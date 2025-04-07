recently published

lamenting the scarcity of new, quality Romantic Comedies in recent years. According to Shrier, the lack of new Rom-Coms has directly harmed society (women in particular) and contributed to the well-publicized malaise of Gen Z. Shrier asserts that the value of ‘Rom-Coms’ stems not only from the feelings of safety and optimism they instill, but from the practical lessons they yield—lessons about mutual surrender in love, and faith in the unpredictable, serendipitous perfection of the natural world.

But why has the Rom-Com gone extinct?

The assumption for many years has been that Hollywood filmmakers are both driven and constrained by profitability. Money. In that case, the obvious answer is that the Rom-Com is no longer a profitable enterprise—that its popularity has declined to the extent that film studios are no longer willing to devote any real time or capital to producing them. But is that really the case? The stats say otherwise.

A 2023 report from Nielsen’s Gracenote, which tracks streaming trends, notes that “classic” romantic comedies maintain a steady presence in streaming libraries. Films like Pretty Woman (1990), Notting Hill (1999), and You’ve Got Mail (1998) frequently appear on “most-watched” lists on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, as reported by outlets like Variety and IndieWire. This would suggest the genre is still very much in-demand, but that we lack modern equivalents to the aforementioned “classics”.

And the few Rom-Coms that have been released in recent years—like Crazy Rich Asians and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (both 2018)—have been unqualified box office successes. You may be asking: if we don’t make Rom Coms anymore, how did those manage to slip through the net? Well, the couple in To All the Boys is biracial (Asian and white), while the lovestruck duo in Crazy Rich Asians is (you guessed it) Asian.

This gives us a clue as to the real reason behind the dearth of even average romantic comedies in recent years: Hollywood is no longer all about money. It’s about indoctrination.

Cinematic Conditioning

As revealed in

’s article “

”, films don’t even need to make money at the box office anymore. Due to a combination of accounting manipulation, financial maneuvering, and longstanding deals with advertisers, theaters, and subscription services, even the most uninspiring large-budget film will inevitably become profitable in the long run. Thus, major film studios can now afford to be as wacky as they want. The result, as we saw with

, is that studios are all too happy frittering funds on projects that were always destined for initial financial failure—as long as the film conditions the public in the ‘correct’ manner.

Snow White

So then, as you might’ve guessed, the real reason the Rom-Com is dead is that every aspect of the genre is anathema to the leftist fanaticism to which Hollywood subscribes:

The lead characters in any Rom-Com inherently lack something in their lives prior to ending up together. This contradicts the 21 st Century “Girlboss or Die” mentality mentioned in Shrier’s article.

To appeal to any kind of broad audience, the couple must be heterosexual. As was the case with Crazy Rich Asians and To All the Boys, featuring a heterosexual couple is a no-go in Hollywood’s eyes. It’s only acceptable if accompanied by some level of racial diversity.

The logical result of a Rom-Com (even if off-screen) is that the couple is probably going to conceive and raise children together. Again, this is antithetical to the 21st Century leftist desire to eradicate the nuclear family as the ‘desirable’ mode of existence.

For an example of how rapidly things have changed, compare 2009’s The Proposal with 2022’s Marry Me. In The Proposal, Sandra Bullock starts out as a domineering, career-obsessed ‘girlboss’ who, after falling in love with her assistant (Ryan Reynolds) rearranges her priorities and finds happiness in the ‘mutual surrender’ of a healthy, equal relationship. Ultimately, Bullock’s character is feminized by their serendipitous union, becoming a more balanced woman overall. In Marry Me, by contrast, the male lead (Owen Wilson) remains firmly subservient (to a disturbing extent) to his female counterpart—a glamorous pop star played by Jennifer Lopez. At the film’s conclusion, Lopez gets everything she wants—a thriving career as well as a meek, doting husband whose only attribute is his harmlessness. Lopez’s character isn’t forced to undertake any sacrifice whatsoever—a stark contrast with The Proposal, which was only produced 13 years earlier.

It’s not just Rom-Coms, either. Over the last 15-20 years, the messaging in all medium-large budget films has sharply deviated from anything resembling a ‘good influence’ on society. As

asserts in his article “

”,

(1993) is a prime example—specifically the message relayed by the following line from Jeff Goldblum’s character: “

.” Compare that with the film

(2013), in which Joaquin Phoenix develops an intimate relationship with a computerized voice, introducing the idea that humanity isn’t the

source of humanness, and that technology might serve as a substitute for human intimacy. Whereas

is a product of the ‘old’ world in which Western culture still viewed itself as being subject to Christian principles and natural law,

is borne of an era that appears to believe it has transcended those ‘constraints’.

Jurassic ParkHeronlyJurassic ParkHer

The Power of Film

Some of our readers might celebrate the ‘crap-ification’ and demise of Hollywood (trust me, we’re right there with you). But we need a substitute. Film is an art form of unique importance to Western culture—a good film inspires its viewers by ascribing value to a certain goal or lifestyle, using storytelling to illustrate the merit of a certain way of thinking. For example, what kind of curmudgeon would you have to be to come away from watching It’s a Wonderful Life without deriving rejuvenated pleasure from your friends and your community? How many people began viewing society through a different lens after sitting through 1999’s The Matrix? Who didn’t hold onto at least a little bit of Tyler Durden’s anti-consumerist swagger and masculine independence after watching Fight Club?

Films help us visualize goals, whether it’s something specific like a happy marriage, or something more vague, like becoming a more assertive person. They inspire us to emulate the film’s characters and envision our own ideal future. According to Dr. Jordan Peterson, this process of visualizing one’s goals does more than just focus one’s energy toward a particular target—it imbues every small, otherwise mundane step along the way with the value of the end goal itself. Thus, films not only ‘set us on the right track’—they turn that track into an adventure.

Romantic Comedies have an especially potent influence, as they allow viewers to visualize an attainable, fulfilling goal, and then to apply the film’s lessons to their own lives in attaining that goal. Rom-Coms may inspire women to try and become more ‘desirable’ to men (in a healthy way), by becoming better-adjusted, balanced individuals. And men might try and become more ‘attractive’ to women, by becoming… … as a man, I’ll have to get back to you on that one.