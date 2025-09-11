The Whole Truth Substack

I have to disagree. Charlie Kirk was the embodiment of a discourse-first approach. He was a symbol of the notion that if we just put ourselves out there in the marketplace of ideas, good will eventually win out. That would work in abstract, except for when someone arrives at the marketplace with a gun. Today, the killer and those who celebrate his actions murdered in cold blood a beacon of free debate. That should signal to us that those on their side of the aisle don’t want debate, they don’t discourse, they want to either run us over or cow us into obedience. Look at the past few major events: President Trump is shot; a Catholic school is shot up by a crazed transgender who actively avoided adults when carrying out his heinous crimes; Iryna Zarutska is stabbed to death by a black man who’s had a history of violent crime; and today, Charlie Kirk is assassinated. I am not alleging there is some Nozickian “hidden hand” orchestrating these events, that would too good a reality for us. We inhabit a reality that is far more sinister. These heinous acts were decentralised and committed by diffuse monsters hiding in plain sight. Evil people who hate you and I and everyone else who leads a normal life and wants to continue leading one. Evil people who want us dead. How do you continue to go about your daily life when the other half of the country will either celebrate your death or exploit it to spotlight “right-wing oppression”?

Indeed, to push back on another point, while it is undoubtedly true that leftist professors, judges, prosecutors, politicians, and the Democrat media apparatus bear responsibility for all the events I listed above, it is also true that to say that they are the sine qua non denies agency to these execrable individuals. I am not trying to make a woke point. Rather, my point echoes my earlier one. These people are evil; they want us all dead. The Democratic machine simply emboldens them. Even if we dismantle said machine, we’d still be living in a society where these people lie dormant and in wait, steeling themselves for the next epoch in which they will again have the license to do what they truly desire to do: destroy us all.

This seems like a professional hit, not like a radicalized student

