The rapid adoption and institutionalization of gender transition treatments—ranging from puberty blockers and hormone therapy to irreversible surgeries—have led to fundamental shifts in healthcare delivery, insurance economics, and legal liability. While advocates frame these changes as medically necessary and affirming, the speed at which these protocols are being adopted, often without long-term data, has raised red flags among clinicians, bioethicists, insurers, and legal professionals.

Gender dysphoria is recognized as a legitimate medical diagnosis. In response, medical organizations have developed guidelines for gender reassignment—more broadly called gender-affirming care. However, the so-called standard of care for these treatments is neither universally accepted nor rooted in long-term clinical research. Instead, it is shaped primarily by advocacy-driven guidelines, such as those from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) and the Endocrine Society, which many clinicians follow to avoid liability or meet institutional expectations.

This paper critically examines the evolving standards of care for gender reassignment, with a focus on its scientific grounding, legal implications, and potential risks to patients and providers.

I. Understanding Gender Dysphoria as a Medical Condition

ender Dysphoria is listed in the DSM-V (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) and ICD-11 (International Classification of Diseases) as a medical condition involving distress due to a mismatch between one’s biological sex and gender identity. This diagnosis forms the basis for gender-affirming care eligibility—treatments which are notoriously invasive, irreversible, and psychologically damaging.

And yet, the criteria for such a diagnosis are often broad and subjective, especially when self-identification is the sole trigger for intervention.

Per the DSM-V, the diagnostic criteria for Gender Dysphoria in children (typically ages 6-12) is:

(A) a marked incongruence between one’s experienced/expressed gender and assigned gender, of at least six months duration, as manifested by at least 6 of the following (one of which must be criteria (A)1).

A strong desire to be of the other gender or an insistence that they are the other gender (or some alternative gender difference from one’s assigned gender) In boys (assigned gender),a strong preference for cross-dressing or simulating female attire or, in girls (assigned gender),a strong preference for wearing typically only masculine clothing and strong resistance to wearing typical feminine clothing. A strong preference for cross-gender roles in make-believe play or fantasy play. A strong preference for toys, games, or activities stereotypically used or engaged in by the other gender. A strong preference for playmates of the other gender. In boys (assigned gender), a strong rejection of typically masculine toys, games, and activities and a strong avoidance of rough-and-tumble play or, in girls (assigned gender), a strong rejection of typically feminine toys, games, and activities. A strong dislike of one’s sexual anatomy A strong desire or the primary and/or secondary sex characteristics matching one’s experienced gender.

(B) The condition is associated with clinically significant distress or impairment in social, academic, or other important areas of functioning. (emphasis added).

In other words: every component of the diagnostic criteria for children relies on self-identified preference rather than objective metrics, with no consideration for the facts that: not all girls are drawn to stereotypically feminine things, not all boys are drawn to stereotypically masculine things, and children do not typically develop an understanding of gender and gender roles until around age ten. Perhaps most concerning, these considerations do not contemplate the common markers of psychosocial development likely to lead children astray if their ‘well-meaning’ adult role models (parents, teachers, daycare providers, etc.) express positive feedback at any mild example of gender subversion or nonconformity. Even as toddlers, children are wired to imitate behaviors which their parents have taught them to view as acceptable or desirable, to independently anticipate which behaviors might please their parents, and to generate ‘social reference cues’ indicating whether a behavioral choice is positive or negative. When introduced to a standard of conduct or moral procedure, children work on “getting it right,” as “confirmed by the caregiver’s pride” in the child’s actions.

Given the explosion of annual ‘PRIDE Celebrations’ and ‘drag shows’ to which young children are subjected and the efforts to normalize LGBTQ+ content in schools—the ‘cues’ being sent to American children overwhelmingly reinforce gender subversion as not just acceptable, but positive and inherently good. This makes sense with more recent data finding that the mean age of gender dysphoria diagnosis is decreasing—younger and younger children are announcing they are trans.

Per the DSM-V, the diagnostic criteria for Gender Dysphoria in adolescents and adults is:

(A) A marked incongruence between one’s experienced/expressed gender and assigned gender, of at least six months duration, as manifested by at least 2 of the following (one of which must be criteria (A)1)

A marked incongruence between one’s experienced/expressed gender and primary and/or secondary sex characteristics (or, in young adolescents, the anticipated secondary sex characteristics). A strong desire to be rid of one’s primary and/or secondary sex characteristics because of a marked incongruence with one’s experienced/expressed gender (or, in young adolescents, a desire to prevent the development of the anticipated secondary sex characteristics). A strong desire for the primary and/or secondary sex characteristics of the other gender. A strong desire to be of the other gender (or some alternative gender different from one’s assigned gender). A strong desire to be treated as the other gender (or some alternative gender different from one’s assigned gender). A strong conviction that one has the typical feelings and reactions of the other gender (or some alternative gender different from one’s assigned gender).

