An apple is red, edible, and glistens when wet, and so is a lobster. Somehow we know a lobster is not an apple. This is because there are “similarities” and there are “meaningful similarities”. Despite some superficial similarities between apples and lobsters, we can draw meaningful distinctions: one grows on trees while another is born in the sea; one is a non-sentient object while the other lives a little life crawling about the ocean floor; one has the cellular makeup of a plant and the other of an animal. Overall, Apples and Lobsters are decidedly not similar.

Relatedly, sometimes apples are red, sweet, and small with a softer texture (like a Macintosh) while others are green, sour, and crisp (like a Granny Smith). Somehow, even children can grasp that these superficial differences merely represent variations within the category of Apple, and are not meaningful enough to confuse what an apple is: a rounded fruit with thin skin and whitish, juicy flesh around a seeded core that grows from its stem on trees in northern climates. Any variations are distinctions without a difference.

This may seem depressingly juvenile, but a return to the basics is apparently warranted in the modern political climate. The MSM, conspiracy theorists, and the “educated” class can apparently no longer weigh the meaningfulness of similarities—or grasp that it’s relativity easy to draw at least a few similarities between any two things in existence, regardless of how diametrically opposed they are, and it is not a feat of intellectualism to draw a connection without evaluating its meaningfulness.

We see this in the comparisons of ICE to the gestapo: A kindergartener can recognize they are both police forces dispatched by the state to execute central policymaking. But an adult can recognize the meaningful difference between a police force dispatched by a genocidal maniac to hunt down and murder his own citizens for no other reason than their racial identity, and a police force dispatched to locate those that chose to criminally violate U.S. immigration laws so that those people can be deported to their home countries.

We also see this in comparisons of Musk to the Nazis: A kindergartener can recognize Musk’s stiff, awkward wave vaguely resembled a Nazi salute. But an adult can recognize the difference between the Nazi salute, a stiff, awkward show of fealty to a fascist regime that engaged in the systematic extermination of certain racial, ethnic and disabled groups, and the stiff, awkward wave of a notoriously stiff, awkward public figure who himself would likely have been targeted by the Nazis by very nature of the autism he regularly displays.

And we, of course, see this in the comparison drawn between Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans campaign and Nazi eugenics propaganda . . .

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Great Jeans’ Campaign

Sydney Sweeney, a modern-day blonde bombshell sex icon, did a jeans collaboration with a clothing brand called American Eagle. The idea behind the campaign was a play on the double meaning of the homophones “jeans” and “genes”—a humorous double-entendre brought about by noting that famously attractive Sydney Sweeney has both “good genes” and “good jeans”.

In one of the most denounced videos, Sydney is seen buttoning up her jeans as she says in a ridiculous sultry drawl: “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color... my genes are blue.” In another ad, the camera pans down Sweeney's chest as she models a plunging denim jumpsuit and says “My body's composition is determined by my genes...Hey, eyes up here.” Print media ads show Sydney bent over in a provocative position, with text like “Sydney Sweeney has Great Jeans”.

Get it? Jeans.

The “Scandal”: Crying Nazi

Somehow, many on the Left have concluded this ad was tantamount to a Nazi eugenics commercial.

Correctly, these critics point out how the genetic preference was historically used to celebrate whiteness, thinness, and attractiveness and how the specific reference to her blue genes/jeans aligns with the Aryan preference for blue eyes. Of course, the critics miss the fact these are not very meaningful similarities given the subject, context, and relevant omissions from the ad. In the same way you can find meaningless similarities between apples and lobsters, you can find meaningless similarities between an advertisement that recognizes the physical desirability of a beautiful woman that happens to be white, and racist propaganda that expresses preference for white features as superior.

While Nazi eugenicists would agree that an attractive woman with blue eyes and blonde hair has good genes BECAUSE she is white, it does not mean that the public majority cannot believe she has good genes because she is attractive, without even referencing her whiteness. Obviously.

Of course, Sydney’s pretty “blue” genes/jeans is a way to further the pun while defining what genes are—it no more implies that brown eyes make your genes “bad” than complementing a black woman on her complexion implies that all white people are ugly. Having a beautiful feature is irrelevant to the genetic superiority of a group—it’s embarrassing that the Left is causing us to have to explain this in so many different ways.

Context is also important. Consider another popular celebrity famous for her looks, Nara Smith—a black supermodel who was discovered through IMG’s modeling campaign titled… you guessed it: “We Love Your Genes”. Remember that scandal? Of course not—there wasn’t one. Because no one would infer racial animus or preference from celebrating the ‘genes’ of a beautiful woman unless they wanted to.

Further, American Eagle has a history of being extremely ”inclusive” from a ‘body positivity’, disability, and race standpoint. Looking at some of their other ads, it’s pretty hard to argue the brand is looking to imply a Nazi Eugenics message . . .

The Existence of Meaningless Similarities Do Not Indicate Two Things Are Similar

Consider the previous Lobster-Apples comparison through the lens of a Venn Diagram.

If you recognize superficial similarities exist between apples and lobsters, you are merely identifying that, in a Venn Diagram comparing lobsters and apples, an overlapping region indeed exists. Those that rightly say “Apples are not Lobsters!” do not deny that region exists, they merely acknowledge that the existence of that region does not create a meaningful likeness between the two categories. After all, lobsters are sentient aquatic animals with claws and tails, while apples are inanimate byproducts of trees (actually, they’re technically in the rose family, believe it or not). There is no genuine issue of fact concerning whether apples are lobsters.

Consider this in light of the good genes/jeans debacle.

In the Venn Diagram comparing the ‘Good Genes’ campaign and the Nazi Eugenics campaign, a (small, tenuous) overlapping region indeed exists. Notably absent from the “Good Genes” campaign circle: expressions of preference for certain racial or ethnic features or assertions that certain human beings are superior over others. You know, the whole point of eugenics . . .

The Bottom Line™ is that the following can all be true in a completely race neutral way: an attractive woman has good genes because she is attractive. As a marketing ploy, she would like you to consider both her great jeans and the genes that made her attractive. Unrelatedly, she happens to be white.

At Least Criticize The Right Things For the Right Reasons . . .

The silver lining in this scandal is that consumers continue to vote with their dollar—and America is loudly voting “no” to the American Eagle hate. Despite the loud backlash, the double-entendre has seemingly resonated with the public, with American Eagle’s stock up more than 11% since last Wednesday, including a notable spike on the day the commercials were released.

The ironic part is that, if you’re desperate to criticize the American Eagle campaign, there is plenty of material for you to fairly do so. And it wouldn’t take a lot of imagination—people have been criticizing the Burger King bikini ads for their objectification of women for decades. Here, we have a highly sexualized woman pornographically selling jeans to impressionable pre-teen and teen aged girls (American Eagle’s core demographic)—we certainly would have tipped our hats to critics that brought that up instead. But alas, we get another Leftist crying “Nazi!”

Also . . . we’ll just leave this here. We’ll let you decide the amount of overlap . . .