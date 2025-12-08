My family’s last day in Socialist Cuba was in 1961. My uncle, the eldest son in his family, stood in line for hours for a ration of soap and bread. Just shy of 12 years old—the age that he was to be shipped to the Soviet Union for military training—my uncle was thinking not about the lengthy breadline, but about his family’s upcoming trip to Spain. His parents had secured the Cuban government’s begrudging permission to book this week-long trip by fabricating an elaborate story about a Spanish relative on her deathbed. But journeying home (with bread for him, his parents and his two younger siblings, and dish soap to use as toiletry), he was old enough to know that he was not packing for a one-week trip, and that if his family successfully made it to Spain, he’d never see his home country again.

Everyone else in Havana knew this too. The Cuban flight staff seized my family’s luggage and belongings to pawn off, including the watch right off my grandfather’s wrist. Years later, through a friend who had also escaped Cuba, my family learned that, before their plane had even left the tarmac, their friends and neighbors had completely ransacked their home for anything of meager value.

But they didn’t care. When they landed in Spain with nothing but the clothes on their backs and $20 sewn into my grandmother’s pocket, my family felt only gratitude that they were alive, together, and free—with a fighting chance to build a better life.

The only thing that weighed on them was the memory of those they left behind to meet their fate in the ruins of socialist Cuba, without the whisper of a goodbye. But goodbyes are risky in a world where those that rat out their neighbor receive extra rations. And a once-in-a-lifetime chance to escape could not be jeopardized—not when most Cubans’ best chance of escape was to paddle 90+ miles to Florida through shark-infested waters on a makeshift trash-raft. If my grandmother had not been afforded extra courtesies as the daughter of a high-ranking Castro loyalist, my family may have never gotten their chance. So hasty and secretive was her departure, she did not even risk a goodbye to her father, before leaving him and the only home she’d ever known forever. She was only 31.

Was this the future the people of Cuba believed in, when they supported Castro’s coup against Batista in 1959? What promises did Castro make for the future of Cuba, when he was elected on the promise of a Socialist Utopia? And why are they all so . . . familiar?

A Depressing Snapshot in Time: Castro’s Promises to 1950s Cuba

In 1952, Cuba’s wealth was becoming increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few people when then-leader Batista cancelled the anticipated elections and maintained power. That same year, Fidel Castro led a group of revolutionaries in an attack on the barracks of Moncada. In 1956, Castro started a guerrilla war against Batista, from which he emerged as victor in early 1959.

During Castro’s struggle for power, he and fellow revolutionary Che Guevara became charismatic leaders, rallying populist support through political campaigns, grand promises, and oodles of propaganda in the news media, popular culture, and entertainment. In 1960—less than 18 months after Castro had established Cuba as a Communist state—the most famous image of the Cuban Revolution was born: an infamous Che Guevara photograph called “Guerrillero Heroico”. Reproduced on countless posters for Castro’s propaganda, leading to its global commercialization, Che’s photo print took on a legacy synonymous with Castro’s original promises: hope, revolution and social change.

Castro garnered popular support with promises to combat dictatorship and institute “a Free, Democratic and Just Cuba” by solving “the substantial social problems” of the people “in a climate of liberty, of respect for individual rights, of freedom of the press and thought, of democracy, of liberty to elect their own government.” Importantly, Castro billed his campaign as a liberal revolution, not a socialist one, saying: “I have said in a clear and definitive fashion that we are not communists.” As described in CIA documents: “the near unanimity [of] Castro’s victory . . . was not merely the result of his heroic struggle or his charismatic qualities; it was because the ideas he had expressed and the promises he had made embodied the hopes and expectations of the great majority of the Cuban people and . . . the Cuban middle class was ready for significant social and political reforms.” As Carlos Fuentes, author of “Cuba’s Paradise Lost,” explained to the LA Times in 2003, Castro “had the support of the world’s artistic and intellectual communities”.

Specifically, Castro promised:

But what happened when he seized power?

The Next Snapshot in Time: The Fruits of Castro’s Promises

Freedom of Speech and Information.

