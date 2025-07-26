As we are all by now aware, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently took the bold step of declassifying several key intel reports and emails, indicating Barack Obama and his team manufactured intelligence to falsely allege Russian interference in the 2016 election and ultimately undermine the first term of Donald Trump.

It made great headlines. But is that all they were? Or can we expect the spectacle of a handcuffed Obama being escorted into the backseat of an all-black Chevy Suburban sometime in the near future? As few have been able to yet provide a coherent, decisive answer to this, we’ve pieced together a timeline of all the major events in the Russia-Hoax saga. Based solely on verified, non-speculative information from Gabbard’s releases, Obama Administration statements, and other key intelligence reports, we’ve provided ALL the info needed to understand the true significance of ‘Tulsi’s Treasure Trove,’ and what it might mean for Obama’s legacy as well as his freedom…

July 22, 2016 – WikiLeaks releases internal emails from the Democratic National Committee (‘DNC’), revealing favoritism toward Hillary Clinton and bias against Bernie Sanders, cozy relationships between DNC staff and certain MSM journalists, and large donors’ access to high-level DNC officials. While bad for optics, it’s a relatively low-level ‘scandal’.

July 26, 2016 – Hillary Clinton approves a campaign plan to "vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services," in response to the DNC hack and as a distraction from her email server issues.

July 26, 2016 – CIA Director John Brennan briefs Obama and senior security officials (including FBI Director James Comey, National Security Advisor Susan Rice, and WH Chief of Staff Denis McDonough) on Clinton's plan to link Trump to Russia.

Key Takeaway: This briefing is distinct evidence that Obama and his staff knew of Clinton’s Russia-Hoax scheme and that, going forward, any allegations of Trump-Russia collusion should be taken with a massive grain of salt…

August 31 – September 12, 2016 - An internal conversation among the U.S. Intelligence Community (‘IC’) discussing an upcoming President’s Daily Brief (a top-secret document given to the President and a small number of top-level officials each morning):

· The Department of Homeland Security (‘DHS’) informs Director of National Intelligence James Clapper there was “no indication of a Russian threat to directly manipulate the actual vote count” of the 2016 Election

· The IC ultimately agrees, based on gathered evidence, that no foreign adversaries had either the ability or the intent to influence the election through “cyber means”

· The FBI and National Security Agency (‘NSA’) ultimately conclude the DNC data leaks “appear consistent with … Russian influence” but that they lack “sufficient technical details” to link the information to “Russian state-sponsored actors”

Key Takeaway: There are two things going on here. Firstly, the Obama IC privately admits the evidence does not in any way indicate Russia could or would be able to influence the election by hacking election infrastructure. Secondly, they conclude that, while it’s possible the Russians leaked the DNC documents to the public, there is no hard evidence supporting this finding.

September 2016 – Russian intelligence obtains communications revealing Hillary Clinton was on a "daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers" amid "intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness." The report shows Russia had precise details on Clinton's physical health issues, including "Type 2 diabetes, Ischemic heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease," which Obama Administration and DNC leaders reportedly viewed as "extraordinarily alarming" and kept in "strictest secrecy" due to potential negative impacts on her election prospects.

Key Takeaway: These are new revelations. Meaning Russia had the information and chose NOT to publicize it prior to the 2016 election—undermining the narrative that they were behind the earlier DNC hacking and disclosures.

October 7, 2016 – The DNI and DHS issue a Press Release contradicting the FBI/NSA findings—stating they are “confident” that Russia hacked the DNC and disclosed the documents therein.

Key Takeaway: As a result of the Press Release, all the public knows is that Russia “certainly” hacked the DNC and is probably planning to use similar cyber-attacks to influence the election itself. Against the weight of the evidence.

November 8, 2016 – Donald Trump defeats Hillary Clinton.

December 7, 2016 – The IC discusses a new PDB which will decisively conclude that “foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks… to alter the U.S. Presidential election outcome.”

December 8, 2016 (A.M.) – The IC states that it intends to issue the PDB to Obama the following day (Dec. 9) due to “high administration interest” in the subject matter.