(B) The Condition is associated with clinically significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of functioning.

As was the case with children, the diagnostic criteria for adolescents and adults suggests that any rejection of or deviation from stereotypical gender roles and behaviors somehow warrants contemplating a gender swap. Just like in the diagnostic criteria for children, every component of the diagnostic criteria relies on self-identified preference rather than objective criteria—with no consideration for numerous confounding variables.

For example, one confounding variable is that gender incongruence commonly coincides with Cluster B personality disorders, which are characterized by symptoms like: emotional dysregulation (trouble managing one’s own emotions and emotional responses), dramatic or attention-seeking behavior, hypersensitivity, impulsivity, unpredictability, lack of inhibition, and externalizing behaviors (such as no respect for authority, not following rules, or refusing to fit in which cultural norms). In other words, the individuals scientifically entrusted to reliably self-identify a need to undergo permanent, life-altering medical interventions on their otherwise healthy bodies—with the promise that outrage is justified if anyone criticizes or fails to accommodate their disruption of social norms—are the individuals statistically most likely to engage in dramatic, emotionally-motivated, impulsive behavior for attention or to rebel against societal norms. The official medical guidance is to ignore this, and to nonetheless defer to these patients’ subjective judgment.

Another confounding variable is that gender incongruence commonly coincides with other mental illnesses like eating disorders, anxiety, depression, self-harm, suicidality, and other psychiatric, delusional or dysmorphic disorders, all of which independently incite a false feeling in the patient that something is ‘wrong’ or ‘different’ about them that needs correcting. Ignoring the possibility that the patient’s gender incongruence is due to these comorbid mental illnesses (and instead assuming, per the DSM-V, that the patient has Gender Dysphoria), will inherently result in countless misdiagnoses and the irreversible treatment of a ‘condition’ which would have resolved with the noninvasive treatment of the present mental illness. Currently, our system is set up to reinforce and indulge the self-beliefs of confused and unhealthy people, precluding the possibility that alternative, more beneficial diagnoses and treatments could exist—and positioning gender conversion therapy as a panacea for their confusion.

This predisposition of disordered patients to believe they need to change something about themselves is further exacerbated by well-known psychological phenomena like (1) Confirmation Bias and (2) Surrogate Outcome Bias. These proven phenomena conclude, respectively, that: (1) people tend to seek out information that confirms their beliefs and reject information that does not, and (2) that people are predisposed to focus on tangible, easily-measurable metrics when analyzing long-term success, rather than at more abstract goals that may be harder to quantify but are more meaningful. Both phenomena are potentially damning in a culture which promises troubled, gender dysphoric youth that a Gender Dysphoria diagnosis, using broad and highly subjective criteria, will result in a safe and immediate solution to their problems. Desperate for radical change, they are sold the promise of immediate intervention (gender-affirming cosmetic changes, hormones, surgeries, etc.) and tangible, easily measurable outcomes (pronoun changes and physical alterations), rather than the immeasurable years of therapeutic interventions and self-discovery that might result in long-term self-acceptance.

II. Defining the Legal Standard of Care

In legal and medical contexts, a Standard of Care refers to: the “generally accepted” level of care that a “reasonably prudent” health car provider in the same field would provide under similar circumstances. We will refer to this as “the Typical Standard of Care”.

Under the Typical Standard of Care, if a doctor causes harm to their patient in the course of treating that patient, that doctor only committed malpractice if a similarly trained doctor of reasonable competence would not have made the same error—we’d have a lot less highly specialized neurosurgeons, if this were not the case. For example, about five years ago a jury in Massachusetts awarded a woman $11.5 million for a medical malpractice suit filed against a radiologist in the state because that radiologist negligently failed to identify a heart condition in the x-ray he ordered, which led to significant delays in the diagnosis and treatment of the condition, causing permanent brain damage. Importantly, the reason the radiologist lost the case is not because he failed to identify the heart condition based on the x-ray—it is because he failed to identify the heart condition based on the x-ray when a reasonably competent doctor in his field would not have. If the heart condition was barely visible or presented so atypically that most doctors in the field would have missed it, this radiologist would not have been negligent and would have won the lawsuit—the radiologist needed only to do what a similar radiologist would have been expected to do.