Free speech and expression were thwarted, and ideological conformity was imposed through an elaborate and pervasive system of undercover agents, informants, and neighborhood “committees” to detect and suppress dissent, and to ensure all political organizers, speakers, and writers outside of Castro’s uni-party were swiftly punished with systemic harassment, detainments, physical assaults, and lengthy imprisonments. The Government took tight control of all information within Cuba, including access to the internet, solely to reinforce its own ideology, and all print and electronic media became state property, subjecting all texts (as well as the journalists and librarians maintaining them) to arbitrary detentions and seizures. Countless independent voices have been arrested on charges as vague as “dangerousness,” defined in the Cuban Penal Code as the “special proclivity of a person to commit crimes, demonstrated by his conduct in manifest contradiction of socialist norms.” Over the course of Castro’s reign, tens of thousands of dissenters were executed without trial, often publicly and by firing squad.

Freedom from Want: ‘Equitable’ Wealth and Property Redistribution.

Castro immediately nationalized virtually all of agriculture, industry, and commerce: centrally setting output objectives, pricing, wages, and employment levels; rationing food and consumer goods down to the number of monthly eggs each person could buy; seizing most of the nation’s savings; taking control of all foreign exchange and trade; and seizing most of Cuba’s farmland, and establishing large-scale industrial operations largely set up for export to the Soviet Union, enriching the Government while the Cuban people were increasingly poor, overworked, and surviving on rations. What’s more, because farmers were required to sell the food to the state, much fruit did not get collected on time, rotting in the fields while the people starved.

This reveals the “catch” in Castro’s promise for “foreign investment” to bring wealth to Cuba, rather than a closed, communist system . . . he predictably delivered on both: Alongside the luxury of segregated tourist resorts and markets where only foreigners with livable wages and U.S. dollars could shop, Cuban families could barely feed themselves on their average salary. While taxes on so-called “foreign investment” generated wealth for a select few, the average underemployed, creative and educated Cuban scrambled to survive: resorting to theft, prostitution, begging . . . and trading in a massive illegal economy fueled by the “want” created by the centralized state economy. Even those Cubans fortunate enough to work in the tourist industry or for a foreign company are only “free” to keep 5-10% of their earnings. Not to mention the aforementioned and ever-present risk of government retaliation threatening whatever job and meager access to food and basic services that any Cuban has.

Freedom from Want: Free, Universal Medical Care

While the government did (somewhat) deliver on subsidized medical care, like any communist promise it came with an unvoiced, unbearable cost. Cuba has seen a reported increased in life expectancy and education from the 1960s to today, but this improvement is on par with democratic neighboring countries—not a result of the communist system. Meanwhile, this outcome came with a huge opportunity cost, achieved by spending significantly more of their GDP (jointly, about 1/10) on education and healthcare relative to these other countries. Indeed, during Castro’s reign the Cuban suicide rate tripled, housing became a national crisis, national blackouts stretch 18 hours, whole days pass without water, and food is steadily pricier.

“There is an ethical problem regarding the distribution of wealth [in Cuba].... Although school and health care are free, wages in general do not cover the cost of living.... Professionals and workers who do not receive economic assistance from relatives abroad are forced to engage in some other type of legal or illegal activity besides their jobs. What effort, but also what a great worry, how many fears and inquietude of conscience....The faithful ask: Is it a sin to act thus when our expenses surpass the possibilities of our family economy?”

--Cardinal Jaime Ortega Alamino, February 25, 2003 Pastoral Letter on the 150th Anniversary of the Death of Father Felix Varela

Anti-Racism.

Castro was elected with widespread (crucial) support from Afro-Cubans due to his promise to “battle against racial discrimination”. Shortly after the revolution, he did deliver on this promise: nationalizing private beaches, parks, clubs, and schools to make them accessible to all races; creating education, healthcare programs and state jobs that disproportionately benefited Afro-Cubans, and taking a strong anti-colonial and anti-apartheid stance internationally. By 1960, however, as Castro consolidated power he declared “racism solved” through these social changes—which, we note, are all changes that the U.S. and free world adopted even earlier. Just as Cuba silenced all other speech outside the uni-party, any further discussion of race or racial inequality was largely deemed “counterrevolutionary” or “divisive” and was similarly suppressed. What’s more, any initial economic benefits extended to Afro-Cubans did not mean much when Cuba’s economy tanked, and white Cubans were more likely to receive remittances from relatives abroad with better access to the dollar-based economy.

