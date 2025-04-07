Hollywood’s Manipulation Machine
How the Silver Screen’s agenda is killing society’s dreaming
But why has the Rom-Com gone extinct?
The assumption for many years has been that Hollywood filmmakers are both driven and constrained by profitability. Money. In that case, the obvious answer is that the Rom-Com is no longer a profitable enterprise—that its popularity has declined to the extent that film studios are no longer willing to devote any real time or capital to producing them. But is that really the case? The stats say otherwise.
A 2023 report from Nielsen’s Gracenote, which tracks streaming trends, notes that “classic” romantic comedies maintain a steady presence in streaming libraries. Films like Pretty Woman (1990), Notting Hill (1999), and You’ve Got Mail (1998) frequently appear on “most-watched” lists on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, as reported by outlets like Variety and IndieWire. This would suggest the genre is still very much in-demand, but that we lack modern equivalents to the aforementioned “classics”.
And the few Rom-Coms that have been released in recent years—like Crazy Rich Asians and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (both 2018)—have been unqualified box office successes. You may be asking: if we don’t make Rom Coms anymore, how did those manage to slip through the net? Well, the couple in To All the Boys is biracial (Asian and white), while the lovestruck duo in Crazy Rich Asians is (you guessed it) Asian.
This gives us a clue as to the real reason behind the dearth of even average romantic comedies in recent years: Hollywood is no longer all about money. It’s about indoctrination.
Cinematic Conditioning
As revealed in’s article “Stop Trying to Save Hollywood”, films don’t even need to make money at the box office anymore. Due to a combination of accounting manipulation, financial maneuvering, and longstanding deals with advertisers, theaters, and subscription services, even the most uninspiring large-budget film will inevitably become profitable in the long run. Thus, major film studios can now afford to be as wacky as they want. The result, as we saw with Snow White, is that studios are all too happy frittering funds on projects that were always destined for initial financial failure—as long as the film conditions the public in the ‘correct’ manner.
So then, as you might’ve guessed, the real reason the Rom-Com is dead is that every aspect of the genre is anathema to the leftist fanaticism to which Hollywood subscribes:
The lead characters in any Rom-Com inherently lack something in their lives prior to ending up together. This contradicts the 21st Century “Girlboss or Die” mentality mentioned in Shrier’s article.
To appeal to any kind of broad audience, the couple must be heterosexual. As was the case with Crazy Rich Asians and To All the Boys, featuring a heterosexual couple is a no-go in Hollywood’s eyes. It’s only acceptable if accompanied by some level of racial diversity.
The logical result of a Rom-Com (even if off-screen) is that the couple is probably going to conceive and raise children together. Again, this is antithetical to the 21st Century leftist desire to eradicate the nuclear family as the ‘desirable’ mode of existence.
For an example of how rapidly things have changed, compare 2009’s The Proposal with 2022’s Marry Me. In The Proposal, Sandra Bullock starts out as a domineering, career-obsessed ‘girlboss’ who, after falling in love with her assistant (Ryan Reynolds) rearranges her priorities and finds happiness in the ‘mutual surrender’ of a healthy, equal relationship. Ultimately, Bullock’s character is feminized by their serendipitous union, becoming a more balanced woman overall. In Marry Me, by contrast, the male lead (Owen Wilson) remains firmly subservient (to a disturbing extent) to his female counterpart—a glamorous pop star played by Jennifer Lopez. At the film’s conclusion, Lopez gets everything she wants—a thriving career as well as a meek, doting husband whose only attribute is his harmlessness. Lopez’s character isn’t forced to undertake any sacrifice whatsoever—a stark contrast with The Proposal, which was only produced 13 years earlier.