Uniquely, in gender reassignment, the typical Standard of Care does not seem to apply or be codified in law in the same way. Instead, the Standard of Care for gender reassignment is guided by non-binding but highly influential protocols from professional associations, as described in Part III and IV. These protocols provide doctors with a new, experimental standard of care for gender dysphoria, which they are expected to follow—and as is the case for the Typical Standard of Care, as long as a doctor presented with a gender dysphoria case is doing what a similar doctor would be expected to do under these protocols (regardless of the outcome to the patient), the doctor should evade legal liability.

III. WPATH Standards of Care

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) presents its Standards of Care, Version 8 (SOC-8), as an authoritative framework for gender-affirming treatment. In reality, these guidelines are advocacy-driven, non-binding, and built on a foundation of limited and low-quality evidence. Far from representing a universally accepted medical consensus, they have been rejected or significantly altered by multiple countries following independent evidence reviews.

SOC-8 removes fixed age minimums for critical interventions, instead granting broad discretion to individual providers. Under its recommendations:

Puberty blockers may be initiated at Tanner Stage 2 (ages 10–12).

Cross-sex hormones may begin as early as age 14.

Surgeries nominally reserved for adults may be performed on minors with supportive clinicians.

Notably, the guidelines do not require exploration of alternative mental health diagnoses before irreversible interventions. This “informed consent” model often bypasses comprehensive psychological assessment, leaving the door open to misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatment.

WPATH itself acknowledges a lack of long-term safety and efficacy data but defers to provider judgment. International reviews, such as the Cass Review in the UK, have criticized SOC-8 for methodological weaknesses and insufficient transparency, prompting NHS England to restrict youth medical transition to research settings.

IV. Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guidelines

The Endocrine Society is widely cited for its 2017 Clinical Practice Guideline for Gender Dysphoria and Gender Incongruence, but like WPATH’s SOC-8, its framework is built on presumptive therapeutic benefit rather than robust, long-term outcome data.

For adolescents, the Society recommends puberty suppression at Tanner Stage G2/B2, often around age 10–12, followed by cross-sex hormones if gender dysphoria persists. Though age 16 is cited as a general threshold, exceptions are allowed, effectively lowering the barrier for irreversible treatment. The guidelines explicitly recognize risks such as infertility, cardiovascular events, and bone density loss — yet they rely on counseling alone as mitigation, without requiring independent review or long-term follow-up studies.

By framing these interventions as medically necessary absent high-quality evidence, the Endocrine Society exposes providers to future legal challenges. If later research fails to confirm claimed benefits or reveals higher complication rates, these guidelines could be deemed insufficient to meet the legal definition of a “reasonable standard of care.”

V. Legal and Medical Risks

The absence of a codified, evidence-based legal standard of care in gender reassignment medicine creates significant exposure for both patients and providers. This lack of clarity magnifies four central areas of risk:

Informed Consent Deficiencies – Courts are increasingly questioning whether minors and psychologically vulnerable adults can comprehend the lifelong consequences of irreversible interventions, especially when co-occurring conditions such as depression, autism, or trauma are not fully evaluated. Rising Detransitioner Litigation – Lawsuits from detransitioners are growing in number and scope, alleging medical negligence, coercion, and failure to explore less invasive alternatives. These claims often point to inadequate disclosure of fertility loss, surgical complications, and diminished sexual function. Fragmented Legal Landscape – No federal statute adopts WPATH or Endocrine Society guidelines as binding. State laws are deeply divided: over 25 states have enacted restrictions on youth gender reassignment, with at least 18 implementing full bans. Providers must navigate a patchwork of conflicting regulations, complicating compliance and malpractice defense strategies. Insurance and Liability Pressures – The uptick in litigation and political scrutiny is prompting malpractice insurers to raise premiums or drop coverage for providers offering gender-affirming procedures, particularly for minors. This trend may shrink the provider pool and increase costs, while still leaving patients with limited recourse if harmed.

The combination of scientific uncertainty, legal instability, and rising litigation risk underscores the urgent need for a reevaluation of what truly constitutes a defensible “standard of care” in this rapidly evolving field.

VI. International Divergence: A Warning Sign

The once global push towards transgender care has stalled in many countries that have actually attempted to meet the pace of dependable, scientifically-proven research. Countries like Sweden, Finland, and the United Kingdom were once pioneers in transgender care but have begun making U-turns, following sharp rise in child referrals, the low-quality data supporting the benefits and positive outcomes of transgender care, the lack of consensus and open discussion concerning the nature of and appropriate clinical response for gender dysphoria, and the failures of the WPATH clinical model to respond to surging demand in a clinically-sound, quality-controlled manner. The United States, however, remains an outlier among developed nations in its promotion of early medical transitions based on self-reported identity alone—the “affirmative model”. This is particularly alarming given that other developed nations are increasingly becoming more, rather than less, cautious in their promotion of medical transitions. As the divide widens between the U.S. and these other nations, the potential consequences and liabilities likely to arise from the American stance on gender-affirming care continue to grow.

