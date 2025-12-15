The Whole Truth Substack

Rebecka Vigus
Dec 15

This is wrong on more levels than I can count. First, the Constitution never said our politicians would be career politicians. No where does it say that I am mandated to support the current crooks in either party until they are multi-millionaires curtesy of them raiding public funds and cheating on everything they vote on. Personally, I think every politician over the age of 70 should be mandated to retire. Secondly, they all need to pay into social security. They voted themselves a pension they don't deserve. Every time they want a 3% raise it should be put to a vote of the US Citizens. The Swamp owned by George Soros, needs to be completely replaced all across this country. You could start with the crooked governor of Michigan. Yes, the Clintons and Obama are a part of the swamp and belong in jail. NO Questions. It's fact. There are a lot more. Kamala Harris and her hubby. Nanci Pelosi her hubby, her nephew the governor of California. And there are still more. Let's cross the party line. Mitch McConnell and Liz Cheney. Both sides have members who are in the Swamp. If Trump can't get rid of it we will continue to be owned by a naturalized citizen determined to bring us down. He ---George Soros---belongs in prison for treason. Unfortunately, he lives in a country with no extradition agreement with the US. There is a place in HELL for all of them. Including those I didn't name.

Timothy G McKenna
Dec 15

They did it to Jimmy Carter, they tried to do it to Reagan and they did it supremely well to Trump 1.0. They were only undone by the clumsiness of Susan Rice, Valerie Jarrett, et al., who were too greedy and arrogant to see that their panties we’re hanging out for all to see.

They’re just going to wait out Trump until next November and then it’s back to the trough.

Same everywhere in the world - all they’re missing in DC are the kids in the back of Toyotas with machine guns marauding the streets.

Anybody else see that there was a successful student uprising in Bulgaria last week that installed a populist government? I did. I wonder if that’s going to spread across Europe and to our shores.