It’s not just Rom-Coms, either. Over the last 15-20 years, the messaging in all medium-large budget films has sharply deviated from anything resembling a ‘good influence’ on society. Asasserts in his article “The Art of Being Human”, Jurassic Park (1993) is a prime example—specifically the message relayed by the following line from Jeff Goldblum’s character: “your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” Compare that with the film Her (2013), in which Joaquin Phoenix develops an intimate relationship with a computerized voice, introducing the idea that humanity isn’t the only source of humanness, and that technology might serve as a substitute for human intimacy. Whereas Jurassic Park is a product of the ‘old’ world in which Western culture still viewed itself as being subject to Christian principles and natural law, Her is borne of an era that appears to believe it has transcended those ‘constraints’.
The Power of Film
Some of our readers might celebrate the ‘crap-ification’ and demise of Hollywood (trust me, we’re right there with you). But we need a substitute. Film is an art form of unique importance to Western culture—a good film inspires its viewers by ascribing value to a certain goal or lifestyle, using storytelling to illustrate the merit of a certain way of thinking. For example, what kind of curmudgeon would you have to be to come away from watching It’s a Wonderful Life without deriving rejuvenated pleasure from your friends and your community? How many people began viewing society through a different lens after sitting through 1999’s The Matrix? Who didn’t hold onto at least a little bit of Tyler Durden’s anti-consumerist swagger and masculine independence after watching Fight Club?
Films help us visualize goals, whether it’s something specific like a happy marriage, or something more vague, like becoming a more assertive person. They inspire us to emulate the film’s characters and envision our own ideal future. According to Dr. Jordan Peterson, this process of visualizing one’s goals does more than just focus one’s energy toward a particular target—it imbues every small, otherwise mundane step along the way with the value of the end goal itself. Thus, films not only ‘set us on the right track’—they turn that track into an adventure.
Romantic Comedies have an especially potent influence, as they allow viewers to visualize an attainable, fulfilling goal, and then to apply the film’s lessons to their own lives in attaining that goal. Rom-Coms may inspire women to try and become more ‘desirable’ to men (in a healthy way), by becoming better-adjusted, balanced individuals. And men might try and become more ‘attractive’ to women, by becoming… … as a man, I’ll have to get back to you on that one.
There are definitely cryptic funding sources and ESG considerations that pervert the financial incentives of films and shows and video games.
However, I think that Hollywood would LIKE to make popular, profitable films. Snow White was certainly a disappointment, and I'm not sure if that film or the Marvels or the Acolyte or the Rings of Power will be profitable-I don't think it's possible. So why DON'T they make better shit?
Perhaps they won't make better stories. Ideology (especially feminism) interferes with the creation of good and natural and compelling stories... even rom-coms, as you've observed here. It certainly destroys 80% (100%?) of the great stories available for adaptation and inspiration, since stoic and strong male heroes are anathema to them. Can they create deep characters who grow and overcome challenges when they're so locked into their victim-oppressor worldview?
And perhaps they can't make better stories. Certainly the industry is full of DEI hires at this point, and that entails mediocrity and psychological fragility and dysfunctional teams (especially in the creative world!). The executives might want to produce another Alien or Gettysburg... but the talent pool has been drained and polluted. Perhaps this is the best they can do, even leaving aside ideological blindness.
https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/the-dying-dream-of-dei
But there might be one more factor, which is tied to ideology and competence: modern writers are simply too neurotic to write good scripts. The 'New Hollywood' period, from ~1963-1988, included writers who mostly had families. They'd been to war. They'd travelled. They had children. Many had experiences with poverty and they had developed some insight into human nature, and a love of the great fictional meta-archetypes: romantic love, the Hero's journey, ignorance to awareness, the temptations of power. Modern writers have none of these experiences and so they none of the insight. Instead of wisdom or beauty, they rely on subversion and cynicism... but everything has already been subverted. Subversion is only a compelling dynamic when there's a mainstream culture with traditions and gods and values to subvert. But these sad and psychologically unwell children ARE the dominant culture now. They're casting around for lessons and values and experiences and all they have in their toolkit is reflexive and shallow diversity, corporate feminism, and the naive utopian condescension of the modern progressive. These people haven't loved (in the real sense), they haven't suffered, they haven't fought... and so they cannot create.
The public is already sick of it, so the snow white thing was proof that it's all a ruse