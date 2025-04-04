In the M&A context, the ‘Poison Pill’ is a strategy a company’s Board of Directors can use to deter hostile takeovers. To enact the Poison Pill, the Board issues new shares of the company to existing shareholders at a discount price, diluting the company’s share value and making the acquisition a less enticing—and more unpredictable—investment. It’s called a Poison Pill because it’s essentially a temporary ‘self-destruct button’—the company’s share price often plummets following the Poison Pill (at least initially) and the Board risks their reputational and financial well-being if things go awry. But often, it works. The buyers get spooked, and the Board retains control of the company—which is all they really care about.

The current brand of Democrat Party leader has become the master of the political ‘Poison Pill’ over the last few decades—on both an individual and a societal level. It’s actually quite disgusting. Alarmingly, this political strategy is showing no signs of slowing, even as poison seeps from the political arena into the veins of society itself.

Joe Biden versus Joe Biden’s Legacy

Of Biden’s many foibles and nonsensical ramblings, perhaps the most delusional was his insistence that in 2024, at 81 years old, he still had the mental and physical fitness to serve as President for an additional 4 years. Even amidst intense pressure from fellow Democrats following his shambolic debate performance, Biden insisted he was staying in the race—boasting that he would defeat Trump even more easily than he did in 2020.

This bravado came to an abrupt halt on July 21, when Biden (or somebody) posted a letter to Twitter, declaring he was stepping out of the race. The Democrats’ prayers had seemingly been answered—many anticipated some sort of impromptu primary election would be held, and that Biden would be replaced with a candidate who had an actual chance of victory.

But then, Biden took the Poison Pill.

Shortly after resigning from the race, Biden took to Twitter once more, to declare his “full support and endorsement” for Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee. He then mobilized what remained of his political influence to rally key donors and supporters behind Harris and by the next day, it was a done deal. Kamala 2024.

What makes Kamala Harris a Poison Pill is that there was no way she was ever going to win—and Biden knew it. Harris was the lowest-rated VP ever, and her performance in the 2020 primaries cemented her status as one of the least talented and least likeable politicians of all time. Biden’s implantation of Harris was nothing more than a passive-aggressive jab at the party leaders who’d ousted him—forcing them to deal with a candidate they couldn’t sideline due to her ‘historic status’ as the first Black and first female VP.

As a further middle finger, Biden proceeded to do everything in his wizened power to hinder Harris’ campaign. When he wasn’t pictured cat-napping on a cloudy Delaware beach, he was either slurping ice cream with a goofy look on his face or making basic political faux-pas, such as labeling Trump supporters “garbage”. In the name of spite, Biden obliterated any remaining possibility of leaving behind a positive legacy, as well as any remaining faith the public had in the Democrat leadership. Kamala Harris. The Perfect Poison Pill.

Societal Poison Pills

Biden’s Poison Pill was engineered to serve a personal vendetta—and in theory he had every right to take it. But the tactic becomes much more sinister when applied on a national political scale. In this context, society as a whole is the ‘company’, and the ‘Poison Pill’ is any action that harms society but benefits the interests of the individual(s) responsible.

A prime example: the BLM Riots. Regardless of your opinion on Derek Chauvin’s conviction, does it not seem odd in retrospect that, suddenly and inexplicably, society’s rage was channeled toward a single cause (‘systemic racial injustice’)? Supposedly this injustice had existed since the country’s founding. So why choose the middle of a pandemic to ‘right the wrong’? And, as devilishly as Chauvin was portrayed, there was never any evidence he was motivated by racial animus. So what was that whole rioting/burning/looting thing about?

Given how quickly the ‘outrage’ faded from public memory, we can now be relatively certain the whole saga was a prefabricated Psy-op—designed by the Democrat Party and facilitated by the corrupt media (oh wait, same thing). And the motive is easy to spot. After all, that was the year of Biden vs. Trump 1.0—a race between the man who served as VP to the nation’s first black President vs. the man whom the media had baselessly painted as a white nationalist. What better time to fan the flames of racial division?

All they needed was a ‘spark’ to ignite those flames, and the George Floyd incident was the best they could come up with—so they ran with it. But what about Derek Chauvin? And, more importantly, what about the ensuing racial division and psychological damage enacted on the public at large? Collateral damage. And that’s what makes the Poison Pill such a bitter one.

Tesla-Burning: BLM 2025

In a well-adjusted society, even one Poison Pill is too many—and lately, the Dems have been poppin’ em like candy. Lawfare crusades, open borders, Judge Bozo’s judicial overreach—each of these tactics depletes society’s life-force a little more, confusing its moral compass and encouraging a culture of adversarialism and underhandedness.

The result? Hoards of morons roaming the streets, setting fire to Teslas and lamenting nonexistent Naziism. In hindsight, this will look as ridiculous and misguided as the BLM riots. But even more disturbing than the spate of Tesla-burnings is the fact that practically no Democrats have spoken out against it, much less prosecuted those responsible. They would rather reap the benefits of this, their latest Poison Pill. To hell with the consequences.

The terrifying reality? You can only do this so many times. Eventually, you’ll just be funneling capsules down the gob of a putrid, rotting corpse. We may already be past that point.