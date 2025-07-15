The Whole Truth Substack

The Whole Truth Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred Singer's avatar
Fred Singer
3d

In my own limited understanding of the fourteenth Amendment, it was, in part to insure that the children of freed slaves would automatically be US citizens. Originalists often refer to "original intent" to mean, "what motivated the Founding Fathers to do this or that?" At the risk of oversimplifying, could we not say, "What was the intent of the Fourteenth Amendment." Answer - to make slaves citizens. The intent was not to allow wealthy Russian or Chinese women, or lesser endowed women from Central America, to take a Miami Beach vacation, go to the beach, have a baby, and become an American citizen. I recall a Russian woman on a "birthright Vacation," saying something to the effect that $30,000 isn't much to pay for freedom."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tim Hartin's avatar
Tim Hartin
4d

Didn’t a District Judge just issue another universal injunction against Trump’s birthright citizenship order. Based on a class action made up of *checks notes* people who have not been born yet?

I could be mistaken, as I am going off memory of something reported recently.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Whole Truth and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Whole Truth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture