By now, many of you have undoubtedly seen the string of new Bud Light ads starring Post Malone and Shane Gillis (and occasionally Peyton Manning), which have aired during every high-profile sporting event this calendar year. These ads (titled “Big Men on the Cul-de-Sac”) feature Malone and Gillis casually sipping beers and exchanging various cute remarks to one another, while seated in low-lying beach chairs in front of ‘your typical American middle-class home’. Super relatable.

In the latest such ad, Gillis and Malone ‘break the 4th wall’ by openly ridiculing advertising laws which prevent actors from actually drinking beer during beer commercials. The suggestion is that the actors are allowed to hold beers—they just can’t sip them. Malone and Gillis naughtily bring their Bud Light beers ever closer to their lips, just before the commercial ends. Super edgy.

There are two problems. Firstly, there are NO such laws. That was a lie. There’s no federal ‘prohibition’ on commercials featuring actors drinking beer—the major Beer Companies basically impose that standard on themselves so as not to be accused of encouraging alcoholism.

Second problem: Against the backdrop of the company’s infamous Dylan Mulvaney ad campaign, these new Gillis-Malone ads give the off-putting impression of a company that’s just… trying too hard.

Don’t Forgive or Forget… Yet

For me, the worst part about the Dylan Mulvaney ad scandal wasn’t even that it featured a man posing as a woman—it was that Anheuser-Busch (producer of Bud Light), a “classic” American company that has been around since 1852, had clearly succumbed to the insidious influence of Globalism.

In 2008, Anheuser-Busch was purchased by ‘InBev’—a Belgian-Brazilian (weird combo I know) corporation responsible for beers like Stella Artois, Corona, Beck’s, Hoegaarden, and many, many more.

Things were going relatively OK until 2023, when the company made the bizarre decision to hire Dylan Mulvaney (a trans-woman) as Bud Light’s new spokesman. Alissa Heinerscheid, who was Anheuser-Busch’s VP of Marketing at the time, explained that the brand felt it was too “fratty and out of touch”, and needed to appeal to a new audience. Putting it mildly, that attempt fell flat.

Viewed in this context, Bud Light’s new ad campaign featuring Gillis and Malone seems even more manipulative and contrived than it did at first glance.

Concocted in a Belgian-Brazilian Boardroom

It’s obvious what this is. In a desperate attempt to ‘win back’ the favor of the demographics they’d lost since the Mulvaney ads, the company that slandered its customers for being “fratty and out of touch” hired the “frattiest” guy they could think of (Gillis) and paired him with someone (Malone) whom their focus groups informed them was wildly popular with Gen Z and Millennials. The strategy: win back ‘the core base’ while also expanding it. It might have worked if it weren’t so damned obvious.

Instead of ‘hitting home’, the ad is simply cringey. You see, by partnering with Dylan Mulvaney, Anheuser-Busch committed the cardinal corporate sin of revealing to the public “how the sausage gets made”. Although it came 15 years late, the public suddenly became aware en masse that the company had become just another characterless, international behemoth seeking to ride the trendy wave of inclusivity and social justice. Everything they do now just seems like manipulation. Because it is.

Where does it end? Well, it seems to me there are three possible scenarios. The first is that Anheuser-Busch eventually accedes to its ever-diminishing public image and declining profits (exacerbated by the decrease in popularity of light beer and beer generally) and goes under. Bye-bye Bud Light. The second is that InBev divests from Anheuser-Busch and sells it to an American company that can at least claim in good faith to uphold the company’s longstanding traditions. The final (and most likely) scenario is that the public slowly forgets about the Mulvaney scandal and Bud Light regains its formerly-dominant market share, at least until the next Globalist corporate initiative comes around to slap its customers in the face.