Since relatively early this year, the main accusation leveled at the Trump Administration from its own MAGA coalition has been the lack of prosecutions of Deep State actors who, we were assured, would be forced to account for past malfeasance if Trump won last year’s election. The narrative vocalized by ‘disillusioned MAGA’ (or individuals representing themselves as such) is that Trump never had any plans to arrest the likes of Clinton, Obama, et al, and that Trump himself is far more similar to his predecessors than he led us to believe. These critics largely overlook the fact that Trump and his DOJ are confined by the various self-defense mechanisms of the Swamp itself.

In reality, at least some of the prosecutorial holdup has been due to the nature of the modern political mentality, wherein politicians from both parties resist reforming flawed systems which they benefit from, instead obstructing or slow-walking any such reform efforts until the next round of elections comes around and the power balance shifts once more. Such hesitance has been notably fatal to campaign finance reforms and Congressional term limit legislation, which languish in perpetual gridlock. This 21st Century brand of procedural obstructionism arises through several non-Constitutional levers—processes that have arisen through political gamesmanship and ‘tradition.’ These tactics are visible obstacles to many Trump agenda items, but today we’re focusing solely on the reasons for Trump/Bondi’s prosecutorial impotence.

The ‘Bullshit Tradition’

Late last month, the cases against Letitia James and James Comey were dismissed on procedural grounds, with the Court finding that Lindsey Halligan, the US Attorney who brought the charges, was “defective[ly] appointed”. For those who aren’t clear on the specifics, each US federal district is led by a single US Attorney, who is appointed by the President to be the chief prosecutor for that district, initially on an interim basis and then, following Senate confirmation, on a permanent basis. As was the issue in the James & Comey cases, if these US Attorneys are not validly appointed and confirmed, they have no authority to prosecute in the first place, and any cases or investigations that they have overseen will be dismissed.

Right now, the Senate is controlled by a slim Republican majority, so the confirmation of Trump’s appointments should be fairly straightforward. Or, that would be the case, if not for a little-known roadblock known as The Blue Slip Tradition (or as we will refer to it, the ‘BS Tradition’).

Under the BS Tradition, either Senator from any given State can single-handedly veto the President’s US Attorney and federal judicial nominees for that State. This is called ‘withholding a blue slip’. Recently, for example, New Jersey’s Democrat Senators Andy Kim and Corey Booker were able to ‘blue slip veto’ Trump’s nomination of Alina Habba for US Attorney of the Federal District of New Jersey.

Disturbingly, the BS Tradition isn’t a formal requirement under any piece of Congressional legislation, nor any Constitutional mandate. As the name suggests, it’s simply a tradition—a ‘Gentleman’s Agreement’ that only became a compulsory obligation in the late 1950’s, when Southern Democrats used it as an obstructive tool to preserve Jim Crow laws and racial segregation. So no, the BS Tradition doesn’t exactly have a proud or distinguished history…

Furthermore, the entire concept of the BS Tradition potentially runs afoul of Constitutional Separation of Powers principles. Under the Appointments Clause (Art. II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the Constitution), the President is given the power to appoint “Officers of the United States” (high-level executive and judicial roles, including US Attorneys and federal judges) with the “Advice and Consent” of the Senate, which in practice means a confirmation vote by a majority of the full Senate. This confirmation process is the only mechanism contained in the Appointments Clause by which the founders imposed Legislative oversight of Executive appointments. And majority Senate approval is already a high bar, particularly in instances where the President and the Senate Majority belong to different parties. The BS Tradition allows Congress additional, non-Constitutional intrusion into the President’s Appointment powers and substantially weakens Executive authority in a way that the drafters of the Constitution never intended.

Biting the Hand that Feeds You

If the BS Tradition is indeed the reason that we’ve yet to see any real indictments or convictions, then it’s also a primary reason that the federal political infrastructure remains so deeply and irrevocably entrenched. It is, in essence, a direct defiance of the voters’ mandate under the guise of intra-governmental oversight. And, as was the case with the Letitia James & James Comey cases, any attempt to sidestep these procedural requirements will jeopardize the validity and enforceability of any resultant investigation or conviction.

Again: the Senate Judiciary Committee, which enforces the BS Tradition, is currently chaired by Republican Chuck Grassley, and Senate Republicans could override the Tradition using any one of several simple methods. These ‘Republicans’, however, have refused to do so and are therefore as culpable for hindering Trump’s agenda as the Democrats who oppose each and every Executive action with unwavering stubbornness.

In response to various pressures to abolish the Blue Slip veto, Grassley and Senate Majority Leader John Thune have stated a desire to avoid partisanship and preserve Senatorial tradition. But, as stated, the BS Tradition is an informal, transiently applied rule with no Constitutional basis, which has existed for less than ¾ of a century. No—the real reason for their refusal is that, as career politicians, Thune and Grassley are reluctant to disrupt a system of which they have been, and will continue to be, empowered beneficiaries. They’re survivors, not doers.

Members of the Left and the Right have criticized Trump for “politicizing” the role of the US Attorney and the federal judiciary. But what they really mean is that they do not want an outsider appointee, period. Any Trump appointee would presumably be willing and able to prosecute the individuals responsible for the corrupt, political—even treasonous—investigations and prosecutions of Trump and his advisors over the past 6 years. The irony, if you haven’t spotted it, is that the Principled Senators unwilling to condone Trump’s ‘inexperienced’ and ‘politicized’ appointees have, without objection, confirmed the likes of Matthew Graves (the US Attorney who oversaw the prosecution of hundreds of January 6 defendants, including Trump allies like Steve Bannon) and Markenzy Lapointe (the U.S. Attorney who assisted Special Counsel Jack Smith in the classified documents case against Trump and the 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid). This is the type of ‘experience’ that is valued by members of Congress.

When you realize that “Experience” is often simply a code-word for “Swampiness”, it becomes clear that the real objection to Trumps nominees, including Alina Habba, is that they aren’t Swamp-rats. They’ve never attended the correct dinner-parties, and aren’t clued into the inner workings of D.C.’s political cesspool which, depending on whom you believe, exists somewhere between the demonic and the imbecilic.

So yes, the BS Tradition just another component of the Swamp’s seemingly indestructible life-preserver.

Feel free to comment, like, and subscribe - it would mean the Swamp to us!