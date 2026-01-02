Following the public health disaster known as COVID-19 and the public’s consequent loss of trust in establishment medicine, RFK Jr. and the MAHA movement have ushered in a new era of naturopathic, holistic, and alternative healthcare approaches. From Raw Milk to De-Fluoridated Toothpaste, the Right-wing has been associated with every “controversial” alternative treatment of the past 5 years. Meanwhile, Leftists continue to pledge fealty and subservience to the corporate-derived protocols of Big Pharma—the industry that has overseen the complete erosion of American health over the past 50 years.

This strange reversal is rooted in a heavy distrust of authority, but also a burning desire for truth. A desire to abandon the synthetic and the artificial, and to instead optimize the physical and spiritual capabilities bestowed upon us all. For, if there is one thing to take away from this article, it is that physical health is indistinguishable from mental and spiritual clarity. Our ability to see and think soundly comes from the choices we make every day.

As lawyers, we realize health articles aren’t usually ourthing(and Lord knows Substack doesn’t need any more of those accounts). But we were motivated to post one after coming across the story of Whitney Dafoe—a man who, after spending over ten years eating only through a feeding tube, trained his body to once again tolerate real food and drink.

Dafoe’s story is a remarkable one. In 2012, he was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis & chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), a mysterious chronic illness causing debilitating fatigue and incapacitation. By 2013, he was unable to eat, speak, or even leave his bed. After over a decade without improvement, Dafoe discovered the Born Free Protocol, an experimental approach that treats ME/CFS as a vicious cycle of pathogens, microbial toxins, and induced nutrient deficiencies akin to microbe-mediated scurvy or alcoholism. Against the “professional” advice of his doctors, Dafoe initiated his own wellness program involving nutrient-dense meals focusing on lentils, sweet potatoes, sardines, chia seeds, and raw vegetables to support microbiome recovery and break metabolic traps—while intuitively listening to his body’s cues to gradually reintroduce foods.

In 2024, he experienced a breakthrough by feeling thirst and hunger again.

In 2025, he began speaking again after 12 years of silence.

Whitney’s story reminds us that Western medicine has a LONG way to go. In the past decade alone, we’ve witnessed a dramatic and ongoing shift from reactive, drug-centered care to preventive strategies addressing chronic inflammation and metabolic dysfunction, which characterize the 21st century American health profile.

It also reminds us of the power of intuition and the human body’s incredible capacity for self-healing and continual improvement.

So, without further ado, we’ve laid out 6 strategies and practices that we have implemented to harness the body’s natural healing abilities, reduce inflammation, and achieve optimal physical and mental function.

1. Fasting

Fasting isn’t just about weight loss (though that is one potential benefit). Nor is it only for people who “overeat.” No matter your weight or BMI, fasting helps the body regulate blood sugar, lowers cholesterol and blood pressure, reduces chronic inflammation, re-balances hormones, and even supports brain function to sharpen focus and mood.

Fasting will have different benefits depending on your body chemistry and the length of your fast, but one of its primary mechanisms is ‘autophagy,’ the process wherein the body begins to devour itself (in a good way)—”eating” damaged cells and using them for fuel and repair, promoting longevity and better overall health without you even noticing.

Think of fasting like a ‘reset button’ for your metabolism—allowing the gut to repair and rebalance itself by triggering natural repair processes in your cells.

2. Sunlight

For years, we’ve all been taught—nay, instructed—to fear the sun and to hide ourselves from its rays whenever possible. We’ve also been told that the sun’s health effects start and end with its Vitamin D-synthesizing abilities—that we can substitute sun exposure with a cheap Vitamin D3 capsule. In reality, acute sun exposure has an array of wellness effects which aren’t related to Vitamin D, including:

- Blood Pressure reduction

- Immune System modulation

- Pain relief and inflammation reduction

- Metabolic regulation (Insulin Sensitivity and Weight Management)

- Skin protection and Microbiome support

- Increased energy and cognitive function (and anti-depressant properties)

There are also studies demonstrating that sunlight may:

- Lower the risk of certain cancers (including breast and colorectal cancer)

- Protect against Autoimmune and Infectious Diseases

- Improve Liver Health

- Reduce Cellular Stress

While we aren’t disputing the fact that sun exposure is the primary driver of skin cancer, emerging studies indicate that there is a strong dietary component as well. Metabolic Syndrome—characterized by microbial dysbiosis, obesity, hypertension, and insulin resistance leading to chronic low-grade inflammation and oxidative stress—may be a substantial causal factor.

The bottom line is that sunlight, in moderation, has significant health benefits. And, if you keep inflammation in check, you probably don’t have to fear consistent sun exposure.

