The Whole Truth Substack

The Whole Truth Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ILoveLiberty's avatar
ILoveLiberty
4h

The tariffs are protecting us from our deserved bankruptcy. $36.2 Trillion dollars. Those tariffs disrupt everything. Don't forget, Trump threatened the whole world that if they were doing or dealing nefariously in evil, he would strip them of everything. He knows child trafficking is the currency of choice for ALL of the world DS and ALL the world leaders on the main stage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Whole Truth and others
Albert Cory's avatar
Albert Cory
1h

"relative inexperience of appointees like Pam Bondi "

are you serious? she was AG of one of the largest states in the US.

There are plenty of good examples you could have chosen, but that wasn't one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by The Whole Truth and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Whole Truth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture