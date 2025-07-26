The Whole Truth Substack

The Whole Truth Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich Helppie The Common Bridge's avatar
Rich Helppie The Common Bridge
2d

The timeline and facts shall prevail.

Further proof? NYT today brings out public masturbator Jeffrey Toobin to write the counter narrative

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by The Whole Truth and others
Mike Ellis's avatar
Mike Ellis
2d

This article is both very helpful 👏 and very depressing 😕 Bummer

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Whole Truth and others
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Whole Truth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture