James Mills
Apr 7

There are definitely cryptic funding sources and ESG considerations that pervert the financial incentives of films and shows and video games.

However, I think that Hollywood would LIKE to make popular, profitable films. Snow White was certainly a disappointment, and I'm not sure if that film or the Marvels or the Acolyte or the Rings of Power will be profitable-I don't think it's possible. So why DON'T they make better shit?

Perhaps they won't make better stories. Ideology (especially feminism) interferes with the creation of good and natural and compelling stories... even rom-coms, as you've observed here. It certainly destroys 80% (100%?) of the great stories available for adaptation and inspiration, since stoic and strong male heroes are anathema to them. Can they create deep characters who grow and overcome challenges when they're so locked into their victim-oppressor worldview?

And perhaps they can't make better stories. Certainly the industry is full of DEI hires at this point, and that entails mediocrity and psychological fragility and dysfunctional teams (especially in the creative world!). The executives might want to produce another Alien or Gettysburg... but the talent pool has been drained and polluted. Perhaps this is the best they can do, even leaving aside ideological blindness.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/the-dying-dream-of-dei

But there might be one more factor, which is tied to ideology and competence: modern writers are simply too neurotic to write good scripts. The 'New Hollywood' period, from ~1963-1988, included writers who mostly had families. They'd been to war. They'd travelled. They had children. Many had experiences with poverty and they had developed some insight into human nature, and a love of the great fictional meta-archetypes: romantic love, the Hero's journey, ignorance to awareness, the temptations of power. Modern writers have none of these experiences and so they none of the insight. Instead of wisdom or beauty, they rely on subversion and cynicism... but everything has already been subverted. Subversion is only a compelling dynamic when there's a mainstream culture with traditions and gods and values to subvert. But these sad and psychologically unwell children ARE the dominant culture now. They're casting around for lessons and values and experiences and all they have in their toolkit is reflexive and shallow diversity, corporate feminism, and the naive utopian condescension of the modern progressive. These people haven't loved (in the real sense), they haven't suffered, they haven't fought... and so they cannot create.

Young Conservative Media
Apr 7

The public is already sick of it, so the snow white thing was proof that it's all a ruse