December 8, 2016 (P.M.) – Later that day, James Comey suddenly pulls FBI support for the PDB based on “new evidence,” effectively killing the PDB, which is never issued.

Key Takeaway: This PDB would have essentially put the matter to rest, and would have removed any justification for further investigations into Russian election interference. Instead:

December 9, 2016 – Obama calls a meeting initiating an investigation and IC Assessment of Russian “election meddling”.

· Later that day, IC officials leak information to the Washington Post, stating conclusively that Russia used “cyber means” to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

· That same evening, another leak to the WaPo alleges the CIA “concluded in a secret assessment that Russia intervened” in the election to help Trump win.

Key Takeaway: Despite the IC’s formal findings to the contrary, the public now has more (false) evidence indicating Russia raided the DNC and hacked the election.

December 29, 2016 – Obama imposes sanctions on Russia, expelling 35 diplomats and closing Russian compounds, citing “Russian malicious cyber activity” aimed at the 2016 election.

January 6, 2017 – Obama publicly shares the results of the new IC Assessment which he had ordered, stating that “further information” had come to light following the 2016 election indicating Russian interference. This “further information” is later revealed to be the Steele Dossier—a collection of unverified intelligence reports alleging ties between Trump and Russia, funded by none other than the Clinton campaign.

May, 2023 – Special Counsel John Durham, appointed to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, concludes in his report that by late 2016, the FBI knew the Steele Dossier contained “unverified and uncorroborated” information. Durham also concludes the FBI had deduced by October 2016 the dossier had been concocted by the Clinton campaign.

Key Takeaway: To keep the Russia collusion hoax going, not only did Obama’s IC willfully ignore evidence that indicated Russia’s non-involvement, their disclosures and investigations indicated the opposite to the public, premised only on an unverifiable dossier linked to the Clinton campaign.

What the Facts Show…and What they Don’t

Under the U.S. Constitution (Article III, Section 3) Treason requires “levying war against [the U.S.], or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort” (18 U.S.C. § 2381).

The evidence shows the Obama Administration misled the public—not through explicit conclusions but through unwarranted investigations and IC assessments, as well as willful ignorance of the facts before them. The evidence indicates (but doesn’t explicitly show) Obama and his IC intended to undermine the legitimacy and effectiveness of Trump’s first term. However, the media did much of this work for them, but they’ve already had their comeuppance—completely losing the trust of the American people.

The evidence does not show Obama, nor his intelligence agencies, committed actual Treason—either by “levying war” against the United States or by aiding its enemies. All we have currently is evidence revealing the Obama IC suddenly and ‘inexplicably’ decided to become terrible at their jobs—severely departing from the norms and standards of their respective institutions. We lack any evidence showing Obama ordered the falsification of intelligence reports, or that his explicit intention was to undermine the legitimacy of a valid election (even if his actions undeniably had that effect). Unethical? Sure. Dishonest? Most definitely. Treasonous? Not quite.

What’s Needed and What’s Next

To prove a Treasonous Conspiracy, Gabbard would need direct, corroborated evidence (Obama’s explicit orders, conspiratorial agreements, overt acts, etc.). Gabbard claims whistleblowers are coming forward post-declassification, and this type of evidence could theoretically be obtained via further declassifications, whistleblower testimony, DOJ subpoenas, intercepts, or confessions, but each method faces significant practical and legal barriers. Above all else, it would require a participant in the scheme to ‘rat’ on the scheme itself—and, as we’ve learned in recent months, Comey and Co. haven’t come anywhere near reconciling with the Trump Admin…

In all likelihood, this is the “top of the roller-coaster” moment. The mere prospect of any kind of conviction of Obama or his cronies is probably as good as we’re ever going to get. Gabbard’s releases simply serve to undermine the idea that Obama’s Administration (and those that came before it) were in any way honest or well-meaning.

As juicy as it initially seemed, a sizeable dent to Obama’s legacy is all we can realistically expect will come from this. But it is a well-earned dent nonetheless.