3. Microbiome

This is what it’s all about. We truly are what we eat.

The gut microbiome—the trillions of bacteria, fungi, and other microbes living in your digestive system—is the command center for your body’s metabolic health and inflammatory responses. When it’s in balance, it helps extract nutrients efficiently, regulates blood sugar and insulin sensitivity, and keeps chronic inflammation at bay by producing anti-inflammatory compounds and maintaining the gut barrier to prevent toxins leaking into your bloodstream. But in our modern world of processed foods, antibiotics, and stress, dysbiosis (an imbalance in the microbial community) can spring metabolic traps like those in Whitney Dafoe’s story—fueling nutrient deficiencies, oxidative stress, insulin resistance, and low-grade inflammation.

This ties directly into the vicious cycles of inflammation and metabolic dysfunction we’ve been discussing, where a disrupted microbiome amplifies everything from energy crashes to immune overreactions, often without us realizing it’s the root cause.

That said, everyone’s microbiome is as unique as a fingerprint—shaped by genetics, diet, environment, and even birth method. So there’s way too much individual variance to dive into specifics here without being misleading. Instead, we recommend tuning into your body’s intuition like Dafoe did, and starting with these broad, evidence-backed steps:

- prioritize a diverse, plant-rich diet loaded with fiber from veggies, fruits, whole grains, legumes, and nuts to feed beneficial microbes and promote anti-inflammatory short-chain fatty acids;

- incorporate fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi, or sauerkraut for natural probiotics that boost microbial diversity;

- stay active with regular movement to enhance gut motility and blood flow;

- manage stress through practices like meditation or nature walks, as chronic tension can wreck microbial balance; and

- drink plenty of CLEAN water to support digestion and toxin clearance.

4. Sauna

Saunas are a powerful tool for tapping into your body’s innate detox processes, flushing out toxins through sweat while mimicking the heat stress that triggers anti-inflammatory responses and metabolic resets similar to fasting or sunlight exposure. By elevating your core temperature, regular sauna sessions promote the release of heat shock proteins that repair damaged cells, reduce chronic inflammation linked to metabolic syndrome, and even support microbiome balance by improving gut permeability and nutrient absorption in ways that break those vicious cycles of fatigue and dysfunction.

Listen to your body: start slow with 10-15 minutes a few times a week, and you’ll likely notice sharper mental clarity and energy, proving once again that true healing comes from simple, intuitive practices rather than pharma scrips or protocols.

5. Grounding

‘Grounding’ is the practice of going barefoot on the Earth or using conductive mats to reconnect with its natural electrical charge. The theory is that the Earth naturally harbors free electrons that act like antioxidants to neutralize harmful free radicals, slash oxidative stress, and dial down chronic inflammation at the cellular level.

We realize it seems fake.

But apparently it isn’t. Studies consistently reveal that barefoot grounding reduces inflammation, boosts immune responses and wound healing, eases chronic pain, improves sleep and mood, enhances blood flow and heart rate variability, and even thins blood to cut cardiovascular risks—reminding us that true healing often lies in reclaiming our lost connection to the planet.

6. Dopamine Reset

A dopamine reset, or dopamine detox, is a self-help practice where you intentionally abstain from high-stimulation activities—like social media scrolling, video games, junk food, or binge-watching—for a period to recalibrate your brain’s reward system, which can become desensitized from constant dopamine spikes in modern life. It is rooted in anti-addiction principles: by avoiding artificial “hits,” dopamine receptor sensitivity theoretically rebounds, making everyday tasks feel more motivating and rewarding without needing intense stimuli.

Dopamine resets promote mental clarity, reduce brain fog, sharpen focus and mood by breaking dependency cycles, and may ease symptoms like procrastination and poor task initiation (seen in ADHD and executive dysfunction) by enhancing natural dopamine responses to low-key activities, potentially improving motivation and cognitive flexibility.

Once again, the objective is to allow your body to function as it should and to learn to be human again—to tap back into the rhythm of the universe and to embrace the various and infinite rewards that nature has to offer.

In sum: It’s time to stop delegating our well-being to a healthcare system that profits most when we are sick. It’s time to stop allowing our external environment to dictate and ruin our dietary and physical lifestyles. It’s time to stop treating holistic wellness as an ‘alt right conspiracy theory’. The experts who roll their eyes at these wellness practices are the same experts who were caught in lie after lie during COVID, and who legitimize child mutilation and call it healthcare.

If there’s a common theme amongst the strategies we’ve recommended, it’s their simplicity and ready availability. We all have the power to take back control of our health. In 2026, there is no excuse.