Back in 2015, Swedish health authorities stated that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones were designed as a “safe” treatment to help people with Gender Dysphoria transition from their biological sex to the gender they identify with; now, Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare has rolled back this stance, admitting that little is known about the long-term effects of treatment and that “the risks outweigh the benefits currently”. Citing the need for “caution”, Sweden now only allows gender-affirming hormone therapy for minors in very rare cases and has restricted the availability of mastectomies for teenage girls. One expert, who specializes in Gender Dysphoria and contributed to the original study on which Sweden’s health ministry based its decision, explained that the protocol for gender transition was designed for “rare and extreme cases” but that “suddenly the demand exploded so we continued to use that protocol. . . Maybe we shouldn’t have done that.” Indeed, according to the Swedish health ministry, Gender Dysphoria diagnoses amongst 13–17-year-old females sharply increased by 1,500% between 2008 and 2018. Experts say the reasons for this increase is a “mystery”. . . but appear unwilling to acknowledge any connection to the radicalization that Western culture has experienced on this very issue during the same time period.

Similarly, in Finland, the Health Ministry (PALKO/COHERE Finland) has recently dramatically altered its guidelines around treatment of gender dysphoria in minors, diverging from the ‘progressive’ international model and instead recommending psychosocial support (therapy) as the primary intervention for minors experiencing gender confusion. These guidelines also state that surgical interventions are not permitted for those under the age of 18, that cross-sex hormones should only be administered after careful analysis and on a case-by-case basis, and restricts use of puberty blockers to exceptional circumstances in light of insufficient evidence of their benefits and potential risks to bone health, fertility, and long-term risk. This represents a significant departure from Finland’s previous approach, which was modeled after the Dutch model and favored gender-affirming care as the primary method of intervention.

Likewise, in the United Kingdom, the National Health Service (NHS) has pivoted from a largely affirmative approach to gender-affirming care for minors toward a more restrained, evidence-driven model, prompted by the comprehensive Cass Review of 2024. The Cass Review concluded that the UK’s previous standard of care was “overly hasty” in pursuing medical interventions amid a surge in referrals—mostly adolescent girls with co-occurring mental health challenges and autism—while the supporting research for puberty blockers and hormones was found to be perilously thin. The report advocates for a holistic framework prioritizing psychological care, family involvement, and treatment of underlying conditions before taking medical steps, and deems puberty blockers experimental and unsuitable for routine use, due to risks like impaired bone density and fertility. In response, the NHS has since transitioned to a new model which focuses on addressing comorbidities and providing non-medical support as the first line of care. Puberty blockers have been banned, and an effort has been made to reframe Gender Dysphoria in youths as a multifaceted developmental issue warranting thoughtful, non-invasive support rather than presumptive affirmation.

As referenced above, these policy reversals share a common series of rationales: Evidence for the mental health benefits of Gender Affirming Care is low-quality or inconclusive; Gender Affirming Care poses significant medical risks, including infertility, bone density loss, and cardiovascular complications; and the high prevalence of co-occurring mental health disorders, such as autism, depression, and abuse/trauma histories.

With such back-peddling abroad, and a recent U.S. Supreme Court case upholding Tennessee’s ban on certain gender-affirming care for minors, the United States must decide whether growing national and/or international recognition for the following demands a reexamination of the nationally recognized medical guidance for gender dysphoria:

Scientific uncertainty about the lack of randomized, long-term studies to justify aggressive intervention, especially for children

Mental heath overlaps, with the high co-occurrence of gender dysphoria with anxiety, autism, depression, and trauma disorders

Informed consent gaps, with (often young) patients poorly conceptualizing the risks of infertility, surgical complications, or sexual dysfunction

Liability risk, with surging lawsuits drawing regulatory scrutiny and risking higher malpractice premiums

Conclusion

The last two decades saw a rapid adoption and institutionalization of gender transition treatments both nationally and abroad, leading to fundamental shifts in healthcare delivery, insurance economics, and legal liability for those seeking treatment for gender dysphoria. Within the United States, progressive advocates frame the current gender-affirming medical model as necessary, scientifically-supported, and clinically-sound, while a growing counter culture of medical providers, clinicians, bioethicists, legal experts, and formerly gender dysphoric individuals continue to criticize the lack of quality, long-term data to support the speed and unchallenged application of the affirmative care model. As more countries abroad move away from the affirmative care model, citing these same critical issues, the United States must reckon with the mounting red flags in its medical model for gender dysphoria—and whether the politicization of transgenderism has blinded “experts” to significant ethical, legal and medical consequences.