“The only way we all have the same, is if we all have nothing.” - My Cuban Grandmother

A Democratic, Constitutional Rule and No Communism.

See Points 1-4.

The cherry on top of all this is that Castro’s Cuba cannot even be said to be ‘better’ than Batista’s Cuba. Castro made his original promises to a country that, by all metrics, was not doing nearly as badly at the start of his rule as it is now.

“... the persecution of dissidents might have been tolerated as an outgrowth of the revolutionary rhetoric if only Castro had delivered on the economy. But his economic revolution was disastrous. Cuba’s enormous strengths-its vast and intelligent human capital, its unexploited natural resources and fertile lands-were sacrificed to stupid and exotic dogmas.... In the name of a crazed egalitarianism, the nation’s cities were denied products from the countryside. Without incentives, farmers stopped producing.... On the wings of dogma, small businesses died. ...Cuba’s economic woes extend beyond U.S. sanctions: the country had come to rely heavily on multimillion dollar subsidies from the Soviet Union... it has had to turn back toward the economic engines of the Batista years: tourism and prostitution.” --Cardinal Jaime Ortega Alamino, February 25, 2003 Pastoral Letter on the 150th Anniversary of the Death of Father Felix Varela

A More Depressing Snapshot in Time: Mamdani’s Promises to 2025 New York City

‘Socialism’ has not been a ‘boogeyman’ word in the United States for quite some time. Posters from 1950s Cuba have made a resurgence in modern-day culture and fashion, specifically with an American youth lacking historical awareness or personal connection to the generation that lived through the very revolutions these youth purport to admire. But no resurgence compares to that of the of the infamous Che poster.

Typing “Che Guevara” into eBay, you get a staggering 26,000 results—from t-shirts and flags to iPhone cases, cigarette lighters, and (ironically) wallets. Che’s face and signature star beret, propped up by Castro to bolster his cause with Che’s martyrdom, has been featured by brands like GAP, Urban Outfitters, Vans, Chanel, Stüssy, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Louis Vuitton, and has been worn by celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Sofia Coppola, Giselle Bundchen, Johnny Depp, Prince Harry, Robert Pattinson, Shia LaBeouf, Elizabeth Hurley, Danny Masterson, Jessica Alba, and Jay-Z (who also wrote lyrics about being like “Che Guevara with bling on”). The “Che” fashion trend really peaked in the late 90s to late 2000s, but celebrities have been seen donning the image as recently as 2021.

The result? The true meaning and horrific impact of Che’s ideologies have been lost to fashion, and replaced by the alluring “vibe” of a young man with a cause to fight for.

Celebrities in Che: 2021 image of Shia LaBeouf, 2019 image of Robert Pattinson, 2006 image of Prince Harry, 2005 image of Christina Aguilera.

(Not So) coincidentally, the timing of the 2000s wave of Che fashion predates another significant political figure by just a few years: Barack Obama, who won on campaign promises like wealth redistribution, free healthcare, symbolic end to racism (electing a black man), free college through government subsidies (“America’s College Promise”), and government control in certain markets—clear dog whistles for socialism to those who survived it firsthand. Pretty soon, Bernie Sanders (the former fringe lunatic) became the most popular politician in the country. Indeed, as noted by Forbes, Team Obama furthered the goals laid out in all 10 tenets of Marx’s “Communist Manifesto”, a playbook on how to socialize a country’s economy in stages . . .

The right image is the most widely distributed version of Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign posters, with the word “Hope” printed on the bottom. Other versions included the words “change” and “progress” . . . not to be confused with Che’s image of “hope, revolution and social change” . . .

This brings us to Zohran Mamdani—a man who also (not so) coincidentally was predated by the 2020s wave of Che fashion by just a few years. Like Castro and Obama, Zohran speaks the promises of a Liberal revolution, largely seeking to trick—erm, inspire—the U.S. middle class, and the artistic and intellectual communities (e.g. the average debt-ridden NYC liberal arts grad) with promises to solve substantial social problems. This should sound familiar, because Mamdani’s promises are the same promises that galvanized a country of educated, well-meaning people that wanted hope, change, and progress in their country. The same promises which those that escaped that country beg their fellow Americans to assess rationally. Please truly consider what Mamdani promised:

Housing Affordability.

