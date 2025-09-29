“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

The above is a quote from the closing remarks of one Donald J. Trump, spoken at his White House Rally Speech on January 6, 2021. The same speech that, according to Democrats, incited a violent insurrection and warranted the federal prosecution of President Trump. The same speech that Democrats referenced, for the entirety of the Autopen Administration, in order to declare the following:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz: January 6th was “a direct assault on our democracy” by “citizens of our own country, incited by our president”

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez: Trump’s “incitement of a deadly insurrection against the U.S. Capitol is without precedent”.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: “Incited by the former disgraced, twice-impeached president of the United States of America, the assault that took place was an attack on the Capitol, the Congress, the Constitution and the country. We will never forget the events of that fateful day…”

OK. Leaving aside the fact that January 6th was a proven circus of entrapment and misdirection, let’s accept the Democrats’ argument that politicians are accountable for the probable effects of their words. With that standard in mind, and in the wake of the recent spate of attacks on ICE facilities and agents, let’s examine the following quotes by those same Democrat politicians:

Tim Walz: ICE is “Donald Trump’s modern-day Gestapo.” They’re “scooping people off the streets” and shipping them “to foreign torture dungeons.”

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez: ICE is a “rogue agency that should not exist.”

Hakeem Jeffries: “We’re going to fight [the Trump Administration’s immigration enforcement] in the streets.” ICE agents “will be unsuccessful” in protecting their identities “no matter what it takes.

While it is nothing more than nefarious, intentional buffoonery to claim that Donald Trump caused a riot on January 6th, it is not hyperbolic in the least to say that Democrats incited the recent shooting at the ICE facility in Dallas, TX. As we stated in our article Joe Biden Failed the Baby Hitler Hypo, the ‘heroic’ response to true authoritarianism is extreme public disobedience—protest, resistance, even violence. Thus, when the likes of Tim Walz compare our legitimate law enforcement officers to the Nazi regime’s secret police, some number of impressionable societal outcasts are inevitably inspired to take a jab at the ‘all-seeing eye.’ And some, like the 29-year-old in Dallas, actually follow through with it.

Thankfully, no officers were killed this time around. But imagine for a moment that this shooter had been successful in killing an ICE officer. Imagine he then had the chance to approach that slain officer and examine what he’d just accomplished. Rather than a monocled Gestapo agent with a severe scar across his eye and a devilish accent, he would find that he had just murdered a 30-year-old God-fearing American from Texarkana, with a newborn child at home. Or a 35-year-old mother of two from Oklahoma City. Would he then be repentant? Thanks to the dehumanizing language of Tim Walz, we think not. He would stare down at the innocent body before him certain that he was staring into the face of evil.

Your Words = Incitement. My Words = Free Speech.

Walz’s inflammatory words come infinitely closer to the legal definition of “incitement” than Trump’s January 6thrhetoric ever did. And yet, imagine the fear-mongering, protests, and violence that would follow if a right-winger evencontemplated prosecuting Walz. This type of invidious hypocrisy is not an anomaly within the Democrat Party; it is their defining characteristic.

As is now common knowledge, there exists a not-unsubstantial contingent of society that thought it justified to publicly cheer Charlie’s death, because he was in their words, a “homophobic racist.” Now, (setting aside the fact that Charlie Kirk was anything but either of those things), let’s apply their logic to the situation in Palestine. Republicans and Democrats generally agree that the conflict in Gaza has resulted in tragic and horrific loss of life. The Democrats have even made it one of their core issues. But why? By the Left’s warped Charlie Kirk-era logic, the people of Palestine—not the most gay-friendly or diversity-loving people, to say the least—do not deserve our sympathy, let alone billions of our tax dollars.

My Speech is Punished: “Censorship!” Your Speech is Punished: “Justice!!”

When ABC punished their own employee, Jimmy Kimmel, with a two-day paid vacation for lying about the political motives of Charlie Kirk’s murder—and, against all available evidence and decency, blaming the very people mourning his loss—the Left swiftly condemned the move as an authoritarian government’s politically-motivated attack on free speech. It even inspired yet another other armed radical Leftist to open fire at the studio of Kimmel’s employers.

Ignoring the fact that ABC is a private employer that can hire and fire whomever they want whenever they want, and that all available evidence definitively reveals Kimmel’s statement to be an intentional, divisive lie—the Left’s response to Kimmel’s suspension was befuddling. It is important to remember that the Left is not only the party that created cancel culture—with notable victims like J.K. ‘men are not women’ Rowling, Elon ‘Trump supporter’ Musk, and Chris ‘church-going’ Pratt—it is also the party that both tacitly and actively supported Biden’s mass censorship campaign. When Facebook, Google, and YouTube all admitted to censoring conservative videos and content at the Biden Administration’s behest—including all pre-election information about Hunter Biden’s laptop—the likes of Jimmy Kimmel and the radical left were silent. When pro-lifers were harassed by Biden’s FBI for demonstrations outside abortion clinics—Democrats were silent. When kids were kicked off of BLM and rainbow flag-studded college campuses for carrying ‘deport all illegals’ signs and MAGA hats—Democrats were silent. When people expressed skepticism at lockdowns or vaccine mandates, and were socially outcast, censored off of social media, and stripped of medical licensure—they were not only silent, but some studies suggest nearly half were supportive of fines or prison sentences for vaccine critics.

Most notably, when Roseanne Barr tweeted that a black Obama appointee looked like “the Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby,” mistakenly believing she was tweeting about a white woman from Iran—and then deleted it and apologized immediately for the unintentionally racist comparison—there was no “free speech” outcry when ABC swiftly cancelled her show, despite its good ratings. Jimmy Kimmel himself repeatedly called her a racist and supported her firing, joking that her tweet did not sit well with “anyone with a brain” and suggesting that ABC create an alternative version of Barr’s sitcom without her. This is despite Kimmel himself appearing in blackface on the network many times. Of course, no one points out this double standard—or comments on the obvious truth that Kimmel does not have to play by the same rules from his side of the aisle.

A Crisis of Confusion

When Charlie Kirk was shot in the throat for sitting under a “prove me wrong” banner and handing his challengers a microphone, it was not the Left’s share of ‘fringe lunatics’ but hundreds of thousands of everyday leftists—teachers, nurses, journalists, NASDAQ employees—that openly celebrated his murder. They saw no contradiction between their reaction and their self-congratulatory moral correctness. They continue to live and work beside us—pumping your gas, treating your illness, and even teaching your children. That should terrify you.

This article was not meant to attack the Left’s individual policies (though it may have done so coincidentally), nor even the principles that undergird them. But it is meant to attack the otherwise healthy adults that can publicly parade their morally contradictory stances, while still retaining the belief that they are not only logically coherent, but the unequivocal ‘good guys.” This article isn’t about hypocrisy but mental illness. The Left is mentally ill. These logical inconsistencies aren’t difficult to pinpoint, and yet an entire subset of our population remains so deeply wracked with hatred and ‘empathy’ that they are unable to do so.

They’re more confused than any of us imagined.