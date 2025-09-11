Charlie Kirk is dead.

We considered allowing the anger and emotionality of the day to settle, so that we might be able to craft a more level-headed response. But sometimes, the truth can only be told in anger. Some things are so horrible that they must be said bluntly and immediately. Actually, that was one of the most important lessons Charlie taught us. So here we go.

1. Professors are to Blame for Creating an Atmosphere of Hatred on College Campuses

With great power comes great responsibility. Free speech is an unequivocal right—one that should be protected at all costs. But you are also accountable for your speech and its effects. College Professors have deliberately created an atmosphere of violence and hatred at our universities and should be held accountable. We have seen vitriol, hatred, and violence unleashed on right-wing speakers at college events for over a decade. This is the direct result of creating what has been termed The Omni-Cause—an amalgamation of abstract far-left ideas and anti-American philosophies that College Professors have positioned as an ‘Ultimate Good’—an inherent good which justifies any action that furthers it. This includes silencing dissenters, engaging in political assassinations, fomenting riots and social turmoil, creating pandemics, and any other act that propels society toward their perverted utopia. They may not have explicitly authorized Charlie’s murder, and may even purport to condemn it. But they created the permission structure from which it was born.



Charlie Kirk’s success and effectiveness exposes the failings of our university system. He didn’t indoctrinate his fans and listeners; he didn’t lecture students. Charlie created open dialogue on any topic that any student brought to his attention, promoting the exploration of alternative viewpoints and providing the knowledge for his followers to defend their views on the merits. He was catapulted to fame by exposing young people to free thought, open debate, and self-determination. In other words, Charlie Kirk was murdered for doing the job that our universities should have been doing in the first place.

“Don’t agree with me? Great, come to the front of the line.”

2. Charlie Kirk Exposed the Logical Frailty of the Left-Wing Ideology



Charlie Kirk committed the “great sin” of using common sense and good-faith debate to critique the “moral truths” that the Left demands we regard as untouchable assumptions. Charlie was a superb speaker but his greatest asset was his ability to cut through the convoluted, contradictory platitudes and belief systems of the Left, and explain each issue in simple, real-world terms. His murder, as well as the hatred he regularly encountered, are direct proof of the inability of left-wing policies and ideas to prevail on the merits. You only silence speech you are unable to disprove.

3. The Democrats are the Party of Hatred, Violence, and Murder



For years, we’ve been incessantly warned of the impending danger of a violent right-wing revolution. Since 2016, the supposed greatest threat to America has been posed by ‘alt-right’ and white supremacist groups (which, suspiciously, never seem to materialize). This is a lie. The Democrats and their affiliates have lauded, defended, and/or excused the likes of Luigi Mangione, Karmelo Anthony, and even President Trump’s would-be assassins. Meanwhile, every right-wing “terror attack” has been fabricated and fomented by the Left themselves. The Democrat Party is the party of terror. The Democrat Party is the party of hatred. The Party of Murder.

"If you believe in something, you need to have the courage to fight for those ideas - not run away from them or try and silence them."

4. Radicalism Isn’t the Answer. But Firmness Is.



The immediate reaction to Charlie Kirk’s untimely, tragic death is anger. People are throwing around terms like “Civil War” and “uprising.” And I get it. But let’s not go that route.

It is, however, time to stop having the conversations the Left wants us to have. It is time to stand our ground and stop meeting in the middle, when the middle has drifted ever-further left. It is time to defy the Mainstream Media narratives and, like Charlie Kirk, defend our beliefs with facts and sincerity. Derek Chauvin is neither racist nor a murderer. Indulging mental illness and affirming delusion is not kindness. Immigration enforcement is not inhumane or evil. Radical leftist universities do not deserve our tax dollars. Abortion is the termination of a unique human life. Force the other side to have a conversation rooted in facts, regardless of the label being placed upon you and regardless of whether anyone is likely to change their opinion. As Charlie Kirk said, “we can have clarity without having agreement.”

But the line that perhaps best describes Charlie’s philosophy and political legacy is the opening line at many of his ‘Prove Me Wrong’ college tours: “Don’t agree with me? Great, come to the front of the line.” By contrast, the murderer instead chose to shoot Charlie, like a coward, from the rear of the arena.

Often, victims of assassinations become martyrs, and their causes are amplified rather than extinguished as the assassin hoped. Although his message will undoubtedly be amplified by his death, being the man that he was, Charlie was still much more dangerous to the perverse Leftist ideology alive.

Rest in Peace, Charlie.