… through rent stabilization for NYC residents, which will force landlords to stop renting out units when costs exceed rent stabilized profits. Ghost apartments would be NYC’s version of Cuban fruit rotting in the field.

Universal Childcare and Free Public Transit.

. . . will cost taxpayers billions and will function inevitably function just as government-controlled markets did in Cuba (and always will): slowly, inefficiently, and sporadically. Instead of Cuba’s foreign subsidies and (unconstitutional) compulsory work programs, we’ll have buses that don’t show up on time (or at all) and, at best, further government debt trying to incentivize work ethic. Moreover, since the buses are free—and have seats, heat, and a roof—they’ll be perpetually filled with NYC’s commonly ill, dangerous, or unstable homeless population. Without the option to pay a few dollars for today’s public transit system, those that just wanted to avoid paying for public transit will be left with scooters or expensive Ubers.

City-Run Grocery Stores.

Worst case scenario (and the most likely over time): government stores without a profit motive will drive prices so low that private grocery store owners won’t be able to compete—massive wholesalers like Costco and Walmart may close NYC locations, but small mom-and-pop shop owners will suffocate, and end up in line at the government-run grocery stores alongside their former patrons (and everyone’s landlords, what with the taxes they’ll be paying on buildings they can’t afford to rent out at government rent prices). In other words, the demand for government-run stores will balloon, and an increasing amount of people will find themselves out of work and needing welfare assistance because of them.

Best case scenario: the shelves remain sparse, because a designated portion of food sold at cost flies off the shelves in a poorer area and helps ease the burden of a small portion of poor families without undercutting the private markets. These poor families will compete for the products on the shelves and, as mentioned above when the stores inevitably are slow, inefficient, and sporadic, a growing population of people will find themselves food-insecure.

Minimum Wage Hikes and Tax Increases

In simplest terms: Minimum wage increases do not matter when cost of living skyrockets. When you’re paying for Ubers to avoid city buses, and your morning latte costs $20 because the government is taxing your local coffee shop too much for them keep the doors open . . . does it matter much that you make $50 more a week? And, when more and more wealth leaves NYC—major companies looking to reduce tax obligations and pay lower wages, and high-tax bracket residents refusing to give up more of their earnings—the tax rate won’t be enough to prevent this death spiral, because there won’t be enough money left to tax.

Racial Justice

Mamdani’s refusal to condemn calls to globalize the intifada, and tweets in support of BLM riots and defunding the police, firmly situate him as a typical Social Justice Warrior. This classification means you adhere to the ideologies of the woke and classify all speech and thought to the contrary as “fascist” or “dangerous”. Mamdani has performed in this role perfectly, dubbing Trump and his supporters both of those things. But as was the case for Cuba’s uni-party, suppression of criticism always ends in bloodshed and oppression. All those that elevate the patrons of the woke ideology, and refuse to elevate free debate and multiple perspectives on any given issue, may one day find that they’ve elevated leaders that will one day oppress their differences in thought down the road—just as Castro did to his Afro-Cuban base.

But the U.S. is Not a Paradise Lost: Don’t Abandon All Hope

There are clear Dog-whistles to look out for if you don’t want to end up in a socialist hellhole: FREE. GOVERNMENT-RUN. EQUITY.

The Moral of the Story is that you cannot nationalize your way to freedom. Any power the government uses to help you, can also be used against you—which is precisely why the Constitution was written to restrain government action against civilians, and to empower civilians to invoke their rights against that same government. The second that we start asking the government to be the guarantor of our needs and intermediary for our ideal society, we are already lost. The government is not your friend, a charitable organization, or a parental protector . . . it is and always will be a potential threat.

Castro promised the government would be a friend, a charity, and a protector. By 1961, my family was waiting for hours for rations of soap. How does this trajectory look to New Yorkers?

And, if you ask my now 75-year-old uncle how he feels about it, as a man living in Mamdani’s New York and still dreaming of seeing a Free Cuba in his lifetime? “[Insert series of Spanish Expletives]” . . .