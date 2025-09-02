Republican Congressmen have been under heavy fire since… well, since always. They usually deserve it, too. Over the past 20 years, ‘moderate’ Republicans have been responsible for lazy immigration reform, wasteful pork-barrel spending bills, and generally failing to prevent the Democrats’ rapid shifting of the Overton Window. Many have called for the large-scale replacement of Republican Congressional incumbents. In fact, we’re in the process of publishing Part 4 of a 5-part series devoted to doing exactly that…

But none of us ever put our money where our mouths are. We, the people, love to disparage and criticize our elected officials, but none of us will actually throw our hats into the ring, expose our lives to public scrutiny, and dare to tell the country that we could do better.

In challenging Susan Collins,

has done just that.

Meet Carmen Calabrese – GOP Challenger to Senator Susan Collins (Maine)

Carmen Calabrese was first described to us as the only Republican “with the guts” to challenge Susan Collins, incumbent GOP Senator from Maine. And they weren’t wrong. It certainly takes guts for a man to leave a 30+ year career in the private sector, and to pit himself against one of the biggest names in conservative politics. When I asked Carmen what prompted him to run for Senate in Maine, he responded that he feels Maine’s elected representatives are “disconnected from the public,” and that Susan Collins’ 30-year Senate career is a detriment rather than an experiential asset. She has drifted from her constituents’ beliefs.

And perhaps he’s right. Perhaps, when envisioning our legislature, the Founding Fathers did not picture the career-politician embodied by Susan Collins but instead, as Carmen Calabrese says, a legislature of “boots on the ground”—people who, like Carmen, have lived and worked among their constituents in the recent past and can understand how voters think and what they want.

This past week, we had the pleasure of speaking with Carmen about foreign and domestic politics, as well as his personal background and general political philosophy. We've summarized Carmen's stances on key issues below

Opposition to Susan Collins and GOP Establishment

Carmen Calabrese sharply criticizes incumbent Senator Susan Collins for not being a true Republican, claiming she votes with Democrats about 60% of the time and is "guilty by association" with far-left policies. He highlights her recent votes against Trump's "big beautiful bill," an ICE-related amendment on deporting illegals, and a judicial nominee as evidence of her disloyalty. At 71 years old, Calabrese argues it's time for Collins to retire, paving the way for a "strong Republican" like himself to better support Trump's agenda.

Alignment with Donald Trump and ‘Restore American Values’

As a second-generation American and former small business owner, Calabrese emphasizes shared values with President Trump, including his MAGA principles and restoring freedoms. He contrasts his potential collaborative relationship with Trump—rooted in mutual business backgrounds and anti-socialism stances—against Collins' rocky history, including her vote to impeach Trump. Calabrese invokes Reagan’s warning that the U.S. is one generation from losing its global leadership to socialism, positioning himself as a fighter to "keep the crazy left at bay."

Fiscal Policy and Tax Relief

Calabrese differentiates his approach from Collins' support for bipartisan spending by advocating for federal reforms like stabilizing tax rates under Trump's "big beautiful bill" and exploring no-income-tax for those earning under $200,000, funded by tariffs. He blames state Democrats for Maine's skyrocketing property taxes due to wasteful COVID-era programs, urging Republicans to strengthen locally to curb spending. Praising the Trump administration's recent budget surplus, he sees federalism as key, where states balance budgets while federal policies enable planning and relief for middle-income families.

Term Limits and Congressional Reform

Calabrese strongly supports mandatory 12-year term limits for Congress—six terms for House members or two for senators—to prevent complacency and "bubble" thinking among long-term politicians like Collins, who seeks her sixth term. He plans to serve only two terms himself, mentoring a like-minded successor to continue his values, echoing the Founding Fathers' vision of citizen-legislators returning to private life. This, he argues, would foster fresh ideas and small changes that snowball into broader improvements for everyday Americans.

Border Security and Illegal Immigration

Highlighting Maine's porous northern border—described as simple ‘railroad-like crossings’—Calabrese calls for funding from Trump's spending bill to bolster security and prevent influxes of illegal immigrants exploiting loopholes. He advocates electing "strong" local officials like sheriffs and mayors to combat Chinese-organized illegal marijuana operations, while collaborating with the DOJ and ICE to shut them down, even suggesting drastic measures like cutting power to suspect sites. Criticizing Collins' immigration oversight as insufficient, he ties this to broader public safety threats, including shifting fentanyl trafficking from the now-secured southern border.

Energy Policy and Renewables

Calabrese dismisses wind and solar as unreliable "green sham" initiatives that drive up Maine's electricity bills, especially with AI's projected 95% power consumption by 2030, and mocks snow-covered panels in winter. He champions alternatives like nuclear power—praising Trump's deregulation for small plants serving tech farms—hydro power in limited areas, and expanding natural gas pipelines to the Northeast for clean, abundant energy. Challenging Collins' green energy support, he views the Green New Deal as wealth redistribution and pushes for regional cooperation to lower costs for families and businesses.

Foreign Policy on Ukraine and Israel

Regarding Ukraine, Calabrese supports shifting to a "win-win" model where NATO buys U.S. weapons, reducing direct American involvement and avoiding boots on the ground, while hoping Trump's upcoming talks with Putin end the conflict amid massive casualties. On Israel-Iran, he's firmly pro-Israel, applauding the bombings of Iranian facilities to prevent nuclear threats from "mullahs" who view the West as the "great Satan," and keeps ground troops as a last-resort option if Israel faces invasion. However, differing from Collins' foreign war funding, he emphasizes strategic support for allies without endless U.S. entanglement.

