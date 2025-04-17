The Whole Truth Substack

Neil Kellen
Apr 17

If she was a resident of VA, and therefore not eligible to be Atty Gen'l in NY, does that mean any cased tried under her tenure are now invalid?

Fred Singer
Apr 17

Thanks for laying all that out. Poor Leticia. I'm sure she agrees that no one is above the law. She was elected on the promise to get Trump. I recall her sitting in the courtroom waiting for the judge to impose sentence. She was blatantly gloating. Would love to see them reverse roles when she is convicted and he is sitting in the courtroom gloating. What goes around come around.

