevron Deference (a legal doctrine that essentially allowed agencies to self-regulate with their own interpretations of laws, rather than having to comply with Court interpretation of laws) to returning the question of abortion from the federal government to the individual voters of individual states. The three decisions subject to this article series are no different: (1) telling local judges across the nation to all focus decisions on their own districts and dockets, thus allowing a variety of liberal and conservative decisions to come down across the more liberal and more conservative districts judges are beholden to; (2) telling school districts that parents are at least going to be empowered with a right to opt their kid out of the LGBTQ+ content public schools may elect to put into their curriculum, accommodating everyone’s individual choice on the issue; and (3) telling Texas it is free to pass stricter porn laws than the State of California if it wants to, while still making sure every consenting adult has full freedom to be a degenerate along the way!

For those of you that fear fascism (e.g., a concentration of government power in a controlling group that exerts its political and ideological will on everyone else, forced suppression of dissenting viewpoints and political opposition, a rejection of individual rights, etc.), we again say: Thank God Trump won the 2016 election. Just imagine if the progressive activists on the bench had the majority . . .