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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Jun 15

Welcome back and thanks for another key post Americans must read. When will Obama pay for all this?

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Maggie's avatar
Maggie
Jun 15

Excellent article. I hope you can get through to the disillusioned in my life time.

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