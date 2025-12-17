The Whole Truth Substack

James M.
Dec 17

The system is caught between its recent ideological enthusiasms (which have generated many hundreds of millions of dollars for hospitals and providers)... and the reality that their treatments are unscientific and probably (in most cases) harmful. In thousands of cases, without a doubt, lives have effectively been ruined.

There's a lesson here about ideological capture of institutions. The people unwilling to acknowledge the possibility of ideological corruption are not to be trusted. Unfortunately, such people comprise the bulk of our ruling class today.

Rebecka Vigus
8d

I have so many issues with transgender surgery and all the nonsense leading up to it. Children's frontal lobes (the brain's decision maker) does not fully develop before age 25. Anyone younger than 25 should not be allowed to have this kind of surgery. My daughter wore boys' clothing for years. It was more comfortable. She also played with matchbox cars, she had a collection of them. But she is every inch a female and when she chooses to dress up, she looks amazing. Are you telling my that when my grandson was a toddler it was wrong for him to dress up in his mom's old dance costumes? His sister did. I have to admit, he looked cute trying to be a ballerina. He's now well over 6 ft and he's all boy. He has always known who he is. My youngest sister learned when she was 6 or 7, that they'd had a boy's name picked out for her before she was born. For a year she would not answer to anything but that name. Did she want to be a boy when she got older, no. Did we tell her we would not call her by that name? No. She's happy with who she is. Kids go through these stages, it's normal unless someone makes a big deal out of it. I had a gay cousin. He didn't hide it. Did I love him any less? No. I was heartbroken when he died. My first two years of college were better because we were on the same campus. We were best friends.

This push to start telling 5 yrs olds it's okay to be transgender is insane. I heard a trans man who became a woman back in the 1970s talk about how it was a big mistake. He was no longer a man and men turned him away. He was not accepted by women. He spent years in therapy to keep himself from committing suicide. He's become a recluse. He has people he checks in with, but he didn't say if they were family or friends. He couldn't play any sports. So, was doing online chess tournaments. He was miserable. You could tell from the video.

If I had a child who was school age today, I'd find a home school group and keep the child home. Education has become a political tool to push this on society. Not my child. If when my grandchildren have children and I have to move back to Michigan to educate them I will. But it won't be this I educate them on.

