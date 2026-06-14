Walk into any bookstore in America and you’ll find it within thirty seconds: the banned books table. Draped in the aesthetic of rebellion, stacked with volumes we’re apparently not supposed to read, it invites you to be brave, to be transgressive, to stick it to the censors. Then you look at the titles. The Handmaid’s Tale. Fahrenheit 451. To Kill a Mockingbird. Books you were assigned in middle school. Books your teacher cried about. Books that have been adapted into prestige television and taught in universities for decades. The most assigned, most praised, most institutionally celebrated texts in the American canon — repackaged as forbidden fruit.

This is not a coincidence. It is a con.

The banned books table doesn’t exist to help you find challenging literature on oppressed views. It exists to scratch an itch — to give people the feeling of reading dangerously without any of the actual risk. If you can convince yourself that picking up Margaret Atwood makes you some kind of intellectual outlaw, you can quiet the part of your brain that might otherwise go looking for something that would genuinely unsettle you. The performance of transgression substitutes for the real thing. You get the dopamine hit of rebellion without ever leaving the building that the establishment constructed for you.

And this tells us something important about a particular cultural impulse — the liberal impulse to believe, deeply and sincerely, that it is always and everywhere the underdog.

The “Oppression” Narrative

Consider the causes that animate that world.

Take policing: researchers at Michigan State and the University of Maryland analyzed over 1,500 fatal police shootings and found no evidence of systematic anti-Black disparities—not in overall fatal shootings, not in shootings of unarmed citizens, and not in cases involving misidentified objects. The key methodological point is that using overall population percentages as a benchmark almost guarantees a finding of racial disparity, because it assumes all citizens are equally likely to be exposed to situations in which deadly force is used—an assumption the data don’t support. When you control for rates of violent crime exposure, the disparity doesn’t just shrink. It disappears, or reverses.

Or take the gender pay gap, that perennial rallying cry. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis examined census earnings data across gender, race, and marital status and found that a significant portion of the earnings gap is explained by married men—and that when comparing single men and single women, they do not differ much in their hourly wages. Women working fewer hours (particularly after marriage) and concentrating in different roles accounts for most of the gap. The true outlier on the earnings scale is more evident by marital status than by gender. This is not a story about discrimination. It is a story about choices, and about an activist culture that has decided choices don’t count.

Then there is the claim that trans people face an epidemic of violence at the hands of a hostile society. The Bureau of Justice Statistics confirms that the rate of violent victimization against transgender persons was 2.5 times the rate among cisgender persons. That is real. But look at who is actually doing the killing. According to the Human Rights Campaign (“HRC”)—the leading LGBTQ advocacy organization, not a right-wing think tank—42% of transgender victims with a known killer were killed by a romantic partner, sexual partner, friend, or family member. Nearly half of trans murders are committed by people inside the victim’s own intimate circle. The HRC’s own data also shows that domestic violence runs more than twice as high among lesbian and gay persons as among straight persons, and eight times as high among bisexual persons. The violence is real. The villain the activist narrative requires—the hate-driven stranger, the right-wing exterminators—is not where the numbers point.

And lest we forget the central oppression narrative holding all the others together: that cis white men sit at the apex of power, pulling levers, hoarding opportunity, and grinding everyone else beneath them. Consider what that story requires you to ignore. Suicide deaths in the United States run four times higher among males than females—a staggering, largely unremarked public health catastrophe that generates a fraction of the cultural attention lavished on far smaller disparities affecting preferred victim groups. Although men make up just over half of the workforce, they account for more than 90% of workplace fatalities—the ones who fall off buildings, get buried in mines, and die in industrial accidents that nobody holds a candlelight vigil for. They constitute over 90% of the prison population, serving longer sentences than women for equivalent crimes. What terrible oppressors.

Further, black on white violent crime occurs at a rate several times higher than white on black violent crime, a disparity that disappears entirely from mainstream cultural conversation. Between 2020 and 2024, roughly 90% of net new jobs went not to the native-born workforce at all, but to foreign immigrants—a fact that sits awkwardly alongside the story of white male economic dominance. Meanwhile, at the S&P 100 companies—the largest, most powerful corporations in America—a Bloomberg analysis of 2020-21 hiring data found that 94% of new hires could be categorized as people of color, while whites (just over 70% of the U.S. population) accounted for only 6% of new hires. And when layoffs came, white workers made up 68.5% of the losses at companies where overall employment shrank. In one survey, nearly 17% of HR professionals report being told by company executives not to hire whites—and that figure almost certainly understates reality, since few people put such instructions in writing. Moreover, despite representing 13% of the population, Black Americans have perfect representation in college enrollment relative to their population share, and are overrepresented in college aid and post-graduation corporate leadership pipelines—the product of decades of explicitly race-conscious policy. White male applicants to elite universities, medical schools, and law schools must clear substantially higher GPA and standardized test score thresholds than their peers from preferred demographic groups to achieve the same admissions outcomes—a fact the Supreme Court finally addressed in 2023, after decades of institutions pretending otherwise. And across corporate America, DEI-driven initiatives have produced a documented pattern of white men being passed over, pushed out, and let go at rates that would trigger federal investigations if the demographic were reversed.

This is not the portrait of a ruling class. It is the portrait of a group that has been declared acceptable to disadvantage—and then handed the bill for everyone else’s victim status.

These are not minor quibbles with the framing. They are cases where the story and the numbers point in opposite directions, and the story always wins. Why? Because the story serves a function. Just like the banned books table, activism around causes that don’t quite hold up under scrutiny provides something else valuable: an identity. A position. A way of being the rebel, the truth-teller, the one who sees what others are afraid to see—without ever actually having to see anything uncomfortable.

The Oppression Reality

The deeper irony is that the people most committed to this identity control the very institutions that they insist victimize them. They run the universities. They greenlight the films, the TV shows, the celebrity statuses. They staff the newsrooms that decide which stories are covered and which die quietly. They hold the social power to end careers, to cancel, to ostracize anyone who raises an inconvenient question . . . and they do use it, routinely, against people who try to say exactly what you are reading right now.

Bring up that you don’t trust several vaccines, because there is no controlled study on the long-term effect of the entire 33-dose pediatric vaccine schedule recommended by the AMA? Science-denier! Threat to herd immunity! Bring up that you don’t understand the anomalies of the 2020 election, and why there was no methodology to audit and explain those anomalies? J6er! Election denier! Threat to democracy! Question why only believing in two genders amounts to violence against those that feel differently? Trans Genocider!

And, in all fairness, a growing woke-right is falling into a similar trap. Confused why the we send so much aid and support to Israel, even if you acknowledge they are a strong ally against middle eastern aggression? Anti-Semite! Don’t quite understand the establishment narrative behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Conspiracy theorist! Anti-Semite again! (??)

This is not the profile of an oppressed class. This is the profile of a dominant culture that has figured out how to borrow the aesthetic of the oppressed while consolidating power. It is Fahrenheit 451 on the banned books table. It is the system cosplaying as its own opposition—a reality most hilariously confronted by recent news that a progressive activist group has been funding the KKK to the tune of millions, directly supplying the machinations of racism demanded to justify its existence.

Real transgression would mean turning that same unflinching scrutiny on the institutions and assumptions closest to you. It would mean reading the books that actually make you uncomfortable — not the ones everyone agrees you’re brave for reading. It would mean asking who really controls the narrative, and having the honesty to follow that question wherever it goes. This is why a growing number of Americans are growing tired of narrative-challengers being dismissed as (usually right-wing) conspiracists.

But that’s the book they’ll never put on the table.